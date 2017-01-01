Helly Hansen Nationals - Tight racing at the top after half way mark

by Harry Fisher on 2 FebThe racing has been mixed right throughout the fleet showcasing the incredibly close one-design racing the Melges offer, which has kept everyone on their toes on the clear waters off the Mornington Peninsula.





Andy Wharton and his team on Accrewed Interest lead the way at the half way mark of the series, two points clear in the lead, however the two teams in equal second, Chris Links on Roger That and Jon Newman on Penultimate Challenge, are right in the mix coming into the business end of the regatta.



A further point behind the top three is Heath Walters and his team on Amigos, who managed to win race three of the series after being late for the start.









Walters said although they were late to the start, it was one of those races where everything went right and they were able to pick the right shifts, sail through the fleet and take a confidence-boosting race win.



The fleet has begun to spread out from that point on, however it's become clear that all boats in the fleet are capable of top three results and therefore everyone is also capable of getting a bad result.



Three more races are scheduled for today, which will no doubt be an important set of races for those vying to be at the top come the end of the regatta.





Results:

Pos Class Sail No Skipper Crew Club Cat Race 1

1 Feb 17 Race 2

1 Feb 17 Race 3

2 Feb 17 Race 4

2 Feb 17 Race 5

2 Feb 17 Race 6

3 Feb 17 Total Nett 1 Melges 24 AUS807 Andy Wharton 2 1 3 (7) 2 3 18 11 2 Melges 24 AUS553 Jon Newman (8) 2 5 2 1 2 20 12 3 Melges 24 AUS7 John Bacon 1 4 4 1 (5) 5 20 15 4 Melges 24 AUS816 Heath Walters 3 3 1 4 (7) 4 22 15 5 Melges 24 AUS758 Dave Alexanda 4 (8) 2 6 3 6 29 21 6 Melges 24 AUS655 David Young 5 5 7 (8) 4 1 30 22 7 Melges 24 AUS133 Ken Abbott 6 6 6 3 (9) 7 37 28 8 Melges 24 AUS709 Garrath James 9 9 9 5 6 (10 BFD) 48 38 9 Melges 24 AUS514 Doug Watson 7 7 8 (9) 8 8 47 38

