Please select your home edition
Edition
Barz Optics - Polarised and non-polarised readers for sailors

Helly Hansen Australian Champs - Two-time champ eyeing off third title

by Harry Fisher on 30 Jan
The Melges 24 fleet at last year's national championship. - Helly Hansen Australian Melges 24 Championship Ally Graham
The Helly Hansen Australian Melges 24 Championship gets underway tomorrow with close and competitive racing expected throughout the four-day regatta, hosted by the Blairgowrie Yacht Squadron.

Blairgowrie is located near the tip of the Mornington Peninsula, due south of Melbourne and about an hour and a half drive around the bay from the CBD.

The Blairgowrie Yacht Squadron club house. - Helly Hansen Australian Melges 24 Championship © Ally Graham
The Blairgowrie Yacht Squadron club house. - Helly Hansen Australian Melges 24 Championship © Ally Graham



There's expected to be nine good quality boats entered in the event, including the winner of the last two national championships, Chris Links, who will have his work cut out if he wants to make it three straight titles.

The club has also recently undergone major redevelopments with $25 million spent on upgrading the club house, the berthing area and creating a new 30-boat hardstand for sports boats such as the Melges 24s.

The venue is purpose built for sports boat sailing and will play host to what is sure to be an exciting and enjoyable regatta.

Club member and one of the regatta organisers, Andrew Colliver, said Blairgowrie provided some of the most 'glamour' conditions for sports boat sailing, with fresh southerly offshore breezes creating flat water and exciting racing.

Among the fleet are a number of quality sailors with the largest individual state fleet coming from South Australia with four boats.

South Australian boat Kowabunga in action at last year's national championship. - Helly Hansen Australian Melges 24 Championship © Ally Graham
South Australian boat Kowabunga in action at last year's national championship. - Helly Hansen Australian Melges 24 Championship © Ally Graham



Doug Watson's Rank Bajin and Dan O'Connell's Kowabunga will be top contenders from SA, while Colliver and fellow Blairgowrie local Blair Coventry in Cobra24 will also be in the mix.

Racing kicks off tomorrow with two back-to-back races in the afternoon followed by a welcome evening at the club starting at 6.30pm.

One of the biggest clubs in Victoria and Australia, the Blairgowrie Yacht Squadron boasts a strong cruising keel boat fleet, racing keel boats, sports boats and off-the-beach classes and is home to roughly 2000 members.

The Blairgowrie Yacht Squadron is in a picture perfect location on the Mornington Peninsula. - Helly Hansen Australian Melges 24 Championship © Ally Graham
The Blairgowrie Yacht Squadron is in a picture perfect location on the Mornington Peninsula. - Helly Hansen Australian Melges 24 Championship © Ally Graham



The ideal racing conditions also make it a desirable spot for a range of different regattas as a growing number of sports boat fleets begin to take their events to the Mornington Peninsula club.

The SB20s recently finished a championship there, which Colliver said was sailed in near-perfect Blairgowrie conditions.

Helly Hansen has also jumped on board as the major sponsor of the event, showing their support of the up-and-coming sports boat class.

If you're keen to get your hands on some new gear, check out the range at the Helly Hansen website and search for any local retailers in your area.

Pantaenius - Fixed ValuePacific Sailing School 660x82 1Barz Optics - San Juan Worlds Best Eyewear

Related Articles

Applications are open for the 2017/18 RPAYC Youth Development Program
The Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club’s Youth Development program has been a launch pad for many of Australia’s top sailors The Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club’s Youth Development program has been a launch pad for many of Australia’s top sailors from world champions, Olympians and America’s Cup winners. For the 2016/17 season the program has continued to excel on an international level.
Posted on 27 Jan Yachting cartoonist Mike Peyton dies at 96
“The World’s Greatest Yachting Cartoonist” died on January 25, 2017 just five days after his 96th birthday. Mike Peyton, dubbed “The World’s Greatest Yachting Cartoonist”, died on January 25, 2017 just five days after his 96th birthday. A modest, shy man, he eschewed the spotlight and seemed unaware of the esteem which in sailors all around the world held him.
Posted on 27 Jan 'Sailing Champions League' Series 2017 Program in J/70’s - Overall
Sailing League Program has simply re-defined “club sailing” in Europe- for thousands of sailors across the continent. The impact of the Sailing League Program, originally created in Germany by Oliver Schwall’s Konzeptwerft Group in Hamburg, Germany and their J/Germany partners Mittelmann’s Werft, has simply re-defined “club sailing” in Europe- for thousands of sailors across the continent.
Posted on 25 Jan Flying final day at Festival of Sails
I was awake at sunrise watching the clouds rip over Corio Bay, knowing it was going to be a ripper day I was awake at sunrise watching the clouds rip over Corio Bay, knowing it was going to be a ripper day on the water (or maybe I am a little jet lagged, though I won't admit it)!
Posted on 24 Jan Windy wind-up to Festival of Sails
Sunshine and the most wind of the series, 20-25 knots, drained the last of the adrenalin from 220 or so keelboat crews Sunshine and the most wind of the series, 20-25 knots at times, drained the last of the adrenalin from the 220 or so keelboat crews who have spent four days competing on Port Phillip and Corio Bay
Posted on 24 Jan Variety, inclusion and National Sailing League at Kieler Woche
A huge variety, never seen before, inclusion in real life with the Para World Sailing, the first competition of Nacra 15 A huge variety, never seen before, inclusion in real life with the Para World Sailing Championships, the first competition of the Nacra 15, the Eurocup of the junior class 29er, the European Sailing Series of the Melges24, the rendezvous of the classics
Posted on 23 Jan World Sailing News - February 2017 and December 2016
Catch the latest World Sailing month video magazine - February 2017 edition Catch the latest World Sailing month video magazine - February 2017 edition is just out featuring a wrap-up of the main sailing events of the December-January period including Thomas Coville’s new world record; the 2016 AON Youth Worlds; Rolex Sydney Hobart, Vendee Globe updates and a spectacular 49er crash while training in 27kts plus and big seas.
Posted on 23 Jan Farr 40 Newcastle OD Trophy – Estate Master King of the Castle again
Edake maintained second overall and third placed Exile on 25 points was the only boat to take a win off Estate Master. Jeff Carter’s Edake maintained second overall (17 points) after two final races and third placed Exile (Rob Reynolds) on 25 points was the only boat to take a win off Estate Master.
Posted on 22 Jan Farr 40 OD Trophy - Newcastle throws up Day 1 challenges for Farr 40s
Skipper of Estate Master Martin Hill/his tactician David Chapman used their big swell experience in a different class The skipper of Estate Master Martin Hill and his tactician David Chapman used their big swell experience in a different class to their advantage on the opening day of the Farr 40 Newcastle One Design Trophy.
Posted on 21 Jan Quantum Key West Race Week heads down to the wire in four classes
Four classes are up for grabs with one race remaining. Tomorrow's lone race for all classes will decide the winner Four classes are up for grabs with one race remaining at the 30th anniversary Quantum Key West Race Week. Tomorrow's lone race for all classes will decide the winner in the 52 Super Series, J/111 Class, J/70 Class and the ORC Class.
Posted on 20 Jan
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy