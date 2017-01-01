Helly Hanson RS200 Southern National Championships at Greystones SC

by David Rose today at 2:03 pmAs I mentioned earlier the second day of the event had to be called off due to a very bad forecast, however the fleet competed hard for honours on Saturday and there was something of a passing of the baton from Marty O’ Leary and Rachel Williamson bowing out of the class gracefully out of the results. They have been a very dominant pair over the last few years and no doubt will be missed.Frank and son Kevin O’Rourke sailing out of their native GSC stepped up and dominated with a whitewash. Followed by RCYC’s Katie and brother Jamie Tingle who recorded a 2, 4, 2. RCYC took third also with Cian Jones and Jonathan Sargeant. There were 18 200’s and lots of new faces, the future is very bright for this class.