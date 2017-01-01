Please select your home edition
Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta - Strong turnout and tight racing on Day 2

by Evily Giannopoulos
With the addition of offshore keelboat racing on Saturday, sailboats competed off Point Loma on San Diego Bay on the second day of the Helly Hansen National Offshore One Design (NOOD) Regatta in San Diego.

One of these classes, the Beneteau First 36.7s, is led by 2017 San Diego NOOD overall winner Chick Pyle in “Kea,” with three first-place and one second-place finishes on Saturday. When asked for his recipe for success, Pyle raved about his “secret weapon” – his son, Nick, who used to be the head sailing coach at San Diego Yacht Club – along with an optimized boat and in-sync crew.

“We do something that's really unusual,” Pyle said. “On our way out to the racecourse, we talk through everybody’s position from prestart to upwind and windward rounding to downwind and leeward rounding, and even penalty turns. We discuss every single position in detail, so there’s no guessing.”

Leading the International 14 (I-14) fleet, one of four classes that began the regatta on Friday, is local skipper Brad Reutenik and crew aboard “Astralugus.” Despite what he described as “pretty funky” wind conditions, the team was able to shift gears well between light-air lulls and stronger gusts to win three of four races, but another obstacle stood in the way of these extremely fast, physical boats.

“We have to sail through some of the slower fleets,” Reutenik said. “It’s challenging to go through a wall of boats and we have to be confident in our boat handling, because these boats are very difficult to sail. They make really good sailors look really bad, but the fun factor is so high.”

Saturday also featured the North Sails Rally – two races designed to give local crews on boats of any size the opportunity to participate in a single, day-long race. First place prizes went to skipper Lawrence Adam and his team aboard the Corsair 31 “F Bomb” and Greg Stewart’s team on “Sprig,” a 6m.

Other notable day two results include a three-way tie in the ORC fleet, which is a handicapping system that allows one design sport boats that don’t have fleets at the event to sail together. Drew Belk’s “Precept2,” a Melges 32, leads the group with three – one – one - three finishes on the day.

Day Two Results

Beneteau First 36.7 (One Design - 7 Boats)

1. Kea, Beneteau First 36.7, Chick Pyle, Jamestown, RI, USA, 1 -2 -1 -1 ; 5
2. Kodachrome, Beneteau First 36.7, Jerry Twomey, San Diego, CA, USA, 2 -3 -3 -6 ; 14
3. Melokia, Beneteau First 36.7, Mike Whittemore, Coronado, CA, USA, 3 -1 -6 -5 ; 15

Beneteau First 40.7 (One Design - 6 Boats)

1. Lugano, Beneteau First 40.7, Mark Stratton , Los Angeles, CA, USA, 2 -1 -1 -2 ; 6
2. Wiki Wiki, Beneteau First 40.7, Mike Honeysett , Ramona, CA, USA, 1 -2 -4 -1 ; 8
3. Sweet Okole, Beneteau First 40.7, Rick Harris , Coronado, CA, USA, 3 -3 -2 -3 ; 11

J 120 (One Design - 7 Boats)

1. caper, J 120, John Laun, San Diego, CA, USA, 6 -1 -3 -1 ; 11
2. J Almighty, J 120, Mike Hatch, Des Moines, WA, USA, 2 -2 -4 -4 ; 12
3. Mad Men, J 120, Ernie Pennell, San Diego, CA, USA, 3 -4 -2 -3 ; 12

ORC (ORC - 5 Boats)

1. Precepts 3.2, Melges 32, Drew Belk, Coachella, CA, USA, 3 -1 -1 -3 ; 8
2. M2, Melges 32, Kym Kapalla, San Diego, CA, USA, 2 -3 -2 -1 ; 8
3. TroubleSpot, Farr 30 OD, Oliver Michaelis, San Diego, CA, USA, 1 -2 -3 -2 ; 8

Etchells - Bill Bennett Memorial (One Design - 21 Boats)

1. Rock n' Roll, Etchells, Argyle Campbell, Newport Beach, CA, USA, 2 -6 -1 -1 ; 10
2. Viva, Etchells, Don Jesberg, Belvedere, CA, USA, 3 -3 -3 -4 ; 13
3. Rhino, Etchells, Bruce Nelson, San Diego, CA, USA, 5 -5 -2 -2 ; 14

J 105 (One Design - 11 Boats)

1. Sanity, J 105, Rick Goebel, San Diego, CA, USA, 2 -2 -1 -3 ; 8
2. Juiced, J 105, Tom Hurlburt / Chuck Driscoll, San Diego, CA, USA, 3 -1 -3 -2 ; 9
3. Wings, J 105, Dennis Case, San Diego, CA, USA, 4 -3 -2 -1 ; 10

Flying Tiger 10 (One Design - 6 Boats)

1. Relapse, FT 10M, Tom Hirsh, San Diego, CA, USA, 2 -1 -1 -2 ; 6
2. Arsenal, FT 10M, Andrew Picel, Cardiff, CA, USA, 1 -2 -3 -3 ; 9
3. Ruckus, FT 10M, Brian Werner, Aliso Viejo, CA, USA, 3 -3 -4 -1 ; 11

North Sails Rally A (One Design - 5 Boats)

1. F Bomb, Corsair 31, Lawrence Adams, San Diego, CA, USA, 1 ; 1
2. Athena, Beneteau 44.7, David Cheresh, Encinitas, CA, USA, 2 ; 2
3. Aeolos, First 44.7, Gregory Price, San Marcos, CA, USA, 3 ; 3

North Sails Rally B (One Design - 7 Boats)

1. Sprig, 6m, Greg Stewart, San Diego, CA, USA, 1 ; 1
2. American Girl, Alerion Express 28, Lisa Leweck, San Diego, CA, USA, 2 ; 2
3. Lucky Charms, Kirby, Mark Clements, San Diego, CA , USA, 3 ; 3

Ultimate 20 (One Design - 7 Boats)

1. 222, Ultimate 20, Travis Gregory, Farmington, UT, USA, 1 -1 -1 -1 -2 -1 -1 ; 8
2. Junta, Ultimate 20, Mark Allen, Holladay, UT, USA, 2 -3 -2 -2 -1 -2 -4 ; 16
3. Juiced!, Ultimate 20, James Ulatowski, Denver, CO, USA, 4 -4 -3 -3 -3 -4 -3 ; 24

J 70 (One Design - 19 Boats)

1. Minor Threat, J 70, Jeff Janov, Malibu, CA, USA, 2 -1 -3 -1 -2 -4 -1 ; 14
2. 3 Big Dogs, J 70, Pat Toole, Santa Barbara, CA, USA, 1 -5 -1 -6 -4 -9 -3 ; 29
3. Huckleberry, J 70, Jim Murrell, Torrance, CA, USA, 5 -3 -2 -7 -6 -1 -8 ; 32

I 14 (One Design - 12 Boats)

1. Astragulus, I 14, Brad Ruetenik, Encinitas, CA, USA, 4 -1 -1 -1 -1 -1 -3 ; 12
2. USA 1189, I 14, Kris Bundy, Bellingham, WA, USA, 5 -2 -3 -3 -2 -4 -2 ; 21
3. Sweet Jane, I 14, John Gilmour, Richmond, Ca, USA, 2 -3 -6 -2 -3 -5 -6 ; 27

Viper 640 (One Design - 9 Boats)

1. Cobra, Viper 640, Timothy Carter, Harbor City, CA, USA, 1 -3 -2 -2 -2 -2 -2 ; 14
2. Ranga.Ranga, Viper 640, Peter Graves, Post Falls, ID, USA, 3 -4 -5 -1 -1 -1 -3 ; 18
3. Breakaway, Viper 640, Eric Chadwick, Pasadena, CA, USA, 2 -1 -1 -4 -3 -6 -4 ; 21

F 18 (One Design - 11 Boats)

1. Casi Listo, F 18, Scott Miller, Ramona, CA, USA, -1 -1 -1 -1 ; 4
2. Wet Rodeo, F 18, Steve Stroebel, San Diego, CA, USA, -3 -3 -2 -2 ; 10
3. Le Zebra, F 18, Galvez/ Marfeng, Mission Viejo, CA, USA, -2 -2 -4 -3 ; 11

Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta San Diego - Preliminary Cumulative Results






San Diego NOOD Regatta - Far Ocean Course 4 Racing

One Design Division


Beneteau First 36.7


1.
  USA 7031 Kea Beneteau First 36.7 Chick Pyle 1 2 1 1


  5.0


2.
  USA 38747 Kodachrome Beneteau First 36.7 Jerry Twomey 2 3 3 6


  14.0


3.
  USA 56360 Melokia Beneteau First 36.7 Mike Whittemore 3 1 6 5


  15.0


4.
North Sails  USA 36764 Adeline Beneteau First 36.7 Bob Carlson 6 5 2 2


  15.0


5.
  USA 7020 Sorcerer Beneteau First 36.7 Robert Kopaniasz 4 4 4 3


  15.0


6.
  USA 7223 Adventure Beneteau First 36.7 Ted Butterfield 5 6 5 4


  20.0


7.
  USA 7367 Kraken Beneteau First 36.7 Thomas Shepherd 8/DNC 8/DNC 8/DNC 8/DNC


  32.0
 


Beneteau First 40.7


1.
  USA 56456 Lugano Beneteau First 40.7 Mark Stratton 2 1 1 2


  6.0


2.
  USA 56408 Wiki Wiki Beneteau First 40.7 Mike Honeysett 1 2 4 1


  8.0


3.
  USA 56197 Sweet Okole Beneteau First 40.7 Rick Harris 3 3 2 3


  11.0


4.
  USA 93174 Victoire Beneteau First 40.7 Robert Atkins 4 4 3 5


  16.0


5.
  USA 51504 Silhouette Beneteau First 40.7 Warren Gross 5 6 5 4


  20.0


6.
  USA 51392 Excalibur Beneteau First 40.7 David Tarson 6 5 6 7/DNF


  24.0
 


J 120


1.
  USA 46996 caper J 120 John Laun 6 1 3 1


  11.0


2.
  USA 51201 J Almighty J 120 Mike Hatch 2 2 4 4


  12.0


3.
  USA 46604 Mad Men J 120 Ernie Pennell 3 4 2 3


  12.0


4.
  USA 52511 Shamrock J 120 Tim Hogan 7 6 1 2


  16.0


5.
  USA 28596 CC Rider J 120 Charles Nichols 5 3 7 5


  20.0


6.
Ullman Sails  USA 46714 Pole Dancer J 120 Tom & Terri Manok 4 5 5 6


  20.0


7.
  USA 46217 Hasl Free J 120 Rudolph Hasl 1 7 6 7


  21.0
 
 

ORC Division


ORC


1.
  USA 163 Precepts 3.2 Melges 32 Drew Belk 3 1 1 3


  8.0


2.
  USA 065 M2 Melges 32 Kym Kapalla 2 3 2 1


  8.0


3.
  28770 TroubleSpot Farr 30 OD Oliver Michaelis 1 2 3 2


  8.0


4.
  USA 46830 Super Fly Cheetah 30 Erik Rogers 4 4 4 5


  17.0


5.
  35038 Fractions 1D35 Clark Hardy 5 5 5 4


  19.0
 
 
San Diego NOOD Regatta - Near Ocean Course Racing

One Design Division


Etchells - Bill Bennett Memorial


1. 43   USA 1433 Rock n' Roll Etchells Argyle Campbell 2 6 1 1


  10.0


2.
  USA 1429 Viva Etchells Don Jesberg 3 3 3 4


  13.0


3.
  USA 986 Rhino Etchells Bruce Nelson 5 5 2 2


  14.0


4.
  USA 1404 Lifted Etchells Jim Cunningham 4 1 7 6


  18.0


5.
  USA 1411 Elizabeth Etchells Tom Carruthers 6 2 5 9


  22.0


6.
  USA 969 Happy Ending Etchells Brad/Ben Rodi/Mitchell 7 4 6 7


  24.0


7.
  USA 985 MOFO Etchells Jake La Dow 11 7 4 3


  25.0


8.
  USA 1092 Coyote Etchells Sherwood Kelley 1 9 14 8


  32.0


9.
  USA 1152 Blond Antelope Etchells Keith Whittemore 9 11 8 5


  33.0


10.
  USA 1138 Jack Etchells Charlie Mann 14 8 10 13


  45.0


11.
  FRA 1281 Hustle & Flow Etchells Frederic Laffitte 10 10 13 14


  47.0


12.
  USA 1263 Blue Fin Etchells Michael Terry 12 14 11 10


  47.0


13.
  USA 1229 Capricorn Etchells Ethan Doyle 8 16 9 16


  49.0


14.
  USA 1016 Bermuda Triangle Etchells Kurt Eve 19 13 17 11


  60.0


15.
  USA 665 USA 665 Etchells Xavier Sheid 17 15 12 17


  61.0


16.
  USA 909 Mostly Harmless Etchells Summer Greene 15 18 18 12


  63.0


17.
  USA 965 Endurance aka Tusk Etchells Dan Aeling 18 12 15 18


  63.0


18.
  USA 1000 Mi Amore Etchells Deborah Willits 16 19 16 15


  66.0


19. 13   USA 1313 Triskaidekaphobia Etchells Patricia Stadel 13 17 19 19


  68.0


20.
  USA 494 Vision
Tarek Elsharhawy 20 20 22/RET 22/DNF


  84.0


21.
  USA 971 Miss Murphy Etchells Kjeld Hestehave 22/DNC 22/DNC 22/DNC 22/DNC


  88.0
 


J 105


1.
  USA 88 Sanity J 105 Rick Goebel 2 2 1 3


  8.0


2.
  USA 9 Juiced J 105 Tom Hurlburt / Chuck Driscoll 3 1 3 2


  9.0


3.
  USA 514 Wings J 105 Dennis Case 4 3 2 1


  10.0


4.
  USA 395 Off The Porch J 105 Scott McDaniel 5 4 6 6


  21.0


5.
  USA 45 J-OK J 105 Stewart Cannon 1 6 8 7


  22.0


6.
  USA 51911 Creative J 105 Edward Sanford 6 7 4 5


  22.0


7.
  USA 516 Steadfast J 105 Tim Fuller 8 5 7 4


  24.0


8.
  USA 435 Blink! J 105 Steve Howell 9 8 5 8


  30.0


9.
  USA 401 Air Boss J 105 Jon Dekker 7 10 10 10


  37.0


10.
  USA 470 Hibiscus J 105 Annette Matthies 10 9 9 9


  37.0


11.
  USA 218 Jetstream J 105 William Quealy 11 11 11 11


  44.0
 


Flying Tiger 10


1.
  USA 118 Relapse FT 10M Tom Hirsh 2 1 1 2


  6.0


2.
  USA 83 Arsenal FT 10M Andrew Picel 1 2 3 3


  9.0


3.
  USA 49 Ruckus FT 10M Brian Werner 3 3 4 1


  11.0


4.
  USA 8 Abacus FT 10M Timothy Chin 4 5 2 4


  15.0


5.
  USA 62 Jelani FT 10M Ben Nugent 5 4 5 5


  19.0


6.
  USA 9 Justice FT 10M John Harrop 7/DNC 7/DNC 7/DNC 7/DNC


  28.0
 
 
San Diego NOOD Regatta - North Rally Racing

One Design Division


North Sails Rally A


1.
  USA 27030 F Bomb Corsair 31 Lawrence Adams 1





  1.0


2.
  52447 Athena Beneteau 44.7 David Cheresh 2





  2.0


3.
  USA 56440 Aeolos First 44.7 Gregory Price 3





  3.0


4.
  USA 034 Rush Hour Corsair Trimaran F-28R Bob Lang 4





  4.0


5.
  USA 81504 Northern Winds Beneteau 50 Carmine Petriccione 5





  5.0
 


North Sails Rally B


1.
  USA 43 Sprig 6m Greg Stewart 1





  1.0


2.
  60 American Girl Alerion Express 28 Lisa Leweck 2





  2.0


3.
  30918 Lucky Charms Kirby Mark Clements 3





  3.0


4.
  52 Jane Shields Barrett Canfield 4





  4.0


5.
  USA 14 Allen Wench BB 10 Dennis Allen 5





  5.0


6.
  216 Crack Me Up Hunter 216 Michael Parker 6





  6.0


7.
  USA 7303 Miss Lorelei Beneteau Oceanis 361 Michael Niggli 7





  7.0
 
 
San Diego NOOD Regatta - South Bay Course Racing

One Design Division


Ultimate 20


1.
  USA 222 222 Ultimate 20 Travis Gregory 1 1 1 1 2 1 1   8.0


2.
  USA 26 Junta Ultimate 20 Mark Allen 2 3 2 2 1 2 4   16.0


3.
  USA 19 Juiced! Ultimate 20 James Ulatowski 4 4 3 3 3 4 3   24.0


4.
  USA 144 Ricochet Ultimate 20 Mary Hesler 5 5 4 4 4 5 2   29.0


5.
  USA 52 Gambler Ultimate 20 Jim Rosaschi 3 2 8/DNF 5 5 3 5   31.0


6.
  USA 97 Rosie Ultimate 20 David Pendell 8/DNC 8/DNC 8/DNC 8/DNC 8/DNC 8/DNC 8/DNC   56.0


7.
  USA 153 Ultimate Antics Ultimate 20 Bob Comstock 8/DNC 8/DNC 8/DNC 8/DNC 8/DNC 8/DNC 8/DNC   56.0
 


J 70


1.
  USA 490 Minor Threat J 70 Jeff Janov 2 1 3 1 2 4 1   14.0


2.
  USA 58 3 Big Dogs (Corinthian) J 70 Pat Toole 1 5 1 6 4 9 3   29.0


3.
  USA 249 Huckleberry J 70 Jim Murrell 5 3 2 7 6 1 8   32.0


4.
  USA 32 USA 32 J 70 Bruce Cooper 8 4 7 9 1 2 2   33.0


5.
  MEX 383 Vagazo J 70 Fabian Gomez-Ibarra 3 2 9 4 8 13 7   46.0


6.
  USA 540 USA 540 J 70 David Hochart 6 7 6 5 11 10 5   50.0


7. 54   USA 59 Jaya (Corinthian) J 70 Craig Tallman 14 12 4 2 13 5 10   60.0


8.
  USA 34 Perseverance J 70 Bennet Greenwald 7 15 10 19 10 3 4   68.0


9.
  USA 250 nunuhunu J 70 Steve Wyman 4 6 18 3 12 14 14   71.0


10.
  USA 538 Bottle Rocket J 70 David Schumann 10 17 5 14 7 12 6   71.0


11.
  USA 351 Cake J 70 Lucas Pierce 11 14 8 10 9 6 13   71.0


12.
  USA 70 Sloop John B J 70 Robert Garrett 15 11 14 12 3 7 11   73.0


13.
  USA 305 Soggy Dollar (Corinthian) J 70 Dave Vieregg 19 9 13 11 5 8 9   74.0


14.
  USA 391 Cachondo (Corinthian) J 70 Neil Senturia 16 16 11 13 18 11 12   97.0


15.
  USA 18 Helly Hansen Jr Crew J 70 Jack Reiter / Egan 9 10 15 16 15 17 17   99.0


16.
  USA 307 Vivace (Corinthian) J 70 Beverly Burr / Liz Hjorth 18 8 12 17 14 16 18   103.0


17.
  USA 81 Monkey House J 70 Steve Hendricks 13 13 16 8 17 18 19   104.0


18.
  USA 699 Fly J 70 Tony Collins 12 18 17 15 16 15 15   108.0


19.
North Sails  USA 643 Avanti J 70 Sean Breen 17 19 19 18 19 19 16   127.0
 


I 14


1.
  USA 1161 Astragulus I 14 Brad Ruetenik 4 1 1 1 1 1 3   12.0


2.
  USA 1189 USA 1189 I 14 Kris Bundy 5 2 3 3 2 4 2   21.0


3. 1   USA 1177 Sweet Jane I 14 John Gilmour 2 3 6 2 3 5 6   27.0


4.
  USA 1187 Morningstar I 14 Terry Gleeson 1 7 2 4 9 2 4   29.0


5.
  USA 1193 Mind Your Step I 14 Cameron Puckey 3 9 4 8 6 3 1   34.0


6.
  USA 1159 USA 1159 I 14 Steve Goodson 7 5 5 6 7 7 7   44.0


7.
  USA 1192 Bondage Baby I 14 Kristian Henderson 9 4 7 5 4 9 13/DNC   51.0


8.
  USA 1162 Eris I 14 Chris Rutz 6 6 13/DNF 9 8 8 5   55.0


9.
  USA 1185 Patches I 14 Matt Pistay 8 10 13/DNF 7 5 6 13/DNC   62.0


10.
  USA 1195 Forty Too I 14 John Clark 10 8 8 10 10 10 8   64.0


11.
  GBR 1543 GBR 1543 I 14 Peter Stanton 11 11 9 11 11 11 13/DNC   77.0
 


Viper 640


1.
  USA 223 Cobra Viper 640 Timothy Carter 1 3 2 2 2 2 2   14.0


2.
  AUS 229 Ranga.Ranga Viper 640 Peter Graves 3 4 5 1 1 1 3   18.0


3.
  USA 192 Breakaway Viper 640 Eric Chadwick 2 1 1 4 3 6 4   21.0


4.
  USA 26 26 Viper 640 James Baurley 5 6 3 6 6 4 5   35.0


5.
  CAN 191 Moistened Bint Viper 640 John Leyland 4 2 4 7 5 8 6   36.0


6.
  USA 64 Clown School Viper 640 Todd Downey 10/OCS 7 10/DNF 3 4 3 1   38.0


7.
  USA 243 Donkey Punch Viper 640 Dom Simonetti 10/OCS 5 6 5 7 5 7   45.0


8.
  USA 151 One5One Viper 640 George Gluecksmann 10/DNC 10/DNC 10/DNC 8 8 7 10/RET   63.0


9.
  USA 46 Heroin Viper 640 Greg Jackson 10/DNF 10/DNF 10/DNF 10/DNC 10/DNC 10/DNC 10/DNC   70.0
 


F 18


1.
  USA 1958 Casi Listo F 18 Scott Miller


1 1 1 1   4.0


2.
  USA 1959 Wet Rodeo F 18 Steve Stroebel


3 3 2 2   10.0


3.
  FRA 115 Le Zebra F 18 Galvez/ Marfeng


2 2 4 3   11.0


4.
  AUS 244 Flight Risk F 18 James Orkins


4 5 3 4   16.0


5.
  USA 13 WIP'IT F 18 Jeff Newsome


6 4 6 6   22.0


6.
  USA 1663 Double Trouble F 18 Bob Sherman


8 7 5 5   25.0


7.
  USA 1883 Nauti Angel F 18 Dan DeLave


7 6 8 8   29.0


8.
  USA 858 Hey Baby F 18 Jason Moore


5 8 11/OCS 7   31.0


9.
  USA 1608 Spirit II F 18 Chuck Peinado


9 9 7 9   34.0


10.
  USA 1720 Corpolite F 18 Walter Chapman


10 10 9 10   39.0
 
 