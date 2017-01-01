Heather Gregg’s Muse charges to front at J/70 Corinthian US Nationals
by Julie & Christopher Howell today at 5:37 am
Another day, another four races at the second annual J/70 Corinthian US National Championship, hosted by New Bedford Yacht Club as part of the Buzzards Bay Regatta. Heather Gregg’s Muse moved to the front of the pack, following Saturday’s scores of two, one, nine, four.
Race Day 2 - J/70 Corinthian US National Championship 2017 Christopher Howell
Now able to discard a 10 from Friday, the 2014 Corinthian World Champion Gregg holds a four-point advantage over second-place Glenn Darden on Hoss. Due to an equipment malfunction in the day’s last race, Hoss was unable to start, leaving the Texas team with a scoreline of five, five, one, three, five, two, seven. Brian Keane’s Savasana remains in third place, with 31 points.
The 28-boat fleet again relished eight - twelve knots of breeze on Saturday. John Wilsey’s Goofyfoot gained the day’s first win, tracked by Gregg and Andrew & Mallory Loe’s Dime. It was Gregg at the top in the next battle with day one leader Darden and Dave Kerr/Lee Sackett on her heels. The Kerr/Sackett team moved up to first in race seven, with Ted Johnson’s VitaminJ and Max Lopez’s Pinch & Roll in the next two positions. Keane’s Savasana closed the day on a positive note, looking back at Hannah Swett’s Sparkle and Frank McNamara’s Chinook.
Racing concludes Sunday.
|2017 Buzzards Bay Regatta - Preliminary Cumulative Results
|
|
|
|
|
|Bow
|Sail Number
|Yacht Name
|Yacht Design
|Skipper/Crew
|Race
1
|Race
2
|Race
3
|Race
4
|Race
5
|Race
6
|Race
7
|Race
8
|Race
9
|T
O
|Total
|Black Racing
|
|One Design Division
|
|
|Kiteboard (Foil)
|
|
|1.
|
| 22
|Grace James
|Hydrofoil
|Jamie Douglas
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|[3]
| 5.0
|
|
|2.
|
| 26
|Bad Larry Racing
|Hydrofoil
|Jason D'Agostino
|2
|2
|2
|2
|6
|2
|
|
|
|[6]
| 10.0
|
|
|3.
|
| 17
|One Bad Larry
|Delta Hydro, F-one
|Raz Sayre
|6
|3
|1
|3
|2
|3
|
|
|
|[6]
| 12.0
|
|
|4.
|6
| 6
|Rick K
|Hydrofoil
|Rick Kollanda
|
|
|
|
|7
|7
|
|
|
|
| 14.0
|
|
|5.
|36
| USA 36
|DeltaFoil
|Foil
|George Hradil
|3
|5
|5
|4
|3
|4
|
|
|
|[5]
| 19.0
|
|
|6.
|8
| 8
|Green Hat
|Hydrofoil
|Brian Brenner
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|5
|
|
|
|[5]
| 21.0
|
|
|7.
|31
| 31
|Bullet Time
|Hydrofoil
|Philip Crain
|5
|6
|6
|5
|5
|6
|
|
|
|[6]
| 27.0
|
|
|
|Kiteboard (CR:X)
|
|
|1.
|47
| 47
|Flexible Flyer
|kiteboard
|Nevin Sayre
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|[2]
| 4.0
|
|
|2.
|35
| 35
|CR:X
|kite board
|Marcus Garofalo
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|
|
|
|[2]
| 8.0
|
|
|3.
|38
| 38
|crx
|crx
|Peter Traykovski
|
|
|3
|3
|3
|
|
|
|
|
| 9.0
|
|
|4.
|48
| 48
|Big Burd
|CR-X
|Tripp Burd
|
|
|4
|5
|5
|
|
|
|
|
| 14.0
|
|
|5.
|45
| 45
|Aluminum Foil
|kite hydrofoil
|Dylan Dobbyn
|
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|
|
|
|[5]
| 14.0
|
|
|6.
|46
| 46
|Wampum
|
|Thomas Lanagan
|
|
|
|6
|6
|4
|
|
|
|
| 16.0
|
|
|7.
|43
| 43
|JermyPro
|Kiteboard
|Jeremy Reger
|
|
|
|8
|8
|5
|
|
|
|
| 21.0
|
|
|8.
|42
| 42
|Team side shore
|Crx
|Charles Lobsien
|
|
|11/DNF
|7
|7
|11/OCS
|
|
|
|
| 36.0
|
|
|Blue Racing
|
|One Design Division
|
|
|Marshall Sandpiper
|
|
|1.
|
| PA 1
|Sandpiper
|Sandpiper
|Richard Hitchcock
|5
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|[5]
| 11.0
|
|
|2.
|2
| PA 2
|Dumpling
|Marshall Sandpiper
|Nathan Titcomb
|1
|1
|3
|3
|1
|4
|3
|3
|2
|[4]
| 17.0
|
|
|3.
|
| M15
|Prudence
|Marshall Sandpiper
|Josh Saltmarsh
|4
|4
|2
|2
|4
|2
|2
|1
|4
|[4]
| 21.0
|
|
|4.
|
| PA 4
|Noah
|Marshall Sandpiper
|Jed Webster
|3
|6
|4
|6
|3
|3
|4
|4
|3
|[6]
| 30.0
|
|
|5.
|
| PA 471
|Bantam
|Marshall Sandpiper
|Mark Schmid
|2
|5
|6
|4
|5
|6
|6
|5
|5
|[6]
| 38.0
|
|
|6.
|
| 613
|Stella
|Marshall Sandpiper
|Breck Marshall
|6
|3
|5
|5
|6
|5
|5
|6
|6
|[6]
| 41.0
|
|
|7.
|
| PA 3
|Ellie J
|Marshall Sandpiper
|Joel Ristuccia
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|[7]
| 56.0
|
|
|8.
|
| 293
|white
|Sandpiper
|Gary Fretz
|9/DNC
|9/DNC
|9/DNC
|9/DNC
|9/DNC
|9/DNC
|9/DNC
|9/DNC
|9/DNC
|[9]
| 72.0
|
|
|Orange Racing
|
|One Design Division
|
|
|VX Evo
|
|
|1.
|8
| NZL 008
|VX Racing
|VX Evo
|Hayden Bennett
|1
|2
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 5.0
|
|
|2.
|9
| 009
|Bennett Racing
|VX Evo
|Brian Bennett
|2
|1
|3
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 10.0
|
|
|3.
|11
| USA 011
|Satisfaction
|VX Evo
|Jim Myers
|3
|3
|4
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 12.0
|
|
|4.
|13
| USA 013
|BEAST
|VX Evo
|Tim Desmond
|4
|5
|2
|3
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 14.0
|
|
|5.
|3
| USA 3
|Molto Legato
|VX Evo
|Don Winston
|5
|4
|5
|5
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 19.0
|
|
|
|International 5O5
|
|
|1.
|
| USA 8715
|Pressure Drop
|505
|Ethan Bixby
|2
|2
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 6.0
|
|
|2.
|
| USA 8830
|NESS
|505
|Drew Buttner
|1
|1
|2
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 6.0
|
|
|3.
|
| USA 8930
|Blondage
|505
|Duane Delfosse
|3
|4
|3
|3
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 13.0
|
|
|4.
|
| USA 9005
|Katiebear
|505
|Thomas Kivney
|4
|3
|4
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 15.0
|
|
|5.
|
| USA 8641
|8641
|505
|Nicholas Burke
|6/DNC
|6/DNC
|6/DNC
|6/DNC
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 24.0
|
|
|
|Laser Master
|
|
|1.
|
| 195425
|Fluffy
|Laser
|Peter Shope
|4
|2
|2
|5
|2
|2
|2
|
|
|[5]
| 14.0
|
|
|2.
|
| USA 169575
|Pork chop
|Laser
|Mark Bear
|2
|4
|3
|2
|4
|4
|8
|
|
|[8]
| 19.0
|
|
|3.
|
| 210335
|Laser
|Laser
|Dan Neri
|8
|6
|4
|6
|9
|9
|5
|
|
|[9]
| 38.0
|
|
|4.
|
| USA 208838
|n/a
|Laser
|michael Matan
|12
|8
|8
|5
|7
|16
|7
|
|
|[16]
| 47.0
|
|
|5.
|
| USA 189772
|Lil nauty
|
|Rob Hallawell
|8
|4
|18
|19
|8
|4
|8
|
|
|[19]
| 50.0
|
|
|6.
|
| 190449
|Touch of Grey
|Laser
|Dave Penfield
|9
|9
|5
|8
|16
|8
|13
|
|
|[16]
| 52.0
|
|
|7.
|
| 194228
|None
|Laser
|Lynne Shore
|14
|11
|9
|7
|17
|5
|12
|
|
|[17]
| 58.0
|
|
|8.
|
| CAN 160929
|DeBlond
|LASER 1
|philippe Dormoy
|21
|5
|8
|11
|8
|10
|16
|
|
|[21]
| 58.0
|
|
|9.
|
| 162427
|Annie
|Laser
|Christine Neville
|8
|20
|15
|11
|13
|9
|13
|
|
|[20]
| 69.0
|
|
|10.
|
| USA 175881
|175881
|Laser
|James Jacob
|5
|29/DNC
|10
|15
|10
|18
|17
|
|
|[29]
| 75.0
|
|
|11.
|
| USA 194033
|caution
|Laser
|Will Donaldson
|14
|9
|13
|11
|13
|22
|16
|
|
|[22]
| 76.0
|
|
|12.
|
| 199912
|199912
|laser
|Tim Landt
|10
|16
|16
|16
|14
|11
|10
|
|
|[16]
| 77.0
|
|
|13.
|
| USA 194063
|Hunger Pains
|Laser
|Glen Dickson
|18
|21
|13
|16
|7
|18
|6
|
|
|[21]
| 78.0
|
|
|14.
|
| usa 161100
|laser
|Laser
|David Frazier
|2
|12
|18
|21
|18
|12
|19
|
|
|[21]
| 81.0
|
|
|15.
|
| 199804
|Laser
|Laser
|Jeff Beckwith
|13
|22
|7
|13
|22
|13
|15
|
|
|[22]
| 83.0
|
|
|16.
|
| USA 189811
|ITISWHATITIS
|Laser Radial
|Peter Seidenberg
|14
|14
|19
|12
|14
|13
|18
|
|
|[19]
| 85.0
|
|
|17.
|
| 209615
|HowdyDoody
|Laser
|Peter Hallemeier
|19
|15
|16
|4
|14
|18
|30/DNS
|
|
|[30]
| 86.0
|
|
|18.
|
| 5126
|Laser
|Laser
|Andrew Pimental
|29/DNC
|29/DNC
|29/DNS
|29/DNS
|3
|5
|3
|
|
|[29]
| 98.0
|
|
|19.
|
| 197052
|Laser
|Laser
|Chris Bollengier
|19
|19
|16
|19
|22
|21
|11
|
|
|[22]
|105.0
|
|
|20.
|
| USA 199552
|Laser
|Laser
|Don Hahl
|23
|11
|21
|18
|17
|21
|17
|
|
|[23]
|105.0
|
|
|21.
|
| USA 174236
|Fremojul
|Laser
|Jacques Kerrest
|22
|9
|17
|20
|21
|22
|21
|
|
|[22]
|110.0
|
|
|22.
|
| 199572
|Laser
|Laser
|Tom Derecktor
|22
|22
|21
|20
|23
|24
|21
|
|
|[24]
|129.0
|
|
|23.
|
| USA 178857
|Situational Awareness
|Laser
|Adam Glass
|20
|20
|24
|23
|24
|20
|23
|
|
|[24]
|130.0
|
|
|24.
|
| 191498
|Dixie Rockette
|laser
|Alain Vincey
|18
|22
|22
|23
|24
|28/DNF
|23
|
|
|[28]
|132.0
|
|
|25.
|
| USA 191464
|covfefe
|Laser
|Judith Krimski
|31/DNC
|31/DNC
|31/DNS
|31/DNS
|31/DNC
|31/DNC
|31/DNC
|
|
|[31]
|186.0
|
|
|26.
|
| USA 206154
|laser
|laser radial
|monica wilson
|31/DNC
|31/DNC
|31/DNS
|31/DNS
|31/DNC
|31/DNC
|31/DNC
|
|
|[31]
|186.0
|
|
|27.
|
| USA 198633
|Laser
|Laser
|Patrick Andreasen
|31/DNC
|31/DNC
|31/DNS
|31/DNS
|31/DNC
|31/DNC
|31/DNC
|
|
|[31]
|186.0
|
|
|Red Racing
|
|One Design Division
|
|
|J 105
|
|
|1.
|
| USA 96
|Good Trade
|J 105
|Nicole Breault
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|[1]
| 7.0
|
|
|2.
|
| USA 456
|Sterling
|J 105
|Mark Lindquist
|2
|2
|2
|4
|2
|2
|3
|2
|
|[4]
| 15.0
|
|
|3.
|
| USA 563
|Hardtack
|J 105
|Matthew & Lisa Schmitt
|3
|4
|3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|3
|
|[4]
| 20.0
|
|
|4.
|
| USA 227
|Waterwolf
|J 105
|Ed Lobo
|4
|3
|4
|2
|4
|4
|4
|4
|
|[4]
| 25.0
|
|
|5.
|
| USA 493
|Tonto
|J 105
|Fred Darlington
|6/DNC
|6/DNC
|6/DNC
|6/DNC
|6/DNC
|6/DNC
|6/DNC
|6/DNC
|
|[6]
| 42.0
|
|
|
|Shields
|
|
|1.
|
| 107
|Grace
|Shields
|Reed Baer
|2
|2
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|[3]
| 9.0
|
|
|2.
|
| 237
|237
|Shields
|Ken Deyett
|1
|3
|2
|1
|2
|2
|3
|3
|
|[3]
| 14.0
|
|
|3.
|
| 248
|the grinch
|shields
|daniel goodwin
|3
|1
|3
|2
|3
|3
|4
|4
|
|[4]
| 19.0
|
|
|4.
|
| 235
|Nemesis
|Shields
|shane wells
|4
|4
|4
|4
|5
|5
|5
|5
|
|[5]
| 31.0
|
|
|5.
|
| 239
|Syrinx
|Shields
|William Berry
|8/DNC
|8/DNC
|8/DNC
|8/DNC
|4
|4
|2
|2
|
|[8]
| 36.0
|
|
|6.
|
| 238
|White Rabbit
|Shields
|Richard Robbins
|5
|5
|5
|5
|6
|6
|6
|6
|
|[6]
| 38.0
|
|
|7.
|
| 8
|Good News
|Shields
|Paul MacKinnon
|6
|6
|6
|6
|7
|7
|7
|7
|
|[7]
| 45.0
|
|
|White Racing
|
|One Design Division
|
|
|J 70
|
|
|1.
|2
| USA 95
|Muse
|J 70
|Heather Gregg
|2
|10
|5
|1
|2
|1
|9
|4
|
|[10]
| 24.0
|
|
|2.
|18
| USA 852
|HOSS
|J 70
|Glenn Darden
|5
|5
|1
|3
|5
|2
|7
|29/DNS
|
|[29]
| 28.0
|
|
|3.
|22
| USA 96
|Savasana
|J 70
|Brian Keane
|8
|1
|9
|2
|29/UFD
|4
|6
|1
|
|[29]
| 31.0
|
|
|4.
|16
| USA 85
|Dime
|J 70
|Andrew & Mallory Loe
|3
|3
|7
|29/UFD
|3
|6
|8
|9
|
|[29]
| 39.0
|
|
|5.
|19
| USA 419
|Joint Custody
|J 70
|Jenn & Ray Wulff
|6
|8
|2
|4
|9
|5
|13
|6
|
|[13]
| 40.0
|
|
|6.
|24
| USA 311
|Sparkle
|J 70
|Hannah Swett
|7
|2
|4
|14
|7
|8
|20
|2
|
|[20]
| 44.0
|
|
|7.
|28
| USA 364
|USA 364
|J 70
|David Kerr
|1
|6
|17
|16
|29/UFD
|3
|1
|5
|
|[29]
| 49.0
|
|
|8.
|17
| USA 38
|Goofyfoot
|J 70
|John Wilsey
|9
|13
|3
|21
|1
|11
|5
|15
|
|[21]
| 57.0
|
|
|9.
|43
| USA 243
|VitaminJ
|J 70
|Ted Johnson
|4
|29/UFD
|13
|12
|22
|7
|2
|10
|
|[29]
| 70.0
|
|
|10.
|4
| USA 839
|Pinch & Roll
|J 70
|Max Lopez
|20
|12
|21
|6
|6
|9
|3
|14
|
|[21]
| 70.0
|
|
|11.
|23
| USA 395
|Semi Charmed
|J 70
|Trevor Roach
|15
|11
|18
|5
|4
|16
|21
|8
|
|[21]
| 77.0
|
|
|12.
|6
| USA 313
|FM
|J 70
|Tod Sackett
|10
|14
|24
|9
|11
|12
|29/UFD
|18
|
|[29]
| 98.0
|
|
|13.
|1
| USA 501
|Button Fly
|J 70
|Andrew and Melissa Fisher
|17
|16
|12
|7
|17
|14
|17
|24
|
|[24]
|100.0
|
|
|14.
|3
| USA 585
|Running Wild
|J 70
|Peter Vessella
|12
|4
|29/UFD
|29/UFD
|29/UFD
|13
|11
|7
|
|[29]
|105.0
|
|
|15.
|10
| USA 640
|Bertha
|J 70
|James Unsworth
|14
|17
|20
|10
|29/UFD
|18
|16
|11
|
|[29]
|106.0
|
|
|16.
|33
| USA 233
|Winter Wind
|J 70
|Nancy Glover
|26
|19
|16
|8
|10
|17
|19
|19
|
|[26]
|108.0
|
|
|17.
|26
| USA 343
|Truckin'
|J 70
|Alex Meleney
|25
|29/UFD
|8
|19
|19
|21
|4
|13
|
|[29]
|109.0
|
|
|18.
|5
| USA 195
|Trailer Park Boys
|J 70
|Kenneth Nilsen
|19
|9
|29/UFD
|18
|15
|15
|10
|23
|
|[29]
|109.0
|
|
|19.
|97
| USA 497
|Chinook
|J 70
|Frank McNamara
|18
|23
|11
|24
|8
|23
|24
|3
|
|[24]
|110.0
|
|
|20.
|20
| USA 226
|Locomotion
|J 70
|Daan Goedkoop
|11
|7
|15
|29/UFD
|29/UFD
|10
|18
|20
|
|[29]
|110.0
|
|
|21.
|15
| USA 188
|Chinook
|J 70
|Carrie & Ed Austin
|13
|18
|19
|11
|16
|26
|14
|27
|
|[27]
|117.0
|
|
|22.
|12
| USA 91
|Carlos
|J 70
|Michael Sudofsky
|29/DSQ
|29/UFD
|6
|13
|29/UFD
|19
|15
|12
|
|[29]
|123.0
|
|
|23.
|21
| USA 373
|Lucky
|J 70
|Christopher Murray
|27
|15
|22
|17
|18
|22
|12
|17
|
|[27]
|123.0
|
|
|24.
|45
| USA 45
|Wild Child
|J 70
|Chris Chadwick
|23
|20
|10
|25
|14
|24
|23
|21
|
|[25]
|135.0
|
|
|25.
|7
| USA 411
|Selkie
|J 70
|Jack Wallace
|16
|29/RET
|23
|20
|12
|25
|22
|22
|
|[29]
|140.0
|
|
|26.
|8
| USA 611
|Artemis
|J 70
|George Eberstadt
|21
|22
|14
|22
|21
|28
|25
|25
|
|[28]
|150.0
|
|
|27.
|50
| USA 357
|DangerMouse
|J 70
|Taz Coffey
|24
|21
|26
|15
|20
|20
|26
|26
|
|[26]
|152.0
|
|
|28.
|13
| USA 386
|Chicken Dinner
|J 70
|John Beal
|22
|29/UFD
|25
|23
|13
|27
|29/UFD
|16
|
|[29]
|155.0
|
|
|Yellow Racing
|
|PHRF Division
|
|
|PHRF - Spinnaker 1
|
|
|1.
|
| USA 30
|Wicked 2.0
|J 111
|Douglas Curtiss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|
|
|[2]
| 8.0
|
|
|2.
|
| USA 51410
|ISURUS
|J 120
|Mark Verville
|1
|3
|2
|2
|3
|1
|2/SCP
|
|
|[3]
| 11.0
|
|
|3.
|
| USA 72
|Gut Feeling
|J 109
|Ted Herlihy
|3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|3
|3
|
|
|[3]
| 16.0
|
|
|4.
|
| USA 272
|WildThing
|J 109
|Dan Boyd
|4
|4
|5
|4
|6
|6
|4
|
|
|[6]
| 27.0
|
|
|5.
|
| USA 1111
|Freedom
|J 109
|Cory Eaves
|6
|5
|4
|5
|4
|4
|6
|
|
|[6]
| 28.0
|
|
|6.
|
| USA 38007
|RIOT
|McConaghy OD38
|Massachusetts Maritime Academy
|5
|6
|6
|6
|5
|5
|5
|
|
|[6]
| 32.0
|
|
|
|PHRF - Spinnaker 2
|
|
|1.
|
| USA 1976
|Mischief
|Lyman-Morse 40
|David Schwartz
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|[2]
| 7.0
|
|
|2.
|
| USA 32581
|Leading Edge
|J 35
|Tom Sutton
|2
|3
|2
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|
|[4]
| 13.0
|
|
|3.
|
| USA 53303
|Seefest
|J 29 MH OB
|Ira Perry
|4
|1
|3
|1
|3
|4
|3
|
|
|[4]
| 15.0
|
|
|4.
|10
| USA 40926
|Freightrain
|Frers 36
|Richard Hyde
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|
|
|[5]
| 21.0
|
|
|5.
|
| USA 122
|Sundance
|J 100
|Albert Signorella
|5
|6
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|
|
|[6]
| 30.0
|
|
|6.
|
| USA 52835
|Ursus maritimus
|J 122
|Jimmy Masiero
|7/DNC
|4
|7/DNC
|7/DNC
|7/DNC
|7/DNC
|7/DNC
|
|
|[7]
| 39.0
|
|
|
|PHRF - Non-Spinnaker
|
|
|1.
|
| USA 50940
|Wildflower
|Sabre 402
|Jonathan Pope
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
|
|
|[4]
| 7.0
|
|
|2.
|
| USA 22714
|Kanga
|Peterson 34
|Camden Tougas
|1
|2
|2
|3
|3
|1
|
|
|
|[3]
| 9.0
|
|
|3.
|
| USA 33006
|CEPHEUS
|Sailboat
|Richard Fontaine
|3
|3
|5
|4
|5
|3
|
|
|
|[5]
| 18.0
|
|
|4.
|
| 22840
|Moody Blue
|J 30
|Kenneth van Colen
|2
|5
|3
|5
|4
|5
|
|
|
|[5]
| 19.0
|
|
|5.
|
| USA 12204
|August West
|J 122
|Jamey Shachoy
|12/DNC
|12/DNC
|4
|1
|2
|4
|
|
|
|[12]
| 23.0
|
|
|6.
|
| 007
|Escape
|Jeanneau Sunshine 36
|Ben Jones
|5
|7
|7
|7
|12/DNS
|6
|
|
|
|[12]
| 32.0
|
|
|7.
|
| USA 60170
|Reconciled
|Beneteau 40.7
|Phillip Roshak
|6
|8
|6
|6
|12/DNS
|12/DNS
|
|
|
|[12]
| 38.0
|
|
|8.
|
| USA 51824
|Blue Pigeon Too
|Swan
|Melissa Gordon
|12/DNC
|4
|12/DNC
|12/DNC
|12/DNC
|12/DNC
|
|
|
|[12]
| 52.0
|
|
|9.
|
| 2175
|Hotspur II
|Columbia 50
|Ronald wisner
|12/DNC
|6
|12/DNC
|12/DNC
|12/DNC
|12/DNC
|
|
|
|[12]
| 54.0
|
|
|10.
|
| US 1948
|Mirage
|Hunter 30
|Tony Smith
|7
|12/DNF
|12/DNS
|12/DNC
|12/DNC
|12/DNC
|
|
|
|[12]
| 55.0
|
|
|11.
|
| 43891
|Nauti Dog
|Pearson Flyer
|Scott Humber
|12/DNC
|12/DNF
|12/DNC
|12/DNC
|12/DNC
|12/DNC
|
|
|
|[12]
| 60.0
