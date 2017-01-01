Heather Gregg’s Muse charges to front at J/70 Corinthian US Nationals

by Julie & Christopher Howell





Now able to discard a 10 from Friday, the 2014 Corinthian World Champion Gregg holds a four-point advantage over second-place Glenn Darden on Hoss. Due to an equipment malfunction in the day’s last race, Hoss was unable to start, leaving the Texas team with a scoreline of five, five, one, three, five, two, seven. Brian Keane’s Savasana remains in third place, with 31 points.









The 28-boat fleet again relished eight - twelve knots of breeze on Saturday. John Wilsey’s Goofyfoot gained the day’s first win, tracked by Gregg and Andrew & Mallory Loe’s Dime. It was Gregg at the top in the next battle with day one leader Darden and Dave Kerr/Lee Sackett on her heels. The Kerr/Sackett team moved up to first in race seven, with Ted Johnson’s VitaminJ and Max Lopez’s Pinch & Roll in the next two positions. Keane’s Savasana closed the day on a positive note, looking back at Hannah Swett’s Sparkle and Frank McNamara’s Chinook.



Racing concludes Sunday.





