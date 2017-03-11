Please select your home edition
Edition
Sail Excchange 728x90 New

Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series kicks off this Sunday

by Warsash Spring Series today at 7:17 am
J/80 Betty - Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series Iain Mcluckie
Over 100 boats will be competing in the first race of the Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series this Sunday in the Solent on the UK's south coast. 60 excellent trophies and other prizes are up for grabs for class winners and other podium placed boats. Racing kicks off at around 10.00am depending on the class with Black Group starts in the vicinity of the Royal Southern buoy and White Group starts in the area Bramble Bank/Lee-on-Solent/Ryde Middle.

Class splits are available on the Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series website.

Title sponsor Helly Hansen has once again generously provided the Series with fabulous prizes; this year its sailing jackets and trousers from their HP Foil line, perfect for those of you who enjoy in-shore sailing, and Helly Hansen roll top sailing bags are up for grabs. And of course, the ultimate prize - the stunning Helly Hansen Trophy, won by IRC2 Sunrise last year.

Emma Russell, Marketing Manager for Helly Hansen for the UK, Ireland and Benelux, comments, 'We are once again delighted to be the title sponsor for the Warsash Spring Series. The Spring Series provides a great platform for our brand to work with the UK's sailing community, from professional sailors to amateur enthusiasts. It's important for everyone to be kept warm, dry and protected at sea, and through our partnership we can ensure they can experience their 'Alive' moments whilst competing. We're looking forward to the start of the Series and wish all competitors the best of luck!'

Despite 30 knots of wind, torrential rain and hailstones the Race Management Team ran their annual practice day last Sunday (5 March). This gives the team a chance to check that the systems and processes are robust, that safety procedures are understood by all and that there are no problems with the boats or equipment.

Commodore Warsash Sailing Club, Derek Morland 'We are looking forward to welcoming everyone on Sunday; old hands and newcomers alike. Bottles of champagne will be awarded to the class winners at the post racing get together held at the Warsash Sailing Club - but you must be there to collect it! Don't forget there are drinks at the bar and food after the racing and during the prize giving. See you out on the water - or in the bar!'

For more information visit website.
PredictWind.comSail Port Stephens 2017 660x82Sail Exchange 660x82 1

Related Articles

Extreme Sailing Series™ offers perfect proving ground for youth teams
They don’t call it Extreme Sailing Series for nothing – that’s just what young guns have been finding out on their debut They don’t call it the Extreme Sailing Series™ for nothing – and that’s just what the young guns on Team Tilt and NZL Sailing Team have been finding out on their debuts on the global Stadium Racing tour.
Posted today at 10:33 am Mastering big swell off Manly – Estate Master new Farr 40 leader
The John Calvert-Jones National Championship has a new pointscore leader in Martin Hill’s Estate Master The John Calvert-Jones National Championship has a new pointscore leader in Martin Hill’s Estate Master, which is now controlling the national title having shaken off their first day nerves over three races sailed in view of Sydney’s iconic Manly surf beach on day two.
Posted today at 8:16 am Etchells showdown underway at Brighton
There is promise of an epic battle at Victorian Etchells Championships this weekend and final day action will be live There is the promise of an epic battle at the 2017 Victorian Etchells Championships this weekend and the final day action will be live streamed for all to see.
Posted today at 7:44 am 52 Super Series - Azzurra on the cusp of Miami Royal Cup win?
Azzurra carry a ten points lead into the final day and are looking to reprise their last 52 Super Series regatta title Azzurra carry a ten points lead into the final day of the Miami Royal Cup and are looking to reprise their last 52 Super Series regatta title when they won the last event of 2016, the EGNOS Cascais Cup.
Posted today at 6:44 am Sébastien Destremau takes 18th place to bring Vendée Globe to a close
Sébastien Destremau (TechnoFirst–FaceOcean) crossed Vendée Globe finish line off Les Sables d'Olonne in eighteenth place Sébastien Destremau (TechnoFirst–FaceOcean) crossed the Vendée Globe finish line off Les Sables d'Olonne in eighteenth place at 00hrs 40min et 18 sec UTC on Saturday 11th March 2017 after 124 days, 12 hours, 38 minutes and 18 seconds of racing since the start on 6th November. The skipper from Toulon is the final competitor to complete this eighth edition of the non-stop solo round the world race.
Posted today at 4:48 am Azzurra wins a race and stays in the lead at the Miami Royal Cup
Azzurra is still in the lead in the Miami Royal Cup with ten points advantage on the second placed boat. With an excellent first place finish in the first race followed by an eighth place finish in the second race Azzurra is still in the lead in the Miami Royal Cup with ten points advantage on the second placed boat. Tomorrow is the final day in the second event in the 2017 52 Super Series, the Miami Royal Cup.
Posted today at 4:31 am Applications now open for the CYCA Youth Sailing Academy Winter Squads
Since 1993, the CYCA Youth Sailing Academy has excelled in developing youth sailors into world class sailors Since 1993, the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia’s Youth Sailing Academy has excelled in developing youth sailors into world class sailors with graduates going on to represent Australia in the America’s Cup, Olympic Games and Volvo Ocean Race. The winter squads once again produced top level athletes with impressive results at National and International regattas.
Posted on 10 Mar Extreme Sailing Series – SAP Extreme Sailing Team nudge ahead
SAP Extreme Sailing Team, Oman Air and Alinghi all held the top spot at some stage during the third thrilling day Danish crew SAP Extreme Sailing Team, home team Oman Air and champions Alinghi all held the top spot at some stage during the third thrilling day of racing at Muscat's Almouj Golf.
Posted on 10 Mar Dramatic day sets Oman Air up for Extreme Sailing Series Act 1 title
Team Oman Air was slow out of the blocks but the experienced crew soon hit their stride with a string of podium finishes Team Oman Air was slow out of the blocks but the highly-experienced crew soon hit their stride with a string of podium finishes, including two wins. Going into the final race Phil Robertson’s men were narrowly ahead of the SAP Extreme Sailing Team, only to be knocked off pole position ahead of tomorrow’s finale thanks to a sixth-place finish, their worst of the day.
Posted on 10 Mar Trofeo Princesa Sofía IBEROSTAR – A regatta ready for innovation
The new Medal Race formats will be implemented at the Sofía IBEROSTAR and other events at the request of the Classes The Princesa Sofía IBEROSTAR will bring innovations for the Olympic Classes in many ways, but the first novelty will be the inclusion of the ORC and one design J80 class that will sail from Friday 24th to Sunday 26th, based at Real Club Náutico de Palma.
Posted on 10 Mar
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy