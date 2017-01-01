Please select your home edition
Edition
RS Sailing 728x90

Henri Lloyd confirmed as partner to Phil Sharp Racing Energy Challenge

by Phil Sharp Racing today at 7:37 pm
Henri Lloyd confirmed as Official Technical Clothing Partner to Phil Sharp Racing's Energy Challenge © Andy Le Gresley
Premium British marine and lifestyle clothing brand Henri Lloyd has committed their continued support to Phil Sharp Racing, and will be providing technical sailing clothing for Phil and his team, whilst they work towards ticking off the Energy Challenge objectives in sustainable high performance offshore racing and also competing in the 2017 Class 40 Championship.

Phil’s role as a Henri Lloyd Ambassador will also include product development through the feedback of advanced material and product testing in harsh offshore and race environments.

In 2016, Phil racing aboard Imerys came third in the Class 40 Championship after a late race-season entry and a dated sail package, and closed the year as a Guinness World Record holder. Ratified by the World Sailing Speed Record Council, Phil broke the existing record for the Channel by nearly three hours, becoming the fastest single-handed Channel crossing of any yacht below 60ft.

With the ambition to move up the podium this year the team spent the winter refitting the boat for energy efficiency, whilst advancing the performance package. To date Phil has won the first two races of the season, the inshore Grand Prix Guyader and the offshore Normandy Channel Race, completing the latter in record time, 30nm ahead of second place, and on zero emissions alone. With the benchmark raised there are three more thrilling races to go this year namely, Les Sables d'Olonne – Horta (starting this Sunday), the classic Rolex Fastnet Race and then culminating with the infamous Transat Jacques Vabre.

“As a solo sailor competing offshore against the elements it’s reassuring to know you can rely on your gear to stay protected so you can stay focussed on the winning goal. The Energy Challenge principles are based on innovation and so working in-line with Henri Lloyd’s forward thinking approach means that out there I know I will be as comfortable as possible to defend against the harsh oceanic conditions.” Phil Sharp, Offshore Skipper and Technical Director of Phil Sharp Racing and the Energy Challenge.

Paul Strzelecki, Henri Lloyd Chairman commented: “Henri Lloyd is delighted to continue our support of Phil and his team, we have been inspired by his racing achievements to date as well as his commitment to sustainability. In addition, Phil’s input to the future development of our offshore range has introduced a new level on innovation and design, which will in turn benefit Henri Lloyd customers”.
Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82Zhik AkzoNobelb 660x82

Related Articles

America's Cup Match – Kiwis at Match Point and banter continues
I caught up with Peter Burling, just before he had to run off to be drug tested, and I recap the highlights While James Spithill was again missed in the mix zone for most except for ACEA related media and CNN (he does have a bit on!!!), while filming my Nautical Channel piece (out in a few hours) and my summary I also caught up with Tom Spithill.
Posted today at 12:47 pm Perfect day for Race 8 of the Land Rover Winter Series
The result means The Goat retakes the lead at the top of the series standings with just two races to go. In Division A1 it was Geoff Lavis’ Inglis/Dovell 50 UBS Wild Thing which took out the top spot ahead of the Sailors With Disabilities team in TP52 SWD Wot Eva. Two seconds the gap between first and second. Sebastian Bohm’s Rogers 46 The Goat finished third with Steve McConaghy’s Davidson 59 Aftershock, fourth.
Posted today at 11:51 am 175th Festival of Sails racing schedule announced
On Friday January 26, Australia Day, a large fleet will set off from a start line off Williamstown at the top of the bay With Sandringham Yacht Club hosting the Australian Yachting Championship the weekend prior to the festival, organisers anticipate a bulked-up racing fleet for the anniversary passage race then the short course Racing, Performance Racing and Multihull series.
Posted today at 11:28 am Kiel Week Gold in the 470 Men and 49er, Silver in 2.4m at Para Worlds
In the 49er class, the young Aussie crew of David Gilmour and Joel Turner came second in the medal race overnight In the 470 Men’s event, Rio Silver Medallists Mathew Belcher and Will Ryan won today’s medal race to clinch the win overall. The Aussies also had a strong week, going into the medal race with an 18 point lead. Chris Charlwood (WA) and Josh Dawson (NSW) finished eighth overall after an impressive fourth placing in today’s medal race.
Posted today at 10:52 am Ours or Theirs?
So if last week’s ditty was entitled ‘Mine or Yours?’, then this week just had to be Ours or Theirs? So if last week’s ditty was entitled ‘Mine or Yours?’, then this week just had to be Ours or Theirs? That stands for ‘Ours’, as in Aussie, or ‘Theirs’, as in Kiwi. Ultimately, all of it is more than a tad Antipodean, anyway, and that is precisely the way we should probably look at it. As we go to press, i.e. hit the send button, for it is a long time since ink has hit the paper, the Kiwis are 6:1
Posted today at 3:00 am Queen Mary 2 takes on trimarans as Centennial Transat begins
Many thousands lined the harbor and shore to welcome the Queen Mary 2 into the Brittany harbor where she was built. This time the cannon shots were sounds of fraternity to begin the race between the Queen Mary 2 and four of the largest and fastest trimarans in the world. The start to ocean races are always emotive affairs but rarely are they so loaded.
Posted on 25 Jun Ran Racing wins at the Audi Sailing Week - 52 Super Series
First across the finish line in the first race was Bronenosec, who got their first first place finish at this event A final day that saw Niklas Zennstrom's Ran Racing on the top step of the podium followed at just one point by Vladimir Liubomirov's Bronenosec. Doug DeVos' Quantum Racing finished in third place.
Posted on 25 Jun 52 Super Series Audi Sailing Week – Rán Racing rise to win
Without question this fourth regatta of the 52 Super Series has been an emotional roller coaster for many teams. While there was elation for the ice cool Swedish owner-driver and his hard working crew there was huge disappointment for Quantum Racing and for Provezza who both within minutes of each other had one hand on the top prize, before gear failures successively dropped them from contention.
Posted on 25 Jun Marrai tiebreaks his way to Laser gold at Kiel Week
Francesco Marrai charged past his rivals to clinch Laser gold by the smallest of margins on the final day Marrai’s fourth place in the Medal Race was sufficient to put him on equal points with Karl Martin Rammo, but it was the Italian’s better placing in the Medal Race that clinched victory ahead of the Estonian who had to settle for silver.
Posted on 25 Jun America's Cup Match – Chat with Iain Murray and OTUSA's asymmetry
In my live commentary of the racing I surmised that Oracle Team USA are using asymmetric foils as one of their changes I asked Big Fella about the asymmetric concept again this morning, and we covered some of the other US changes, and then we went over the reaction times involved with all of the dial downs yesterday.
Posted on 25 Jun
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy