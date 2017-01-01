Please select your home edition
Heaven Can Wait Charity Sailing Regatta - Notice of Race - Revised

by Melvyn Steiner today at 3:14 am
HCW - Heaven Can Wait Charity Sailing Regatta HCW Media
The Heaven Can Wait 2017 Notice Of Race has been revised (Revision 8, 23 Jan, 2017) to allow Off The Beach boats with a yardstick rating of 97.5 (505 Class) or lower, to compete in the Long One Lap Dash, provided they have their own Chase Boat. This should please a number of past -and potential new participants, wanting to take on the challenge of a full lap race around Lake Macquarie.

Entries are open – go to event website or click here and follow the Heaven Can Wait Entry link.

And don’t forget the Charity Dinner – Friday February 17 at the Royal Motor Yacht Club Toronto. We have some amazing guests lined up to entertain you – Liesl Tesch (Paralympic Gold Medallist), Tom Burton (Laser Olympic Gold Medallist) and Tom Addis (Navigator of Hobart Race Winner – and now record holder, Perpetual Loyal). All of our guests will be interviewed by well-known ABC Newcastle sports commentator Helene O’Neil. So, book your tickets now by emailing hcwdinner@rmyctoronto.com.au or call Jan Richardson on 0419 902 466. Tickets are $55.00 each and must be paid for at time of booking - Credit cards are accepted (Visa and Mastercard).

Sailing Instructions will be available one week before the event. There will be a pre-race briefing at the RMYC Toronto for the Long One Lap Dash, 12 and 24 hour Races and a BBQ breakfast will be available from about 0730. A further race briefing will be at the Toronto Amateur Sailing Club at 1200 for the Dinghy Dash and Short One Lap Dash events.

Take up the fundraising challenge and help raise money for this great cause – the Hunter Branch of Cancer Council NSW and more specifically, their Home Help Program that assists recovering and terminal cancer patients who are unable to fulfil their domestic duties because of their condition.

Are you up to the challenge?
