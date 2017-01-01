Helly Hansen and Sailing World to present 2018 NOOD Regatta Series

National Offshore One Design (NOOD) Regatta © Paul Todd / outsideimages.com National Offshore One Design (NOOD) Regatta © Paul Todd / outsideimages.com

by Evily Giannopoulos today at 6:16 pmThe elite series will celebrate its 30th year with returns to the country’s top sailing destinations during another five-stop tour:St. Petersburg, Fla.: Feb. 15-18, St. Petersburg Yacht ClubSan Diego, Calif.: March 16-18, San Diego Yacht Club and Coronado Yacht ClubAnnapolis, Md.: May 4-6, Annapolis Yacht ClubChicago, Ill.: June 8-10, Chicago Yacht ClubMarblehead, Mass.: July 26-29, Eastern Yacht ClubThe overall winner from each event will earn a berth at the Helly Hansen Caribbean NOOD Championship Regatta, hosted by Sunsail in the British Virgin Islands Oct. 21-26.“Sailing World’s NOOD Regatta Series is not only the largest racing series in North America, it also sits at the heart of the sailing community,” said Oyvind Vedvik, sailing category managing director, Helly Hansen. “We are excited to continue supporting sailors of all levels and ages, across so many classes through this partnership.”As part of Helly Hansen’s commitment to the sport, the company will also continue to sponsor a team of local teens as the Helly Hansen Junior Crew at each stop in 2018.'We are thrilled to have Helly Hansen as title sponsor of the NOOD Regattas again in 2018,' said Sally Helme, group publisher of Cruising World, Sailing World and the NOOD Regattas. 'The team at Helly Hansen always raises the bar and helps provide our competitors with the highest quality experience—both on the water and off.'Operating since 1988, Sailing World’s National Offshore One Design Regattas, known as the “NOODs,” are the longest-running and most popular sailboat racing series in North America. Every NOOD regatta attracts regional, national and international talent to compete against the local community on their home waters.The 2017 season is currently underway, with the final stop in Marblehead, Mass., on July 27-30 and the championship regatta on Oct. 21-26.Other 2018 sponsors include North Sails, Mount Gay Rum, West Marine and Sunsail. Registration will open approximately two months prior to each race on the newly redesigned NOOD Regatta event site.