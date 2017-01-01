Please select your home edition
Harken AUS Reflex 728

Helly Hanson RS200 Southern National Championships at Greystones SC

by David Rose today at 2:03 pm
Helly Hanson RS200 Southern National Championships at Greystones SC © Alan Leddy Photography
The RS200 Class has had a fantastic year, and the fleet numbers are up in almost every event. They had their national championships in Cork earlier in the season, where the fleet has taken hold.

As I mentioned earlier the second day of the event had to be called off due to a very bad forecast, however the fleet competed hard for honours on Saturday and there was something of a passing of the baton from Marty O’ Leary and Rachel Williamson bowing out of the class gracefully out of the results. They have been a very dominant pair over the last few years and no doubt will be missed.

Frank and son Kevin O’Rourke sailing out of their native GSC stepped up and dominated with a whitewash. Followed by RCYC’s Katie and brother Jamie Tingle who recorded a 2, 4, 2. RCYC took third also with Cian Jones and Jonathan Sargeant. There were 18 200’s and lots of new faces, the future is very bright for this class.
Helly Hanson RS400 Irish National Championships at Greystones SC
Tom Rusbridge, our race officer, who flew in from West Sussex for the event and his team provided great courses The RS400 has been a national fleet for a few years now, with strongholds in Cork, Northern Ireland, Dublin Bay and many other locations including GSC. 2017 has been a strong year and 30 of the best boats on the island descended on the town well prepared for the national championship battle.
Posted today at 1:15 pm Laser Worlds - Electrical storm and light airs set scene for Day 4
The weather changed again for the first day of Final Series racing in the Laser Standard Men's World Championship The weather changed again for the first day of Final Series racing in the Laser Standard Men's World Championship in Split, Croatia. The start of racing was delayed to wait for an impressive electric storm with golf ball sized hail to pass over the city.
Posted today at 4:02 am The Star shines brightly at the end of the Bart's Bash rainbow
The fourth year of the world's largest sailing event got off to a terrific start in New Zealand at the Whangaruru SC. When asked about the age range of the sailors, their sailing ability and the types of boats that were out sailing today, Pete confirmed that, yet again, this annual sailing fest attracted sailors from across the generations competing in Oppies, Lasers, RS Fevers, Toppers, Foiling Nacra 17s, Venture Keelboats, 29ers and even a couple of Foiling Moths
Posted on 17 Sep Laser Worlds - Big breeze and fast rides on Day 3 in Croatia
The final day of qualifiers in Split, Croatia delivered the promised 20-knot southeasterly wind, gusting up to 27 knots The final day of qualifiers in Split, Croatia delivered the promised 20-knot southeasterly wind, gusting up to 27 knots and giving great surfing conditions downwind with a tough workout upwind. If there were any doubts that Laser sailing is not athletic, they were quelled today watching the world's best battle of skill in three back-to-back races.
Posted on 17 Sep Winning snappers officially unveil 2018 Ilovesailing Calendar
Seven of the 12 winners joined the RYA at the show to help celebrate the launch and collect their prizes. After six months of competition, 120 entries and the crowning of 12 amazing winners the ilovesailing calendar 2018 was officially unveiled at TheYachtmarket.com Southampton Boat Show and is now on sale.
Posted on 16 Sep Nine changes in the top ten on Day 2 of the ILCA Standard Men's Worlds
The single race held at the end of the second day, after a delayed start, was worth waiting for. The single race held at the end of the second day, after a delayed start, was worth waiting for. The race committee expected light wind today and last night postponed the scheduled start by two hours. On arrival at the boat park a further three-hour postponement was needed as the gradient wind was completely neutralized by a feeble sea breeze thermal wind.
Posted on 16 Sep Laser Standard Men’s World Championship – Day 1
Total entry list is divided daily into three equal fleets, all racing two races a day in a three day qualifying series At the opening press conference, in Split, Croatia, the 2016 Olympic Gold and Silver medal winners predicted a tough championship with any one of 30 sailors capable of scoring a top five place in the 147 strong fleet from 52 countries. Australian Tom Burton and local sailor Tonci Stipanovic of Croatia proved the reasons for their predictions...
Posted on 15 Sep One week countdown until Volvo Noble Marine RS700 and RS800 Nationals
The event is branded Stokestock and is billed as four days' racing and joy. It will be a championship with festival feel The race schedule is for 10 races across Thursday to Sunday. Competition has been fierce throughout both fleets this year at events right across the UK and Europe so the pinnacle of RS700 and RS800 sailing this year is going to be truly exciting.
Posted on 14 Sep Tokyo in mind for Thompson as he prepares for Laser Worlds defence
Thompson admits his previous championship victories provided huge boost to his confidence heading into the Rio Olympics The 31-year-old will be one of eight British Sailing Team athletes in the 148-strong fleet at Split where he will be aiming to complete a hattrick of world golds, having won back to back world crowns in 2015 and 2016.
Posted on 13 Sep New RS Zest unveiled at Southampton and Annapolis Boat Shows
RS Zest is a brand new compact boat for one, two or three sailors that delivers more crew space and practical features After the great success of the RS Quest, RS Sailing are proud to have partnered with Sea Cadets for the development of the RS Zest project. Sea Cadets is a national youth charity that works with 14,000 young people aged 10-18 across the country, helping them to see the world with confidence through water-based and land-based adventure.
Posted on 13 Sep
