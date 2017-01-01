Please select your home edition
Edition
X-Yachts AUS X4 728 - 1

Hebe Haven 24 Hour Charity Dinghy Race 2017 - Preview

by Lauren Pincott on 22 Oct
Hebe Haven 24 Hour Charity Dinghy Race 2017 Karen Chan
The 24 Hour Charity Dinghy Race is an annual event, organised by Hebe Haven Yacht Club. The event took place over the 21st and 22nd of October, and was open to the General Public. Since its inception in 2002, the Hebe Haven 24 Hour Charity Dinghy Race has raised over 11 Million Hong Kong Dollars for its chosen charities.

The event aims at raising money for Hong Kong Charities and supporting people in need in the community. Beneficiary organisations included the Children's Cancer Foundation, Treats, Ideal, Sailability Hong Kong and assisting projects organised by the Sai Kung District Community Centre.

Hebe Haven 24 Hour Charity Dinghy Race 2017 © Karen Chan
Hebe Haven 24 Hour Charity Dinghy Race 2017 © Karen Chan



Ms Lisa Keatley, General Manager of the Hebe Haven Yacht Club, said, 'This was Hebe Haven Yacht Club's 15th annual 24 Hour Charity Dinghy Race, which aimed to raise funds for Hong Kong Charities and to help people with different special needs, so that they can enjoy a better quality of life. Hebe Haven Yacht Club is truly grateful for the full support of our members, sponsors and supporting partners.

Hebe Haven 24 Hour Charity Dinghy Race 2017 © Karen Chan
Hebe Haven 24 Hour Charity Dinghy Race 2017 © Karen Chan



We sincerely hope that with our resources and everybody's support, we can promote the sport of dinghy racing while contributing to the community. This year the Para Warriors took the Overall Winner title and we hope to see more people come and join such a meaningful event to share with others next year.'

Hebe Haven 24 Hour Charity Dinghy Race 2017 © Karen Chan
Hebe Haven 24 Hour Charity Dinghy Race 2017 © Karen Chan


Hebe Haven 24 Hour Charity Dinghy Race 2017 © Karen Chan
Hebe Haven 24 Hour Charity Dinghy Race 2017 © Karen Chan

X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 2Zhik AkzoNobelb 660x82BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82

Related Articles

Typhoon Lan approaches as five more World Cup Japan champions crowned
Light breeze from the north made things challenging, as the wind varied in strength and direction throughout the morning The Men's and Women's One Person Dinghies (Laser/Laser Radial) and Women's Two Person Dinghy (470) completed their Medal Races but a decision to cancel racing for the day was made at 14:00 local time with the impending arrival of Typhoon Lan.
Posted on 22 Oct Fletcher-Bithell head up 49er medal double in Gamagori
The first day of World Cup medal racing in Gamagori on Saturday (21 October) yielded a British 1-2 in the 49er class The first day of World Cup medal racing in Gamagori on Saturday (21 October) yielded a British 1-2 in the 49er class, with World and European Champions Dylan Fletcher-Stuart Bithell claiming the regatta victory.
Posted on 22 Oct Typhoon approaches as first medals decided at World Cup Series Japan
In the 49er and 49erFX, the fleets sailed three single point Medal Races within a physical boundary. Come rain or shine, as long as there's wind and conditions are deemed safe for racing, the competition goes ahead and the Men's and Women's Skiff (49er/49erFX) and Women's RS:X medals were decided in a variable breeze that hit 12 knots and went as low as three knots.
Posted on 21 Oct First set of sailors book Medal Race places at World Cup Series Japan
The day got off to an all too familiar start, for this week, with the wind once again largely absent. For both the Men's and Women's Windsurfer (RS:X) and Men's and Women's Skiffs (49er/49erFX) fleets, today was the last opportunity to book their slots in Saturday's Medal Races.
Posted on 20 Oct Japanese sailing legacy born at World Cup Series
Itakura's partner Chika Hatae expressed her delight at elite sailing competitions arriving in their home country The wind has remained fickle since the series arrived in Japan, for the first time. The coastal city with a population of over 80,000 people is currently experiencing an extended period of uncharacteristically bad weather.
Posted on 19 Oct World Sailing look to leading influencers to Balance the Boat
There have been some good initiatives within sailing to date, but more work needs to be done to level the playing field. At World Sailing's 2017 Annual Conference, four of sports leading influencers will spark discussion and debate at a special forum titled, Balancing the Boat: growing female participation and developing pathways in competitive sailing.
Posted on 18 Oct World champions come to the forefront at Sailing World Cup Series
Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Irmina Gliszczynska finished tenth at the Rio 2016 but their decision to compete in Gamagori Challenged by a 5-6 knot breeze over the first two days of the World Cup Series event, the champions have used all their experience to position themselves at the top of the pack or firmly in medal contention.
Posted on 18 Oct Sailors battle on opening day of World Cup Series Japan
Burton and Thompson got off to the best start in the 50-boat Laser fleet sharing the top two places. Burton and Thompson got off to the best start in the 50-boat Laser fleet sharing the top two places with Kontides following in seventh.
Posted on 17 Oct World Cup Gamagori kicks off Japanese racing fortnight
Olympians, World and European Champions are among streamlined British Sailing Team entry to this week’s World Cup Series Olympians, World and European Champions are among a streamlined British Sailing Team entry to this week’s World Cup Series event in Gamagori, Japan (17-22 October).
Posted on 17 Oct RS Sailing Autmn – New RS Zest and Autumn Sale
20 years of experience in the design, production and usage, training and club boats lead to a long list of developments The opportunity to comprehensively move the game forward led us to replace our popular RS Quba model with an entirely new boat that we believe renders existing rivals obsolete.
Posted on 13 Oct
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy