Helly Hansen Sailor of the Month – Brenda Bowskill

by Sail Canada today at 6:44 am“I was happy to be among the top for the majority of the regatta despite a tough last day,” said Bowskill. “I was reminded how easy it is to drop down the leaderboard. I lacked flexibility in executing my strategy by forcing a couple of moves that cost me several places in the overall results. Lessons learned moving forward.”The Toronto native was recently featured in the Canadian lifestyle magazine, Chatelaine along with other Olympians on the topic of the ‘Olympic State of Mind.’ Brenda’s key to success is making a plan and following through on it. “For anyone that knows me, I am a very scheduled person. Being a full time student and elite level athlete does present some obvious challenges. The only way to make sure I’m successful at both is to have a detailed plan and keep to the schedule. My iCalendar is my lifeline.”Brenda is currently on route to Medemblik, NED this week to start prep for the upcoming Delta Lloyd Regatta as well as some familiarization of the upcoming Radial World Championships venue. “World Championships will be held at this particular venue in August. I’m happy to be getting some training and racing in there.” Brenda placed 10th at the 2016 World Championships in Mexico.A notable mention goes out to Tom Ramshaw this month for finishing 13th of 34 Finn boats at the World Cup Hyères.Congratulations to Helly Hansen Sailor of the Month – Brenda Bowskill – Royal Canadian Yacht Club, Toronto, ON.