Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta sets sail in Marblehead

by Evily Giannopoulos today at 4:43 am
2017 Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta Paul Todd/Outside Images www.outsideimages.com
Two of the 10 classes competing in the Helly Hansen National Offshore One Design (NOOD) Regatta in Marblehead took to the water on Thursday to start the annual competition. A rare summer nor'easter storm may make things interesting for those sailing in the national regatta series' final stop of the season.

In the spirit of Marblehead Race Week, which is celebrating its 128th year, the Rhodes 19 and International One Design (IOD) fleets will race four days this week, with eight other classes to join the competition throughout the weekend.

After three races, team Tough Cookie of Stoughton, Mass., leads the ultra-competitive Rhodes 19 class at the end of day one. The two-person crew came back after a fifth-place finish in the first race to win both of the remaining rounds, besting Boston-based The Mighty Rhodes by a single point.

In the classic IOD class, Peter Stahle's Spirit of Georgetown, Mass., held steady at second place for both of the day's races, putting the team at the head of the fleet's leaderboard leading into day two. A local Marblehead crew on Tango and team Javelin of Lexington are tied for second.

Six additional classes will begin racing on Friday, and Laser fleets will round out the regatta on Saturday.

At the culmination of the event Sunday, regatta organizers will announce an overall winner based on the strongest individual finish in the most competitive class. The winner earns a berth in the championship regatta, held Oct. 22-29 in the British Virgin Islands.

2017 Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta © Paul Todd/Outside Images www.outsideimages.com
2017 Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta © Paul Todd/Outside Images www.outsideimages.com



The Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta is a spectator-friendly event. Races can be seen from private yachts along the racecourses. Race start times are dependent on wind and weather, but racing is scheduled to begin at noon each day.

For the third consecutive year, Helly Hansen—a global leader in technical sailing apparel with more than 135 years of experience protecting professionals on the water—continues as title sponsor for the elite sailing series.

Operating since 1988, Sailing World’s National Offshore One Design Regattas, known as the “NOODs,” are the longest-running and most popular sailboat racing series in North America. Every NOOD regatta attracts regional, national and international talent to compete against the local community on their home waters.

Other 2017 sponsors include North Sails, Mount Gay Rum, West Marine and Sunsail.

For more information, visit sailingworld.com/nood-regattas.

Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta Marblehead - Preliminary Cumulative Results




Bow Sail Number Yacht Name Yacht Design Owner/Skipper Race
1		 Race
2		 Race
3		 Race
4		 Race
5		 Race
6		 Total
Marblehead NOOD - Halfway Rock Racing

One Design Division


Rhodes 19


1.
  USA 3172 Tough cookie Rhodes 19 David Nelson 5 1 1 1 4 8 20.0


2.
  USA 1343 Tern Too Rhodes 19 Benjamin Richardson 8 3 2 4 9 2 28.0


3.
  USA 2648 Sundance Rhodes 19 Cooke/ Kaznoski 2 8 16 2 5 1 34.0


4.
  USA 982 Mohotta Mobetta Rhodes 19 Kim Pandapas 9 9 8 3 3 7 39.0


5.
  USA 1683 The Mighty Rhodes Rhodes 19 Matt Hooks 1 4 3 18 6 9 41.0


6.
  USA 1210 Hall Pass Rhodes 19 Peter Frisch 7 6 5 5 13 5 41.0


7.
  USA 1926 Jabberwock Rhodes 19 Team Taylor 14 2 14 8 8 3 49.0


8.
  USA 2623 Harm's Way Rhodes 19 Mike Lane 6 7 10 14 2 12 51.0


9.
  USA 2435 Rallie Rhodes 19 Larry Ehrhardt 3 13 6 9 1 22 54.0


10.
  USA 722 McLovin Rhodes 19 Jeff/Dave Shoreman/Reynolds 4 12 11 17 11 4 59.0


11.
  USA 1090 1090 Rhodes 19 drusilla slattery 13 15 4 7 10 11 60.0


12.
  USA 1316 Dinner Out Rhodes 19 Elise Mazareas 11 11 7 11 7 17 64.0


13.
  USA 2692 Sweep Rhodes 19 William Heffernan 17 18 9 6 12 13 75.0


14.
  USA 2585 Woodstock Rhodes 19 Stephen Uhl 15 5 12 15 17 14 78.0


15.
  USA 1790 Persistent Header Rhodes 19 Ken / Bill Cormier / Dalton 10 10 15 10 16 19 80.0


16.
  USA 1299 Seguin Rhodes 19 Conway&Alex Felton 16 14 13 13 20 6 82.0


17.
  USA 1782 Peppermint Rhodes 19 Debbie Noble 18 16 17 16 14 21 102.0


18.
  USA 1819 Chili Rhodes 19 Thornton/Rothwell Thornton/Rothwell 12 20 20 21 21 10 104.0


19.
  USA 2561 Tahoot Rhodes 19 Walter Colsman 21 22 18 20 15 18 114.0


20.
  USA 2495 David Rose Rhodes 19 David Rubin 19 19 22 23 19 16 118.0


21.
  usa 1466 Il Prete Rosso Rhodes 19 David Martini 22 21 30/DNS 12 22 15 122.0


22.
  USA 1398 Sarah Sheldon Rhodes 19 sarah Sheldon 20 17 19 19 24 23 122.0


23.
  USA 1472 Salty Dog Rhodes 19 Charlie Thomas 23 23 21 22 23 20 132.0


24.
  USA 1645 Siesta Rhodes 19 Stefan /Steve Ianchulev/Sovis 24 24 23 25 25 24 145.0


25.
  USA 1939 Selkie Rhodes 19 Charles Obersheimer 30/DNC 30/DNC 30/DNC 24 18 25 157.0


26.
  USA 1217 Bight Me Rhodes 19 James Ouellette 30/DNC 30/DNC 30/DNC 29/DNC 29/DNC 29/DNC 177.0


27.
  USA 1228 Rumble Rhodes 19 Ramsay Hoguet 30/DNC 30/DNC 30/DNC 29/DNC 29/DNC 29/DNC 177.0


28.
  USA 2590 Marjorie Ann Rhodes 19 Rick Berliner 30/DNC 30/DNC 30/DNC 29/DNC 29/DNC 29/DNC 177.0
 


Town Class


1.
Doyle Sailmakers  USA 2086 Believe it or Knot Town Class Chris Howes


1 1 1 3.0


2.
  USA 2074 Lille Venn Town Class Berit Solstad


2 3 2 7.0


3.
  USA 77 Jean Town Class Peter Maitland


3 2 3 8.0


4.
  USA 3 Aufblitzen Town Class David Cooke


4 4 5 13.0


5.
  USA 2049 Frolic Town Class Arthur Tip O'Neill


5 8 6 19.0


6.
  USA 2057 Rogue Town Class Adam Cook


8 6 7 21.0


7.
  USA 00 widget Town Class john barker


6 17/RET 4 27.0


8.
  USA 2083 Second Wind Town Class Peg MacMaster


10 9 8 27.0


9.
  USA 502 50-2 Town Class Chris Boulter


12 5 11 28.0


10.
  USA 2093 Sail Loft Town Class william Key


7 13 9 29.0


11.
  USA 2078 Suerte Verde Town Class Kelley Braun


9 7 14 30.0


12.
  USA 567 Christie B Town Class William Larkin


11 14 10 35.0


13.
  USA 2301 Third Time's A Charm Town Class David Williams


15 11 12 38.0


14.
  USA 1098 Sweep Town Class Joe Venditti


13 12 13 38.0


15.
  USA 2091 Wabi Sabi Town Class Charley Morrow


14 10 15 39.0
 
 
Marblehead NOOD - Outside Racing

One Design Division


IOD


1.
  USA 130 Javelin IOD Bill Widnall 5 1
5 1
12.0


2.
  USA 7 Gypsy IOD Bruce Dyson 6 3
1 2
12.0


3.
  76 Spirit IOD Peter Stahle 2 2
3 5
12.0


4.
  16 Tango IOD Ian / Rachel Morrison 1 5
8 3
17.0


5.
  USA 51 Sagacious IOD Timothy J. Dittrich 7 6
4 4
21.0


6.
  2 Elektra IOD Greg Mancusi-Ungaro 4 4
9 7
24.0


7.
  USA 4 Relapse IOD Steve Barrett 9 9
2 6
26.0


8.
  49 Kungsornen IOD Herbert J. Motley 3 8
7 8
26.0


9.
  46 VIKING IOD Danielle Lawson 8 7
6 10
31.0


10.
  29 Desperado IOD Joseph Schwartz 10 10
10 9
39.0


11.
  1 Vagabond IOD Hanna Vincent 12/DNC 12/DNC
12/DNC 12/DNC
48.0
 


Etchells


1.
  USA 1071 Magic Dragon Etchells Michael Jobin


3 1 2 6.0


2.
  USA 575 Perezoso Etchells Mark Luckes


1 2 7 10.0


3.
  USA 1153 Sour Mash Etchells Bob Schaefer


4 5 1 10.0


4.
  USA 988 Destiny Etchells Tomas Hornos




11/DNC 11.0


5.
  USA 1099 Mahalo Etchells Charles Kenahan


2 4 5 11.0


6.
  USA 1328 Hat Trick Etchells Mark Toso


6 3 3 12.0


7.
  USA 664 Juhnksho Etchells Joel White


7 6 7/SCP 20.0


8.
  USA 1061 Panache Etchells Paul McLaughlin


5 8 8 21.0


9.
  USA 26 Courageous Etchells Hugh Greville


8 7 6 21.0


10.
  USA 706 Duck Etchells William Watt


9 9 11/DNS 29.0
 


J 105


1.
  USA 635 Merlin J 105 Charlie Garrard


1 1 1 3.0


2.
  USA 304 Allegro Semplicita J 105 Fred deNapoli


2 2 6 10.0


3.
  USA 485 Air Express J 105 Steven J. Goldberg


10 3 2 15.0


4.
  USA 51178 Atalanta J 105 Marty Galligan


4 7 4 15.0


5.
  USA 345 Eclipse J 105 Matthew Whitlock


3 5 9 17.0


6.
  USA 579 Knotless J 105 Ken Bowden


5 10 5 20.0


7.
  USA 344 Two Feathers J 105 Mark Masur


11 8 3 22.0


8.
  USA 51459 Sirocco J 105 Steve Hollis


7 4 11 22.0


9.
  USA 398 Blown Away J 105 Jon Samel


9 6 7 22.0


10.
  USA 102 Jaguar J 105 Ernie Hardy


8 9 10 27.0


11.
  USA 51563 Vigilante J 105 Vernon Polidoro


6 12 12 30.0


12.
  USA 620 Aqua Boogie J 105 Brian Yanofsky


12 11 8 31.0


13.
  USA 55 Uproar J 105 Peter Isaacson


13 13 13 39.0
 
 
Marblehead NOOD - Tinkers Racing

One Design Division


J 70


1. 90   USA 901 Team vineyard vines J 70 John & Molly Baxter 1 7 1


9.0


2. 45   USA 245 Clown Car (Corinthian) J 70 Duncan Swain 2 5 3


10.0


3. 40   USA 240 Stampede J 70 bruno Pasquinelli 6 2 5


13.0


4. 96   USA 96 Savasana J 70 Brian Keane 8 12 2


22.0


5. 88   USA 695 Polar J 70 Doug Clark 13 6 4


23.0


6. 18   USA 818 Rascal (Corinthian) J 70 Henry Brauer 12 4 13


29.0


7. 43   USA 243 VitaminJ (Corinthian) J 70 Ted Johnson 14 9 6


29.0


8. 70   USA 340 Rimette J 70 John Brim 10 11 8


29.0


9. 20   USA 220 Phoenix (Corinthian) J 70 Peter Firey 21 3 7


31.0


10. 77   USA 225 Shred (Corinthian) J 70 Stein Skaane 3 19 9


31.0


11. 19   USA 819 Nine J 70 Oivind Lorentzen 11 10 10


31.0


12. 2   USA 602 Building A J 70 Josh Goldman 4 14 14


32.0


13. 4   USA 504 Cowabunga (Corinthian) J 70 Frank Arabia 20 1 15


36.0


14. 97   USA 497 Chinook (Corinthian) J 70 Frank McNamara 9 17 12


38.0


15. 52   USA 525 Leadfoot (Corinthian) J 70 Sam Altreuter 16 13 11


40.0


16. 26   USA 226 Locomotion J 70 Daan Goedkoop 7 15 22


44.0


17. 78   USA 411 Selkie (Corinthian) J 70 Jack Wallace 5 16 28


49.0


18. 57   USA 157 Spring J 70 Dave Franzel 17 20 17


54.0


19. 25   USA 25 Helly Hansen Jr Crew (Corinthian) J 70 Eastern Yacht Club Youth Team 26 8 21


55.0


20. 66 Doyle Sailmakers  USA 366 Asteria (Corinthian) J 70 Holly Fabyan 18 21 19


58.0


21. 1   USA 501 Button Fly (Corinthian) J 70 Andrew and Melissa Fisher 19 18 23


60.0


22. 42   USA 342 Jumper (Corinthian) J 70 Patrick Andreasen/ Tim Guy 22 23 16


61.0


23. 33   USA 233 Winter Wind (Corinthian) J 70 Nancy Glover 25 22 18


65.0


24. 44   USA 334 Half Full (Corinthian) J 70 Marc Poirier 15 27 24


66.0


25. 39   USA 339 Bad Hombres (Corinthian) J 70 Charlie/Jim Pendleton/Raisides 24 24 20


68.0


26. 3   USA 603 Tumbling Dice (Corinthian) J 70 Rowan Byrne 23 25 25


73.0


27. 29   USA 229 Columbia J 70 Nelson Mills 27 26 26


79.0


28. 35   USA 848 CYC1 (Corinthian) J 70 Willy Fox 29 28 27


84.0


29. 89   USA 589 LumberJack (Corinthian) J 70 Mark Kelley 28 31/DNF 29


88.0


30. 51   USA 151 Reach Around J 70 Thomas Bowen 31/DNC 31/DNC 31/DNC


93.0
 


Viper 640


1.
  USA 155 Vellamo Viper 640 Colin Santangelo 4 1 2


7.0


2.
  USA 98 Lo.Qi Viper 640 Kay VanValkenburgh 1 4 3


8.0


3.
  USA 39 Patched Up Viper 640 Cole Constantineau | Eleni Asimacopoulos 2 2 6


10.0


4.
  USA 221 Choppy Seas Viper 640 Thomas Loutrel 6 5 1


12.0


5.
  USA 207 Nene Viper 640 Fletcher Boland | Carolyn Marsh 3 6 4


13.0


6.
  USA 166 Porkchop Viper 640 Matthew Hebert 7 3 5


15.0


7.
  USA 83 Purplexed Viper 640 Barry Canton 5 7 7


19.0
 
 Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta Marblehead - Corinthian Teams - Preliminary Cumulative Results




Bow Sail Number Yacht Name Yacht Design Owner/Skipper Race
1		 Race
2		 Race
3		 Race
4		 Race
5		 Race
6		 Total
Marblehead NOOD - Tinkers Racing

One Design Division


J 70


1. 45   USA 245 Clown Car J 70 Duncan Swain 2 5 3


10.0


2. 18   USA 818 Rascal J 70 Henry Brauer 12 4 13


29.0


3. 43   USA 243 VitaminJ J 70 Ted Johnson 14 9 6


29.0


4. 20   USA 220 Phoenix J 70 Peter Firey 21 3 7


31.0


5. 77   USA 225 Shred J 70 Stein Skaane 3 19 9


31.0


6. 4   USA 504 Cowabunga J 70 Frank Arabia 20 1 15


36.0


7. 97   USA 497 Chinook J 70 Frank McNamara 9 17 12


38.0


8. 52   USA 525 Leadfoot J 70 Sam Altreuter 16 13 11


40.0


9. 78   USA 411 Selkie J 70 Jack Wallace 5 16 28


49.0


10. 25   USA 25 Helly Hansen Jr Crew J 70 Eastern Yacht Club Youth Team 26 8 21


55.0


11. 66 Doyle Sailmakers  USA 366 Asteria J 70 Holly Fabyan 18 21 19


58.0


12. 1   USA 501 Button Fly J 70 Andrew and Melissa Fisher 19 18 23


60.0


13. 42   USA 342 Jumper J 70 Patrick Andreasen/ Tim Guy 22 23 16


61.0


14. 33   USA 233 Winter Wind J 70 Nancy Glover 25 22 18


65.0


15. 44   USA 334 Half Full J 70 Marc Poirier 15 27 24


66.0


16. 39   USA 339 Bad Hombres J 70 Charlie/Jim Pendleton/Raisides 24 24 20


68.0


17. 3   USA 603 Tumbling Dice J 70 Rowan Byrne 23 25 25


73.0


18. 35   USA 848 CYC1 J 70 Willy Fox 29 28 27


84.0


19. 89   USA 589 LumberJack J 70 Mark Kelley 28 31/DNF 29


88.0
 
