Helly Hansen Sailor of the Month- Allan Clark!
by Sail Canada today at 4:59 am
September marked a month full of great results for some of our Canadian sailors! The 2017 Laser Masters World Championships wrapped up in Split, Croatia, with 350 sailors competing across a 35-80 age span. Canadians Allan Clark (BC) and Andy Roy (ON) finished 1-2 in the 65-boat Grand Master Standard Rig fleet (age 55-64). This is Clark’s fourth Laser Masters Worlds title, having won twice previously in the Radial rig and once in the Standard (full) rig.
Helly Hansen Sailor of the Month- Allan Clark! © Christy Usher
When asked about Allan’s performance at the recent Worlds, Andy said, “(Clarkie) sailed impressively well. He’s smart and fast on all points of sail and I certainly didn’t mind finishing runner up to him. Al is always open to sharing his knowledge, which is one of the reasons he’s been a highly regarded coach.” Allan is a racing coach at Royal Vancouver Yacht Club.
A notable mention goes to Rossi Milev’s Clear Air team (PCYC, ON) for winning the 2017 J/24 World Championship in Mississauga, Ontario. A nail-biter – the team overcame double-digit finishes in the first three of eight races.
We’re not finished yet! For the second year in a row, Kingston Yacht Club’s team (ON) of Melodie Gummer, Janice Wilby, Carol Luttmer and Susan Fraser won the Sail Canada Women’s Keelboat Championship - this time in Lunenburg, Nova Scotia.
Congratulations to Helly Hansen Sailor of the Month –Allan Clark!
