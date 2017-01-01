Hebe Haven 24 Hour Charity Dinghy Race 2017 - Preview

by Lauren Pincott on 22 OctThe event aims at raising money for Hong Kong Charities and supporting people in need in the community. Beneficiary organisations included the Children's Cancer Foundation, Treats, Ideal, Sailability Hong Kong and assisting projects organised by the Sai Kung District Community Centre.





Ms Lisa Keatley, General Manager of the Hebe Haven Yacht Club, said, 'This was Hebe Haven Yacht Club's 15th annual 24 Hour Charity Dinghy Race, which aimed to raise funds for Hong Kong Charities and to help people with different special needs, so that they can enjoy a better quality of life. Hebe Haven Yacht Club is truly grateful for the full support of our members, sponsors and supporting partners.









We sincerely hope that with our resources and everybody's support, we can promote the sport of dinghy racing while contributing to the community. This year the Para Warriors took the Overall Winner title and we hope to see more people come and join such a meaningful event to share with others next year.'









