Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta - Strong turnout and tight racing on Day 2

by Evily Giannopoulos today at 4:11 amOne of these classes, the Beneteau First 36.7s, is led by 2017 San Diego NOOD overall winner Chick Pyle in “Kea,” with three first-place and one second-place finishes on Saturday. When asked for his recipe for success, Pyle raved about his “secret weapon” – his son, Nick, who used to be the head sailing coach at San Diego Yacht Club – along with an optimized boat and in-sync crew.“We do something that's really unusual,” Pyle said. “On our way out to the racecourse, we talk through everybody’s position from prestart to upwind and windward rounding to downwind and leeward rounding, and even penalty turns. We discuss every single position in detail, so there’s no guessing.”





Leading the International 14 (I-14) fleet, one of four classes that began the regatta on Friday, is local skipper Brad Reutenik and crew aboard “Astralugus.” Despite what he described as “pretty funky” wind conditions, the team was able to shift gears well between light-air lulls and stronger gusts to win three of four races, but another obstacle stood in the way of these extremely fast, physical boats.



“We have to sail through some of the slower fleets,” Reutenik said. “It’s challenging to go through a wall of boats and we have to be confident in our boat handling, because these boats are very difficult to sail. They make really good sailors look really bad, but the fun factor is so high.”









Saturday also featured the North Sails Rally – two races designed to give local crews on boats of any size the opportunity to participate in a single, day-long race. First place prizes went to skipper Lawrence Adam and his team aboard the Corsair 31 “F Bomb” and Greg Stewart’s team on “Sprig,” a 6m.



Other notable day two results include a three-way tie in the ORC fleet, which is a handicapping system that allows one design sport boats that don’t have fleets at the event to sail together. Drew Belk’s “Precept2,” a Melges 32, leads the group with three – one – one - three finishes on the day.



Day Two Results



Beneteau First 36.7 (One Design - 7 Boats)



1. Kea, Beneteau First 36.7, Chick Pyle, Jamestown, RI, USA, 1 -2 -1 -1 ; 5

2. Kodachrome, Beneteau First 36.7, Jerry Twomey, San Diego, CA, USA, 2 -3 -3 -6 ; 14

3. Melokia, Beneteau First 36.7, Mike Whittemore, Coronado, CA, USA, 3 -1 -6 -5 ; 15



Beneteau First 40.7 (One Design - 6 Boats)



1. Lugano, Beneteau First 40.7, Mark Stratton , Los Angeles, CA, USA, 2 -1 -1 -2 ; 6

2. Wiki Wiki, Beneteau First 40.7, Mike Honeysett , Ramona, CA, USA, 1 -2 -4 -1 ; 8

3. Sweet Okole, Beneteau First 40.7, Rick Harris , Coronado, CA, USA, 3 -3 -2 -3 ; 11



J 120 (One Design - 7 Boats)



1. caper, J 120, John Laun, San Diego, CA, USA, 6 -1 -3 -1 ; 11

2. J Almighty, J 120, Mike Hatch, Des Moines, WA, USA, 2 -2 -4 -4 ; 12

3. Mad Men, J 120, Ernie Pennell, San Diego, CA, USA, 3 -4 -2 -3 ; 12



ORC (ORC - 5 Boats)



1. Precepts 3.2, Melges 32, Drew Belk, Coachella, CA, USA, 3 -1 -1 -3 ; 8

2. M2, Melges 32, Kym Kapalla, San Diego, CA, USA, 2 -3 -2 -1 ; 8

3. TroubleSpot, Farr 30 OD, Oliver Michaelis, San Diego, CA, USA, 1 -2 -3 -2 ; 8



Etchells - Bill Bennett Memorial (One Design - 21 Boats)



1. Rock n' Roll, Etchells, Argyle Campbell, Newport Beach, CA, USA, 2 -6 -1 -1 ; 10

2. Viva, Etchells, Don Jesberg, Belvedere, CA, USA, 3 -3 -3 -4 ; 13

3. Rhino, Etchells, Bruce Nelson, San Diego, CA, USA, 5 -5 -2 -2 ; 14



J 105 (One Design - 11 Boats)



1. Sanity, J 105, Rick Goebel, San Diego, CA, USA, 2 -2 -1 -3 ; 8

2. Juiced, J 105, Tom Hurlburt / Chuck Driscoll, San Diego, CA, USA, 3 -1 -3 -2 ; 9

3. Wings, J 105, Dennis Case, San Diego, CA, USA, 4 -3 -2 -1 ; 10



Flying Tiger 10 (One Design - 6 Boats)



1. Relapse, FT 10M, Tom Hirsh, San Diego, CA, USA, 2 -1 -1 -2 ; 6

2. Arsenal, FT 10M, Andrew Picel, Cardiff, CA, USA, 1 -2 -3 -3 ; 9

3. Ruckus, FT 10M, Brian Werner, Aliso Viejo, CA, USA, 3 -3 -4 -1 ; 11



North Sails Rally A (One Design - 5 Boats)



1. F Bomb, Corsair 31, Lawrence Adams, San Diego, CA, USA, 1 ; 1

2. Athena, Beneteau 44.7, David Cheresh, Encinitas, CA, USA, 2 ; 2

3. Aeolos, First 44.7, Gregory Price, San Marcos, CA, USA, 3 ; 3



North Sails Rally B (One Design - 7 Boats)



1. Sprig, 6m, Greg Stewart, San Diego, CA, USA, 1 ; 1

2. American Girl, Alerion Express 28, Lisa Leweck, San Diego, CA, USA, 2 ; 2

3. Lucky Charms, Kirby, Mark Clements, San Diego, CA , USA, 3 ; 3



Ultimate 20 (One Design - 7 Boats)



1. 222, Ultimate 20, Travis Gregory, Farmington, UT, USA, 1 -1 -1 -1 -2 -1 -1 ; 8

2. Junta, Ultimate 20, Mark Allen, Holladay, UT, USA, 2 -3 -2 -2 -1 -2 -4 ; 16

3. Juiced!, Ultimate 20, James Ulatowski, Denver, CO, USA, 4 -4 -3 -3 -3 -4 -3 ; 24



J 70 (One Design - 19 Boats)



1. Minor Threat, J 70, Jeff Janov, Malibu, CA, USA, 2 -1 -3 -1 -2 -4 -1 ; 14

2. 3 Big Dogs, J 70, Pat Toole, Santa Barbara, CA, USA, 1 -5 -1 -6 -4 -9 -3 ; 29

3. Huckleberry, J 70, Jim Murrell, Torrance, CA, USA, 5 -3 -2 -7 -6 -1 -8 ; 32



I 14 (One Design - 12 Boats)



1. Astragulus, I 14, Brad Ruetenik, Encinitas, CA, USA, 4 -1 -1 -1 -1 -1 -3 ; 12

2. USA 1189, I 14, Kris Bundy, Bellingham, WA, USA, 5 -2 -3 -3 -2 -4 -2 ; 21

3. Sweet Jane, I 14, John Gilmour, Richmond, Ca, USA, 2 -3 -6 -2 -3 -5 -6 ; 27



Viper 640 (One Design - 9 Boats)



1. Cobra, Viper 640, Timothy Carter, Harbor City, CA, USA, 1 -3 -2 -2 -2 -2 -2 ; 14

2. Ranga.Ranga, Viper 640, Peter Graves, Post Falls, ID, USA, 3 -4 -5 -1 -1 -1 -3 ; 18

3. Breakaway, Viper 640, Eric Chadwick, Pasadena, CA, USA, 2 -1 -1 -4 -3 -6 -4 ; 21



F 18 (One Design - 11 Boats)



1. Casi Listo, F 18, Scott Miller, Ramona, CA, USA, -1 -1 -1 -1 ; 4

2. Wet Rodeo, F 18, Steve Stroebel, San Diego, CA, USA, -3 -3 -2 -2 ; 10

3. Le Zebra, F 18, Galvez/ Marfeng, Mission Viejo, CA, USA, -2 -2 -4 -3 ; 11



