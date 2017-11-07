Please select your home edition
Heaven Can Wait 2018 - Four months to go and counting…

by Melvyn Steiner today at 7:05 am
Heaven Can Wait 2018 Melvyn Steiner
Hi all previous contestants in the Heaven Can Wait Charity Sailing regatta, yes, I know, I have said it before so to be consistent let me say it again, time waits for nobody and we now have just four months before the 2018 event on February 24-25, 2018.

If you haven’t already, put the dates in your diary and plan to be here. Now is the time - get your crews ready and be on the Lake for the 12th running of the Heaven Can Wait Charity Sailing Regatta. The Charity Dinner will again be held on the Friday preceding the regatta – February 23rd at the RMYC Toronto.

The NOR will be on the HCW website, next month as will the Regatta Entry System and we will send out notifications as soon as they are. Why not print out the attached poster and put it on your fridge – or some other appropriate place, as a reminder to get yourself organised.

We are in the process of organising a surprise opening of the regatta with a guest appearance by Paul Bennett of Paul Bennett Air Shows – he will be doing some of his aerobatic work over the race start area prior to the race start – another good reason for you to be there ready to participate in this great event.

Once again, The HCW Regatta will be a part of Lakefest – a celebration of aquatic activity on Lake Macquarie from Saturday February 17 through Sunday March 4 and details of the Lakefest events will be posted on the Lakefst website. There will be lots of activity on the Lake, so why not come up early and participate in some of the other events planned for Lakefest Week.

So, free up your time for this great event – whether it be a quick dash around the lake with the One Lap Dash, the Challenge of the 12 Hour race or the Endurance event - the 24 Hour Race. Arrive early, explore the many anchorages of the lake and participate in some of the other Lakefest events. We look forward to seeing you in February 2018.
