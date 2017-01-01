Please select your home edition
Heather Gregg’s Muse charges to front at J/70 Corinthian US Nationals

by Julie & Christopher Howell today at 5:37 am
Another day, another four races at the second annual J/70 Corinthian US National Championship, hosted by New Bedford Yacht Club as part of the Buzzards Bay Regatta. Heather Gregg’s Muse moved to the front of the pack, following Saturday’s scores of two, one, nine, four.

Now able to discard a 10 from Friday, the 2014 Corinthian World Champion Gregg holds a four-point advantage over second-place Glenn Darden on Hoss. Due to an equipment malfunction in the day’s last race, Hoss was unable to start, leaving the Texas team with a scoreline of five, five, one, three, five, two, seven. Brian Keane’s Savasana remains in third place, with 31 points.

The 28-boat fleet again relished eight - twelve knots of breeze on Saturday. John Wilsey’s Goofyfoot gained the day’s first win, tracked by Gregg and Andrew & Mallory Loe’s Dime. It was Gregg at the top in the next battle with day one leader Darden and Dave Kerr/Lee Sackett on her heels. The Kerr/Sackett team moved up to first in race seven, with Ted Johnson’s VitaminJ and Max Lopez’s Pinch & Roll in the next two positions. Keane’s Savasana closed the day on a positive note, looking back at Hannah Swett’s Sparkle and Frank McNamara’s Chinook.

Racing concludes Sunday.

2017 Buzzards Bay Regatta - Preliminary Cumulative Results
 
Bow Sail Number Yacht Name Yacht Design Skipper/Crew Race
1		 Race
2		 Race
3		 Race
4		 Race
5		 Race
6		 Race
7		 Race
8		 Race
9		 T
O		 Total
Black Racing
One Design Division
Kiteboard (Foil)
1.   22 Grace James Hydrofoil Jamie Douglas 1 1 3 1 1 1 [3] 5.0
2.   26 Bad Larry Racing Hydrofoil Jason D'Agostino 2 2 2 2 6 2 [6] 10.0
3.   17 One Bad Larry Delta Hydro, F-one Raz Sayre 6 3 1 3 2 3 [6] 12.0
4. 6   6 Rick K Hydrofoil Rick Kollanda 7 7   14.0
5. 36   USA 36 DeltaFoil Foil George Hradil 3 5 5 4 3 4 [5] 19.0
6. 8   8 Green Hat Hydrofoil Brian Brenner 4 4 4 5 4 5 [5] 21.0
7. 31   31 Bullet Time Hydrofoil Philip Crain 5 6 6 5 5 6 [6] 27.0
 
Kiteboard (CR:X)
1. 47   47 Flexible Flyer kiteboard Nevin Sayre 2 1 1 1 1 [2] 4.0
2. 35   35 CR:X kite board Marcus Garofalo 1 1 2 2 2 2 [2] 8.0
3. 38   38 crx crx Peter Traykovski 3 3 3   9.0
4. 48   48 Big Burd CR-X Tripp Burd 4 5 5   14.0
5. 45   45 Aluminum Foil kite hydrofoil Dylan Dobbyn 3 5 4 4 3 [5] 14.0
6. 46   46 Wampum Thomas Lanagan 6 6 4   16.0
7. 43   43 JermyPro Kiteboard Jeremy Reger 8 8 5   21.0
8. 42   42 Team side shore Crx Charles Lobsien 11/DNF 7 7 11/OCS   36.0
 
 
Blue Racing
One Design Division
Marshall Sandpiper
1.   PA 1 Sandpiper Sandpiper Richard Hitchcock 5 2 1 1 2 1 1 2 1 [5] 11.0
2. 2   PA 2 Dumpling Marshall Sandpiper Nathan Titcomb 1 1 3 3 1 4 3 3 2 [4] 17.0
3.   M15 Prudence Marshall Sandpiper Josh Saltmarsh 4 4 2 2 4 2 2 1 4 [4] 21.0
4.   PA 4 Noah Marshall Sandpiper Jed Webster 3 6 4 6 3 3 4 4 3 [6] 30.0
5.   PA 471 Bantam Marshall Sandpiper Mark Schmid 2 5 6 4 5 6 6 5 5 [6] 38.0
6.   613 Stella Marshall Sandpiper Breck Marshall 6 3 5 5 6 5 5 6 6 [6] 41.0
7.   PA 3 Ellie J Marshall Sandpiper Joel Ristuccia 7 7 7 7 7 7 7 7 7 [7] 56.0
8.   293 white Sandpiper Gary Fretz 9/DNC 9/DNC 9/DNC 9/DNC 9/DNC 9/DNC 9/DNC 9/DNC 9/DNC [9] 72.0
 
 
Orange Racing
One Design Division
VX Evo
1. 8   NZL 008 VX Racing VX Evo Hayden Bennett 1 2 1 1   5.0
2. 9   009 Bennett Racing VX Evo Brian Bennett 2 1 3 4   10.0
3. 11   USA 011 Satisfaction VX Evo Jim Myers 3 3 4 2   12.0
4. 13   USA 013 BEAST VX Evo Tim Desmond 4 5 2 3   14.0
5. 3   USA 3 Molto Legato VX Evo Don Winston 5 4 5 5   19.0
 
International 5O5
1.   USA 8715 Pressure Drop 505 Ethan Bixby 2 2 1 1   6.0
2.   USA 8830 NESS 505 Drew Buttner 1 1 2 2   6.0
3.   USA 8930 Blondage 505 Duane Delfosse 3 4 3 3   13.0
4.   USA 9005 Katiebear 505 Thomas Kivney 4 3 4 4   15.0
5.   USA 8641 8641 505 Nicholas Burke 6/DNC 6/DNC 6/DNC 6/DNC   24.0
 
Laser Master
1.   195425 Fluffy Laser Peter Shope 4 2 2 5 2 2 2 [5] 14.0
2.   USA 169575 Pork chop Laser Mark Bear 2 4 3 2 4 4 8 [8] 19.0
3.   210335 Laser Laser Dan Neri 8 6 4 6 9 9 5 [9] 38.0
4.   USA 208838 n/a Laser michael Matan 12 8 8 5 7 16 7 [16] 47.0
5.   USA 189772 Lil nauty Rob Hallawell 8 4 18 19 8 4 8 [19] 50.0
6.   190449 Touch of Grey Laser Dave Penfield 9 9 5 8 16 8 13 [16] 52.0
7.   194228 None Laser Lynne Shore 14 11 9 7 17 5 12 [17] 58.0
8.   CAN 160929 DeBlond LASER 1 philippe Dormoy 21 5 8 11 8 10 16 [21] 58.0
9.   162427 Annie Laser Christine Neville 8 20 15 11 13 9 13 [20] 69.0
10.   USA 175881 175881 Laser James Jacob 5 29/DNC 10 15 10 18 17 [29] 75.0
11.   USA 194033 caution Laser Will Donaldson 14 9 13 11 13 22 16 [22] 76.0
12.   199912 199912 laser Tim Landt 10 16 16 16 14 11 10 [16] 77.0
13.   USA 194063 Hunger Pains Laser Glen Dickson 18 21 13 16 7 18 6 [21] 78.0
14.   usa 161100 laser Laser David Frazier 2 12 18 21 18 12 19 [21] 81.0
15.   199804 Laser Laser Jeff Beckwith 13 22 7 13 22 13 15 [22] 83.0
16.   USA 189811 ITISWHATITIS Laser Radial Peter Seidenberg 14 14 19 12 14 13 18 [19] 85.0
17.   209615 HowdyDoody Laser Peter Hallemeier 19 15 16 4 14 18 30/DNS [30] 86.0
18.   5126 Laser Laser Andrew Pimental 29/DNC 29/DNC 29/DNS 29/DNS 3 5 3 [29] 98.0
19.   197052 Laser Laser Chris Bollengier 19 19 16 19 22 21 11 [22] 105.0
20.   USA 199552 Laser Laser Don Hahl 23 11 21 18 17 21 17 [23] 105.0
21.   USA 174236 Fremojul Laser Jacques Kerrest 22 9 17 20 21 22 21 [22] 110.0
22.   199572 Laser Laser Tom Derecktor 22 22 21 20 23 24 21 [24] 129.0
23.   USA 178857 Situational Awareness Laser Adam Glass 20 20 24 23 24 20 23 [24] 130.0
24.   191498 Dixie Rockette laser Alain Vincey 18 22 22 23 24 28/DNF 23 [28] 132.0
25.   USA 191464 covfefe Laser Judith Krimski 31/DNC 31/DNC 31/DNS 31/DNS 31/DNC 31/DNC 31/DNC [31] 186.0
26.   USA 206154 laser laser radial monica wilson 31/DNC 31/DNC 31/DNS 31/DNS 31/DNC 31/DNC 31/DNC [31] 186.0
27.   USA 198633 Laser Laser Patrick Andreasen 31/DNC 31/DNC 31/DNS 31/DNS 31/DNC 31/DNC 31/DNC [31] 186.0
 
 
Red Racing
One Design Division
J 105
1.   USA 96 Good Trade J 105 Nicole Breault 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 [1] 7.0
2.   USA 456 Sterling J 105 Mark Lindquist 2 2 2 4 2 2 3 2 [4] 15.0
3.   USA 563 Hardtack J 105 Matthew & Lisa Schmitt 3 4 3 3 3 3 2 3 [4] 20.0
4. North Sails  USA 227 Waterwolf J 105 Ed Lobo 4 3 4 2 4 4 4 4 [4] 25.0
5.   USA 493 Tonto J 105 Fred Darlington 6/DNC 6/DNC 6/DNC 6/DNC 6/DNC 6/DNC 6/DNC 6/DNC [6] 42.0
 
Shields
1.   107 Grace Shields Reed Baer 2 2 1 3 1 1 1 1 [3] 9.0
2.   237 237 Shields Ken Deyett 1 3 2 1 2 2 3 3 [3] 14.0
3.   248 the grinch shields daniel goodwin 3 1 3 2 3 3 4 4 [4] 19.0
4.   235 Nemesis Shields shane wells 4 4 4 4 5 5 5 5 [5] 31.0
5.   239 Syrinx Shields William Berry 8/DNC 8/DNC 8/DNC 8/DNC 4 4 2 2 [8] 36.0
6.   238 White Rabbit Shields Richard Robbins 5 5 5 5 6 6 6 6 [6] 38.0
7.   8 Good News Shields Paul MacKinnon 6 6 6 6 7 7 7 7 [7] 45.0
 
 
White Racing
One Design Division
J 70
1. 2   USA 95 Muse J 70 Heather Gregg 2 10 5 1 2 1 9 4 [10] 24.0
2. 18   USA 852 HOSS J 70 Glenn Darden 5 5 1 3 5 2 7 29/DNS [29] 28.0
3. 22   USA 96 Savasana J 70 Brian Keane 8 1 9 2 29/UFD 4 6 1 [29] 31.0
4. 16   USA 85 Dime J 70 Andrew & Mallory Loe 3 3 7 29/UFD 3 6 8 9 [29] 39.0
5. 19   USA 419 Joint Custody J 70 Jenn & Ray Wulff 6 8 2 4 9 5 13 6 [13] 40.0
6. 24   USA 311 Sparkle J 70 Hannah Swett 7 2 4 14 7 8 20 2 [20] 44.0
7. 28   USA 364 USA 364 J 70 David Kerr 1 6 17 16 29/UFD 3 1 5 [29] 49.0
8. 17   USA 38 Goofyfoot J 70 John Wilsey 9 13 3 21 1 11 5 15 [21] 57.0
9. 43   USA 243 VitaminJ J 70 Ted Johnson 4 29/UFD 13 12 22 7 2 10 [29] 70.0
10. 4   USA 839 Pinch & Roll J 70 Max Lopez 20 12 21 6 6 9 3 14 [21] 70.0
11. 23   USA 395 Semi Charmed J 70 Trevor Roach 15 11 18 5 4 16 21 8 [21] 77.0
12. 6   USA 313 FM J 70 Tod Sackett 10 14 24 9 11 12 29/UFD 18 [29] 98.0
13. 1   USA 501 Button Fly J 70 Andrew and Melissa Fisher 17 16 12 7 17 14 17 24 [24] 100.0
14. 3   USA 585 Running Wild J 70 Peter Vessella 12 4 29/UFD 29/UFD 29/UFD 13 11 7 [29] 105.0
15. 10   USA 640 Bertha J 70 James Unsworth 14 17 20 10 29/UFD 18 16 11 [29] 106.0
16. 33   USA 233 Winter Wind J 70 Nancy Glover 26 19 16 8 10 17 19 19 [26] 108.0
17. 26   USA 343 Truckin' J 70 Alex Meleney 25 29/UFD 8 19 19 21 4 13 [29] 109.0
18. 5   USA 195 Trailer Park Boys J 70 Kenneth Nilsen 19 9 29/UFD 18 15 15 10 23 [29] 109.0
19. 97   USA 497 Chinook J 70 Frank McNamara 18 23 11 24 8 23 24 3 [24] 110.0
20. 20   USA 226 Locomotion J 70 Daan Goedkoop 11 7 15 29/UFD 29/UFD 10 18 20 [29] 110.0
21. 15   USA 188 Chinook J 70 Carrie & Ed Austin 13 18 19 11 16 26 14 27 [27] 117.0
22. 12   USA 91 Carlos J 70 Michael Sudofsky 29/DSQ 29/UFD 6 13 29/UFD 19 15 12 [29] 123.0
23. 21   USA 373 Lucky J 70 Christopher Murray 27 15 22 17 18 22 12 17 [27] 123.0
24. 45   USA 45 Wild Child J 70 Chris Chadwick 23 20 10 25 14 24 23 21 [25] 135.0
25. 7   USA 411 Selkie J 70 Jack Wallace 16 29/RET 23 20 12 25 22 22 [29] 140.0
26. 8   USA 611 Artemis J 70 George Eberstadt 21 22 14 22 21 28 25 25 [28] 150.0
27. 50 Ullman Sails  USA 357 DangerMouse J 70 Taz Coffey 24 21 26 15 20 20 26 26 [26] 152.0
28. 13 North Sails  USA 386 Chicken Dinner J 70 John Beal 22 29/UFD 25 23 13 27 29/UFD 16 [29] 155.0
 
 
Yellow Racing
PHRF Division
PHRF - Spinnaker 1
1.   USA 30 Wicked 2.0 J 111 Douglas Curtiss 2 1 1 1 1 2 2 [2] 8.0
2.   USA 51410 ISURUS J 120 Mark Verville 1 3 2 2 3 1 2/SCP [3] 11.0
3.   USA 72 Gut Feeling J 109 Ted Herlihy 3 2 3 3 2 3 3 [3] 16.0
4.   USA 272 WildThing J 109 Dan Boyd 4 4 5 4 6 6 4 [6] 27.0
5.   USA 1111 Freedom J 109 Cory Eaves 6 5 4 5 4 4 6 [6] 28.0
6.   USA 38007 RIOT McConaghy OD38 Massachusetts Maritime Academy 5 6 6 6 5 5 5 [6] 32.0
 
PHRF - Spinnaker 2
1.   USA 1976 Mischief Lyman-Morse 40 David Schwartz 1 2 1 2 1 1 1 [2] 7.0
2.   USA 32581 Leading Edge J 35 Tom Sutton 2 3 2 4 2 2 2 [4] 13.0
3.   USA 53303 Seefest J 29 MH OB Ira Perry 4 1 3 1 3 4 3 [4] 15.0
4. 10   USA 40926 Freightrain Frers 36 Richard Hyde 3 5 4 3 4 3 4 [5] 21.0
5.   USA 122 Sundance J 100 Albert Signorella 5 6 5 5 5 5 5 [6] 30.0
6.   USA 52835 Ursus maritimus J 122 Jimmy Masiero 7/DNC 4 7/DNC 7/DNC 7/DNC 7/DNC 7/DNC [7] 39.0
 
PHRF - Non-Spinnaker
1.   USA 50940 Wildflower Sabre 402 Jonathan Pope 4 1 1 2 1 2 [4] 7.0
2.   USA 22714 Kanga Peterson 34 Camden Tougas 1 2 2 3 3 1 [3] 9.0
3.   USA 33006 CEPHEUS Sailboat Richard Fontaine 3 3 5 4 5 3 [5] 18.0
4.   22840 Moody Blue J 30 Kenneth van Colen 2 5 3 5 4 5 [5] 19.0
5.   USA 12204 August West J 122 Jamey Shachoy 12/DNC 12/DNC 4 1 2 4 [12] 23.0
6.   007 Escape Jeanneau Sunshine 36 Ben Jones 5 7 7 7 12/DNS 6 [12] 32.0
7.   USA 60170 Reconciled Beneteau 40.7 Phillip Roshak 6 8 6 6 12/DNS 12/DNS [12] 38.0
8.   USA 51824 Blue Pigeon Too Swan Melissa Gordon 12/DNC 4 12/DNC 12/DNC 12/DNC 12/DNC [12] 52.0
9.   2175 Hotspur II Columbia 50 Ronald wisner 12/DNC 6 12/DNC 12/DNC 12/DNC 12/DNC [12] 54.0
10.   US 1948 Mirage Hunter 30 Tony Smith 7 12/DNF 12/DNS 12/DNC 12/DNC 12/DNC [12] 55.0
11.   43891 Nauti Dog Pearson Flyer Scott Humber 12/DNC 12/DNF 12/DNC 12/DNC 12/DNC 12/DNC [12] 60.0
