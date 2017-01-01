Hebe Haven 24 Hour Charity Dinghy Race 2017 - Preview
by Lauren Pincott on 22 Oct
The 24 Hour Charity Dinghy Race is an annual event, organised by Hebe Haven Yacht Club. The event took place over the 21st and 22nd of October, and was open to the General Public. Since its inception in 2002, the Hebe Haven 24 Hour Charity Dinghy Race has raised over 11 Million Hong Kong Dollars for its chosen charities.
Hebe Haven 24 Hour Charity Dinghy Race 2017 Karen Chan
The event aims at raising money for Hong Kong Charities and supporting people in need in the community. Beneficiary organisations included the Children's Cancer Foundation, Treats, Ideal, Sailability Hong Kong and assisting projects organised by the Sai Kung District Community Centre.
Ms Lisa Keatley, General Manager of the Hebe Haven Yacht Club, said, 'This was Hebe Haven Yacht Club's 15th annual 24 Hour Charity Dinghy Race, which aimed to raise funds for Hong Kong Charities and to help people with different special needs, so that they can enjoy a better quality of life. Hebe Haven Yacht Club is truly grateful for the full support of our members, sponsors and supporting partners.
We sincerely hope that with our resources and everybody's support, we can promote the sport of dinghy racing while contributing to the community. This year the Para Warriors took the Overall Winner title and we hope to see more people come and join such a meaningful event to share with others next year.'
