Product name Colour Sizes RRP Aqua Down Vest Light Grey S - XXL AUD $209 Aqua Down Jacket - Women's Baltic Blue XS - XL AUD $259 Aqua Down Vest - Women's Coral XS - XL AUD $209

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/151107

by Amy Grealish, Henri Lloyd today at 8:41 pmIt's in our DNA to design high spec and innovative products, for 2017 this multi-functional collection has been designed and optimised to work independently or in conjunction with each other for maximum comfort and flexibility no matter what activity you choose to wear them in.Also new for 2017, is the Henri Lloyd Aqua Down Jacket, representing the next generation of featherless insulation, the jacket is available in both a women's and men's version and also as a vest. The insulation properties is provided via a light weight and quick drying 600 fill insulation, which offers warmth without weight even when wet. The fit of jacket and vest is articulated for a more flattering finish, whilst the differential shoulder panel and concealed thumb hole offer a more modern feel.Henri Lloyd is a world renowned market leader in technical sailing gear and is also a premium lifestyle brand.Recognised for their award winning pioneering designs, forward thinking intelligent innovations and for using the latest in technical fabrics, Henri Lloyd understand the needs of their global audience and our 2016 range reflects this.Henri Lloyd were chosen by British America’s Cup Challenger; Land Rover BAR to be their Official Technical Clothing Supplier and Merchandise Partner for the 35th America’s Cup, the partnership has already pushed the boundaries of sailing apparel design and engineering, which in turn will benefit future Henri Lloyd ranges.Henri Lloyd were also the proud sponsor of the winning entry in the Clipper 2013-14 Round the World Yacht Race; Henri Lloyd – 50 Years of Pioneering Spirit, and have committed to a two race partnership with the Clipper Race until 2018.Founded in 1963, Henri Lloyd's strong international presence sees the brand represented in approximately 50 countries worldwide.