Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta sets sail in Marblehead

2017 Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta Paul Todd/Outside Images 2017 Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta Paul Todd/Outside Images www.outsideimages.com

by Evily Giannopoulos today at 4:43 amIn the spirit of Marblehead Race Week, which is celebrating its 128th year, the Rhodes 19 and International One Design (IOD) fleets will race four days this week, with eight other classes to join the competition throughout the weekend.After three races, team Tough Cookie of Stoughton, Mass., leads the ultra-competitive Rhodes 19 class at the end of day one. The two-person crew came back after a fifth-place finish in the first race to win both of the remaining rounds, besting Boston-based The Mighty Rhodes by a single point.In the classic IOD class, Peter Stahle's Spirit of Georgetown, Mass., held steady at second place for both of the day's races, putting the team at the head of the fleet's leaderboard leading into day two. A local Marblehead crew on Tango and team Javelin of Lexington are tied for second.Six additional classes will begin racing on Friday, and Laser fleets will round out the regatta on Saturday.At the culmination of the event Sunday, regatta organizers will announce an overall winner based on the strongest individual finish in the most competitive class. The winner earns a berth in the championship regatta, held Oct. 22-29 in the British Virgin Islands.





The Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta is a spectator-friendly event. Races can be seen from private yachts along the racecourses. Race start times are dependent on wind and weather, but racing is scheduled to begin at noon each day.



For the third consecutive year, Helly Hansen—a global leader in technical sailing apparel with more than 135 years of experience protecting professionals on the water—continues as title sponsor for the elite sailing series.



Operating since 1988, Sailing World’s National Offshore One Design Regattas, known as the “NOODs,” are the longest-running and most popular sailboat racing series in North America. Every NOOD regatta attracts regional, national and international talent to compete against the local community on their home waters.



Other 2017 sponsors include North Sails, Mount Gay Rum, West Marine and Sunsail.



For more information, visit sailingworld.com/nood-regattas.





