Helly Hansen Sailor of the Month - The Triple Lindy

Joseph Mele's American Swan 44 Triple Lindy is the provisional winner of IRC 5 – Rolex Middle Sea Race © Rolex/ Kurt Arrigo

by Sail Canada today at 3:30 amThe Offshore Race Team comprises a crew of 10 sailors, 6 of which are Canadian; Sean McDermott ( RNSYS ), Rory Macdonald ( RNSYS ), Rob Trainor ( RNSYS ), John Mackay ( LYC ), Patrick LaRoche ( RNSYS ), and Kent Paisley ( OYS ).





Owned and campaigned by Joe Mele, the crew has been racing together for over five years sailing in major offshore events around the world. Their on a roll, and nothing will stop them, not even a mast! Crew member Kent Paisley explains “A side story that makes the accomplishment even more extraordinary, in that the boat suffered a mast issue that resulted in the boat retiring from the last Newport Bermuda, a new mast be built and installed in time to meet the delivery schedule to have the boat in Sydney in time for the 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart Race”



Watch out for the Triple Lindy as they will be returning to compete in the 2017 Rolex Sydney Hobart Race in December, this time aboard a Cookson 50. Stay up to date on their accomplishments by following their blog, here.



Congratulations to our Helly Hansen Sailor of the Month - The Triple Lindy!

