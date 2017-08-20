Please select your home edition
Edition
Pittwater to Paradise 2018 728x90

Helly Hansen Sailor of the Month- Allan Clark!

by Sail Canada today at 4:59 am
Helly Hansen Sailor of the Month- Allan Clark! © Christy Usher
September marked a month full of great results for some of our Canadian sailors! The 2017 Laser Masters World Championships wrapped up in Split, Croatia, with 350 sailors competing across a 35-80 age span. Canadians Allan Clark (BC) and Andy Roy (ON) finished 1-2 in the 65-boat Grand Master Standard Rig fleet (age 55-64). This is Clark’s fourth Laser Masters Worlds title, having won twice previously in the Radial rig and once in the Standard (full) rig.

When asked about Allan’s performance at the recent Worlds, Andy said, “(Clarkie) sailed impressively well. He’s smart and fast on all points of sail and I certainly didn’t mind finishing runner up to him. Al is always open to sharing his knowledge, which is one of the reasons he’s been a highly regarded coach.” Allan is a racing coach at Royal Vancouver Yacht Club.

A notable mention goes to Rossi Milev’s Clear Air team (PCYC, ON) for winning the 2017 J/24 World Championship in Mississauga, Ontario. A nail-biter – the team overcame double-digit finishes in the first three of eight races.

We’re not finished yet! For the second year in a row, Kingston Yacht Club’s team (ON) of Melodie Gummer, Janice Wilby, Carol Luttmer and Susan Fraser won the Sail Canada Women’s Keelboat Championship - this time in Lunenburg, Nova Scotia.

Congratulations to Helly Hansen Sailor of the Month –Allan Clark!
Yachtspot J70 660x82Sydney Harbour Boat Storage 660x82Sail World NZ Lone Wolf

Related Articles

Olympic week to influence Tokyo preparation
Outcomes from Enoshima Olympic Week have a significant impact on the way Australian Sailing approaches rest of Olympiad The outcomes from Enoshima Olympic Week will have a significant impact on the way Australian Sailing approaches the rest of the Olympiad, Finn sailor Jake Lilley believes.
Posted on 26 Oct Discover Sailing plus much more at Gold Coast Marine Family Festival
Southport Yacht Club are hosting Gold Coast Marine Family Festival and Open Day on Saturday 11th November from 10am-4pm. Southport Yacht Club are hosting Gold Coast Marine Family Festival and Open Day on Saturday 11th November from 10am to 4pm. The Club will be open to members, guests and visitors, it is going to be an action-packed day full of everything marine related, and a lot more.
Posted on 24 Oct Mathew Belcher OAM guest speaker at SYC Charity Sailing Day 2017
Southport Yacht Club will celebrate the Club’s annual Charity Sailing Day, with special guest speaker Olympic Gold On Friday, November 3, Southport Yacht Club will celebrate the Club’s annual Charity Sailing Day, with special guest speaker Olympic Gold and Silver Medallist Mathew Belcher OAM.
Posted on 24 Oct Greg Wilcox to compete in the 2018 Australian National Championships
Greg Wilcox has confirmed he will compete in the 2018 Australian Nationals, hosted by Southport Yacht Club Greg Wilcox has confirmed he will compete in the 2018 Australian Nationals, hosted by Southport Yacht Club at the Hollywell Sailing Squadron on the Gold Coast, from second to 7th January 2018.
Posted on 24 Oct Latest Zhik Isotak X arriving in time for Rolex Sydney Hobart
Increasing numbers of offshore crews are opting for Zhik’s multi-layered approach to face extreme conditions Not the endurance of a near 45,000 nautical mile Volvo Ocean Race, but still crossing a testing patch of ocean is a certainty for this year’s Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race fleet. Eastern Bass Strait’s shallow waters and the time of year when East Coast lows have been known to develop at sea can throw up surprises, one of the reasons sailors from around the world are lured to the bluewater classic
Posted on 23 Oct Predictwind - Updates released for new offshore app
Predictwind's Offshore App is constantly being updated to provide you with the best possible forecast experience Predictwind's Offshore App is constantly being updated to provide you with the best possible forecast experience and the latest tools and features. Here's a look at the latest release.
Posted on 23 Oct Rooster RS Aerocup - Big breeze and an early start for the final day!
Some good variety and a prompt finish on final day call had been made for an 08:30 start, as often is case at Malcesine. The crisp morning ‘Peler’ mountain breeze from the North had been regularly stronger that the afternoon’s ‘Ora’ from the South and to ensure reliable racing, some good variety and a prompt finish on the final day the call had been made for an 08:30 start, as often is the case at Malcesine.
Posted on 23 Oct Typhoon Lan approaches as five more World Cup Japan champions crowned
Light breeze from the north made things challenging, as the wind varied in strength and direction throughout the morning The Men's and Women's One Person Dinghies (Laser/Laser Radial) and Women's Two Person Dinghy (470) completed their Medal Races but a decision to cancel racing for the day was made at 14:00 local time with the impending arrival of Typhoon Lan.
Posted on 22 Oct Fletcher-Bithell head up 49er medal double in Gamagori
The first day of World Cup medal racing in Gamagori on Saturday (21 October) yielded a British 1-2 in the 49er class The first day of World Cup medal racing in Gamagori on Saturday (21 October) yielded a British 1-2 in the 49er class, with World and European Champions Dylan Fletcher-Stuart Bithell claiming the regatta victory.
Posted on 22 Oct Typhoon approaches as first medals decided at World Cup Series Japan
In the 49er and 49erFX, the fleets sailed three single point Medal Races within a physical boundary. Come rain or shine, as long as there's wind and conditions are deemed safe for racing, the competition goes ahead and the Men's and Women's Skiff (49er/49erFX) and Women's RS:X medals were decided in a variable breeze that hit 12 knots and went as low as three knots.
Posted on 21 Oct
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy