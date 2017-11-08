Helly Hansen Sailor of the Month - The Triple Lindy
by Sail Canada today at 3:30 am
It has been a long and busy year for the crew of the ‘Triple Lindy’. Competing in the Newport Bermuda (June 2016), the Rolex Sydney Hobart (December 2016), the Rolex Fastnet Race (August 2017), and most recently the Rolex Middle Sea Race (RMSR) in October. But they still manage to stay on top, placing first in the IRC 5 Class at the RMSR.
Joseph Mele's American Swan 44 Triple Lindy is the provisional winner of IRC 5 – Rolex Middle Sea Race © Rolex/ Kurt Arrigo http://www.regattanews.com
The Offshore Race Team comprises a crew of 10 sailors, 6 of which are Canadian; Sean McDermott (RNSYS
), Rory Macdonald (RNSYS
), Rob Trainor (RNSYS
), John Mackay (LYC
), Patrick LaRoche (RNSYS
), and Kent Paisley (OYS
).
Owned and campaigned by Joe Mele, the crew has been racing together for over five years sailing in major offshore events around the world. Their on a roll, and nothing will stop them, not even a mast! Crew member Kent Paisley explains “A side story that makes the accomplishment even more extraordinary, in that the boat suffered a mast issue that resulted in the boat retiring from the last Newport Bermuda, a new mast be built and installed in time to meet the delivery schedule to have the boat in Sydney in time for the 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart Race”
Watch out for the Triple Lindy as they will be returning to compete in the 2017 Rolex Sydney Hobart Race in December, this time aboard a Cookson 50. Stay up to date on their accomplishments by following their blog, here.
Congratulations to our Helly Hansen Sailor of the Month - The Triple Lindy!
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/159088