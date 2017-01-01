Helly Hansen Sailor of the Month - William Jones and Evan DePaul
William Jones and Evan DePaul of Royal Hamilton Yacht Club claimed the prestigious title at the 2017 49er Junior World Championships in Kingston, Ontario. Consistency paid off for Jones and DePaul with solid scores over the course of 15 races to claim the World Championship title.
Helly Hansen Sailor of the Month - 49er Junior World Champions William Jones and Evan DePaul Luka Bartulovic - www.sailingshot.com
Will and Evan earned placed second at the North American Championships leading into the World Championships, fueling their confidence for another successful event. “We had high expectations for a strong performance. Our focus was to remain stress free and sail our own race,” said DePaul. This proved more difficult during the final day of medal racing when they needed to defend their lead. “The points gap was rather tight and we felt the pressure to perform.”
Jones and DePaul are looking forward to gaining more international experience in Europe this summer at the Junior Europeans and Open World Championships. “This event proved to us that our hard effort in training and program development are paying off. Now, we are keen to gain more experience in a deeper fleet racing experience.” Will and Evan will compete at the Triple Crown Events in Oakcliff before heading over to Europe.
Congratulations to Will Jones and Evan DePaul of Royal Hamilton Yacht Club – Helly Hansen Sailor of the Month!
