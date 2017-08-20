Please select your home edition
Heaven Can Wait Charity Regatta - Three (and a bit) months to go

by Melvyn Steiner today at 7:05 am
Heaven Can Wait Charity Sailing Regatta Greg Dickens
Hi all previous contestants in the Heaven Can Wait Charity Sailing regatta, yes, we are just over three months away from this unique charity fund raising regatta on Lake Macquarie – just 140 km’s north of Sydney. The Preliminary Notice of Race is now available on the club website or www.rmyctoronto.com.au/heaven-can-wait, and the Race Entry System is now open for business and accessible through the website.

So, have you got your crew organised. Have you decided which events you will participate in – the One Lap Dash Classic, the 12 Hour Challenge or the 24 Hour Endurance races – or all three – unless you are doing the Dinghy Dash and Short One Lap Dash. Now is the time to get your boat and crew organised.

Please remember, this is a charity regatta and in addition to promoting sailing and Lake Macquarie, its primary aim is to raise funds in support of the Hunter Branch of Cancer Council NSW and specifically their Home Help Program which provides domestic support to terminal and recovering Cancer patients who are unable to fulfil their domestic duties because of their condition. A small amount of the funds raised goes to Lake Macquarie Marine Rescue who provide on water support during the running of the regatta.

The regatta charity fund raising is done in a number of ways – through race entry fees and mandatory donations, local business sponsorship, the charity dinner and auction on the Friday preceding the regatta , raffles and more importantly, the Virtual Fund Raising Race which we would like to see all our race entrants participate in. This race is conducted through Everydayhero – a website used to support group fundraising activities, and the idea is that you create a fundraising account for your boat, let your friends, family and work associates know about it and what you are raising funds for, and then have them contribute to the fundraising effort in support of your race entry. The boat with the highest fundraising $’s will receive a beautiful trophy in recognition of their efforts. When you complete your race entry, you will be asked if you are going to create an Everydayhero fund raising account in support of your entry. Please take the YES option and help make the $50,000 fundraising target for 2018.

I have already advised that we are in the process of organising a surprise opening of the regatta with a guest appearance by Paul Bennett of Paul Bennett Air Shows. Plans are well under way for this action pact aerobatic display start to the regatta and of course is another good reason for you to be there ready to participate in this great event.

Once again, The HCW Regatta will be a part of Lakefest – a celebration of aquatic activity on Lake Macquarie from Saturday February 17 through Sunday March 4 and details of the Lakefest events will be posted on the Lakefst website. There will be lots of activity on the Lake, so why not come up early and participate in some of the other events planned for Lakefest Week.

So, free up your time for this great event – whether it be a quick dash around the lake with the One Lap Dash, the Challenge of the 12 Hour race or the Endurance event - the 24 Hour Race. Arrive early, explore the many anchorages of the lake and participate in some of the other Lakefest events. We look forward to seeing you in February / March 2018.
Posted on 15 Nov
