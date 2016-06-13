Please select your home edition
Edition
X-Yachts AUS X4 728 - 1

Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta returns to Marblehead Race

by Evily Giannopoulos today at 4:56 pm
The last event of the 2016 Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta Series hosted by the Boston Yacht Club © Paul Todd / outsideimages.com
The largest national sailboat racing circuit in the United States, the Helly Hansen National Offshore One Design (NOOD) Regatta series, returns to Marblehead, Mass., for its final stop of the season during Marblehead Race Week, July 27-30. The event is organized by Sailing World and hosted by Corinthian Yacht Club.

Hundreds of local and visiting sailors in nearly a dozen classes of sailboats will compete for individual trophies and the top prize: an invitation to race in the Helly Hansen NOOD Caribbean Championship Regatta, presented by Sunsail in the British Virgin Islands in October.

The annual four-day event features one-design racing, where teams compete in races against identical boats. Points are accumulated based on finishing position in each race, and the team with the fewest total points at the conclusion of the regatta wins its class.

Regatta organizers then calculate an overall winner based on the strongest individual finish in the most competitive class. The overall winner earns a berth in the championship regatta, held Oct. 22-29 in the British Virgin Islands. In addition to winners from each of the five NOOD events this year, interested sailors can charter and compete against the overall winners at the championship.

The last event of the 2016 Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta Series hosted by the Boston Yacht Club © Paul Todd / outsideimages.com
The last event of the 2016 Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta Series hosted by the Boston Yacht Club © Paul Todd / outsideimages.com



As part of Helly Hansen’s commitment to the sport, a select team of local teens will be selected to compete against the pros as part of the Helly Hansen Junior Crew.

The Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta is a spectator-friendly event. Races can be seen from private yachts along the racecourses. Race start times are dependent on wind and weather, but racing is scheduled to begin at noon each day.

For the third consecutive year, Helly Hansen—a global leader in technical sailing apparel with more than 135 years of experience protecting professionals on the water—continues as title sponsor for the elite sailing series.

Operating since 1988, Sailing World’s National Offshore One Design Regattas, known as the “NOODs,” are the longest-running and most popular sailboat racing series in North America. Every NOOD regatta attracts regional, national and international talent to compete against the local community on their home waters.

Cooper Teamwear 660x82 1Musto AUS 2017 660x82 3X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 3

Related Articles

Azzurra closes the Audi Sailing Week - 52 Super Series with a win
Azzurra finished Audi Sailing Week, raced in her home waters in Porto Cervo, with third and first place finishes today Azzurra finished the Audi Sailing Week - 52 Super Series, raced in her home waters in Porto Cervo, with third and first place finishes today, missing a podium finish by just one point. Ran takes first place followed by Bronenosec. Quantum placed third after suffering some damage in today’s second race. The 52 Super Series next event is in the Balearic Islands and sees Azzurra in the lead.
Posted on 26 Jun Marrai tiebreaks his way to Laser gold at Kiel Week
Francesco Marrai charged past his rivals to clinch Laser gold by the smallest of margins on the final day Marrai’s fourth place in the Medal Race was sufficient to put him on equal points with Karl Martin Rammo, but it was the Italian’s better placing in the Medal Race that clinched victory ahead of the Estonian who had to settle for silver.
Posted on 25 Jun German, Polish and Spanish racers claim Para World Sailing titles
Home nation favourite Kröger claimed the title in the 2.4 Norlin OD, Poland's Piotr Cichocki clinically snapped up gold Heading into the final 2.4 Norlin OD races, there was just two points of separation between Kröger, Matt Bugg (AUS) and Damien Seguin (FRA). The title was up for grabs and the top performer on the day would take the title.
Posted on 25 Jun Azzurra is 2nd in Coastal race at Audi Sailing Week - 52 Super Series
Azzurra finished the coastal race through the Maddalena Archipelago in second place behind the day’s winner: Provezza. Azzurra finished the coastal race through the Maddalena Archipelago in second place behind the day’s winner: Provezza. Quantum is in third place and tomorrow is the last day of racing at the Audi Sailing Week -52 Super Series.
Posted on 25 Jun A Few Rays - Go Faster!
How the right sunscreen can make the boat go faster How the right sunscreen can make the boat go faster A good sunscreen is a very necessary part of the sailor’s equipment. When the sunscreen works really well and the sailor using it can do a multi-day regatta without burning or distraction, then that is a piece of equipment worth having.
Posted on 24 Jun Long Beach Race Week kicks off with a blast
Southwesterly winds of 12 knots built to 20, at several marks on three courses, which hosted 120 boats in 15 classes. The new Pac52 designs proved a thrill in the fresh conditions, but didn’t have a corner on the excitement; with tight racing among the 30-year-old Schock 35 fleet, vying for their Pacific Coast Championship title. Robert Marcus’ Schock sat at the top of the leaderboard in that eight-boat division.
Posted on 24 Jun Finns set for match race duel in Kiel Week Medal Races
After winning the final race on afternoon, Salminen sits at the top of the leaderboard on equal points with his rival. The Medal Races on Sunday are set to take place in strong westerly winds, so those who enjoyed today will be looking forward to similar conditions to decide the medals in the Olympic classes.
Posted on 24 Jun Para World Sailing Championships going down to the wire
Three races across all three Para World Sailing disciplines were conducted and the leaderboards going into Sunday In amongst Kieler Woche (Kiel Week) sailing festival, the sailors racing across the 2.4 Norlin OD, Men’s Hansa 303 and Women’s Hansa 303, all One Person Keelboats, were tested by a south westerly 13-16 knot breeze, somewhat less than the 20+ knots that pushed them to survival mode the day prior.
Posted on 24 Jun 52 Super Series - Audi Sailing Week - Quantum Racing captures the lead
Quantum racing is currently in the lead of the provisional results at the Audi Sailing Week - 52 Super Series Quantum racing is currently in the lead of the provisional results at the Audi Sailing Week - 52 Super Series followed by Rán Racing and Gladiator, tied for points but in second and third places respectively.
Posted on 24 Jun Sled takes lead on Day 1 at Audi Sailing Week - 52 Super Series
Sled in first place, followed by Alegre and Rán Racing who finished in second and third places respectively today. The Audi Sailing Week, an event that is organised by the Yacht Club Costa in collaboration with Title Sponsor Audi, officially started today. The fourth event in the most competitive circuit of keelboat racing will end on Sunday, June 25th and currently sees Sled in first place, followed by Alegre and Rán Racing who finished in second and third places respectively today.
Posted on 24 Jun
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy