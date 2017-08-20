Helly Hansen Sailor of the Month- Allan Clark!

by Sail Canada today at 4:59 amWhen asked about Allan’s performance at the recent Worlds, Andy said, “(Clarkie) sailed impressively well. He’s smart and fast on all points of sail and I certainly didn’t mind finishing runner up to him. Al is always open to sharing his knowledge, which is one of the reasons he’s been a highly regarded coach.” Allan is a racing coach at Royal Vancouver Yacht Club.A notable mention goes to Rossi Milev’s Clear Air team (PCYC, ON) for winning the 2017 J/24 World Championship in Mississauga, Ontario. A nail-biter – the team overcame double-digit finishes in the first three of eight races.We’re not finished yet! For the second year in a row, Kingston Yacht Club’s team (ON) of Melodie Gummer, Janice Wilby, Carol Luttmer and Susan Fraser won the Sail Canada Women’s Keelboat Championship - this time in Lunenburg, Nova Scotia.Congratulations to Helly Hansen Sailor of the Month –Allan Clark!