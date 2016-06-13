Please select your home edition
Healthy attendance at RS400 Inland Championships at Grafham Water SC

by Dave Exley today at 11:44 am
RS400 Inland Championships at Grafham Water SC © Tim Olin
On Sat October 7th 37 RS400s arrived for their annual pilgrimage to Grafham Water Sailing Club for the 2017 Inland Championships which was the penultimate event of the RS400 Magic Marine Championship Tour.

The fleet launched into a gusty NW F4 at the North Western end of the lake providing some sizable, thought-provoking shifts for the fleet to get their teeth into.

After a general recall, race one got immediately underway under a black flag, with previous National Champ Mike Simms and newly drafted in crew Jack Holden from Carsington SC digging hard into the left hand side of the course upwind and then carefully picking their way through the gusts downwind to take the win. Only after the race did Jack admit to their nearly missing the start, only realizing that it was a 3,2,1 start sequence, and not 5,4,1! Chris Pickles (last year’s Inland Champ), with Laser star crew Jack Hopkins from Delph SC followed closely in second , with Sam and Dad, John Knight, in third.

RS400 Inland Championships at Grafham Water SC © Tim Olin
RS400 Inland Championships at Grafham Water SC © Tim Olin



Race two saw the wind clocking slightly right and this made for some significant gains by those that dared to find the best of the right hand side. By the end of the race three completely different boats filled the top three spots. Richard Gray and Jon Dyas from Queen Mary SC were flying in the conditions and took the win from Ben Williamson and Charlie Ticehurst from Welton SC and then Paul and Mark Oakey from Porchester SC (2016 National Champions) in third.

In race three the PRO Peter Saxton re-aligned the course to take account of the shifting breeze which was still holding in strength. Big gains were now being had downwind with strong gusts down either side of the run, with many complaining about missing out in the middle of the course. Mike and Jack lead was never really challenged and won the race convincingly from Sam and John Knight, with Dave Exley and Mark Lunn from Leigh and Lowton (recently crowned Northern Tour Champs) nipping into third.

Tired bodies made their way back to the shore with many tails of score board snakes and ladders. Indeed, I could not find anyone who thought they had not already sailed their discard due to mixed fortunes and the very high quality of the fleet.

RS400 Inland Championships at Grafham Water SC © Tim Olin
RS400 Inland Championships at Grafham Water SC © Tim Olin



As usual, the quality of sailing was matched by some legendary socialising, both at the club and the local Wheatsheaf Pub where some of the Northern contingent were once again rumoured to be lining up shots inevitably followed by a bout of table walking!

Lighter winds greeted the competitors on Sunday morning as they tucked into a hearty Grafham full brekkie. Would the lighter winds bring a different group of sailors to the front?

Race four kicked off in a F2, once again peppered with holes and shifts to frighten even the smallest pond sailors (that’s size of pond, not sailor!). Howard Farbrother and Louise Hosken from Queen Mary SC (also previous winners of this event) had clearly got out of bed on the right side and were loving the conditions (“It felt just as holey as a piece of Swiss Cheese at Queen Mary SC – home from home” they were heard to say!).

RS400 Inland Championships at Grafham Water SC © Tim Olin
RS400 Inland Championships at Grafham Water SC © Tim Olin



However, as Howard and Louise led at the end of the second lap, they didn’t notice the shortened course flag and merrily led the entire fleet on a wild goose chase of an unnecessary third lap. All that is, except eagle eyed Kayleigh Roberts who dared her helm Jacob Ainsworth (South Sheilds SC) to cross the line on their own to take the bullet, closely followed by equally aware duo of Christopher Stanton and Jules Thorne from Queen Mary who took second place. By the time the rest of the fleet had done their extra lap, Howard and Louise had managed to hold everyone else off to take third.

By now we had had no fewer than 10 different boats finishing in the top three, after just four races. Phew!
In race five, Dave Exley and Mark Lunn quickly established a lead on the first beat by staying in the pressure on the left and managed to hold onto the same side of the course downwind hotly pursued by Stuart Halman and Anna “Jager Bomb” Walsh from Leigh and Lowton SC. These two boats held onto their positions until the finish with Sam and John Knight pulling though the pack to slip into third.

RS400 Inland Championships at Grafham Water SC © Tim Olin
RS400 Inland Championships at Grafham Water SC © Tim Olin



In a dying breeze and after a small postponement to move the windward mark right the PRO once again magiced up a square windward leeward course to finish off before the breeze fizzled out. Once again, it was light wind gurus Howard and Louise who nailed it to take the race from Richard Catchpole and Gary Coop from Leigh and Lowton SC, with Mike Simms and Jack Holden in third. By finishing the last race in better than seventh Mike and Jack were crowned 2018 Inland Champions.

At the prize giving Mike thanked Peter Saxton and his team for the well run event and Peter presented a special prize to Jacob and Kayleigh for cleverly spotting his flag signals.

The next event is the End of Season Championships at Queen Mary on the 11th and 12th of November with the not-to-be-missed bash on the Sat night.

RS400 Inland Championships at Grafham Water SC © Tim Olin
RS400 Inland Championships at Grafham Water SC © Tim Olin



Rank Sail No Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 Total Nett
1st 1432 Mike Sims Jack Holden Carsington SC 1 -8 1 5 8 3 26 18
2nd 1418 Howard Farbrother Louise Hosken QMSC 9 4 -20 3 4 1 41 21
3rd 1396 Richard Catchpole Gary Coop Leigh & Lowton SC 6 -11 5 4 5 2 33 22
4th 1460 Dave Exley Mark Lunn Leigh & Lowton SC (38.0 DSQ) 6 3 9 1 4 61 23
5th 1441 Paul Oakey Mark Oakey Portchester SC 7 3 4 6 -14 5 39 25
6th 1202 Sam Knight John Knight Bartley SC 3 12 2 -14 3 6 40 26
7th 1283 Chris Pickles Jack Hopkins Delph SC 2 5 10 -17 6 7 47 30
8th 963 Adam Whitehouse Chris Bownes Wilsonian SC 4 7 11 -13 12 8 55 42
9th 1189 Steve Restall Chris Stubbs Downs Sailing Club 8 13 6 -15 13 9 64 49
10th 669 Jacob Ainsworth Kayleigh Roberts South Sheilds SC 14 15 -19 1 7 13 69 50
11th 1203 Richard Gray Jon Dyas QMSC -17 1 14 11 15 10 68 51
12th 1414 Caroline Whitehouse Richard Ashwell Bartley SC 5 -23 23 7 11 11 80 57
13th 1465 Ben Williamson Charlie Ticehurst Welton SC 18 2 12 16 (38.0 BFD) 12 98 60
14th 1017 Sean Cleary Annalise Nixon Oxford SC 15 9 8 12 -20 16 80 60
15th 1453 Stuart Halman Anna Walsh Leigh & Lowton SC 12 -22 17 19 2 15 87 65
16th 684 Jonathan White Rob Woodward Pevensay Bay/Shoreham SC 25 (38.0 DNS) 9 10 17 14 113 75
17th 1450 Nick Eaves Wayne Bartley SC 13 14 7 (38.0 BFD) 25 17 114 76
18th 1452 Howard Eeles Chris Hawley Bartley SC 11 10 16 21 18 (38.0 DNC) 114 76
19th 1262 Jon Willars Richard Brameld Welton SC 10 20 13 18 -24 18 103 79
20th 1392 Christopher Stanton Jules Thorne QMSC 23 24 21 2 (38.0 DNF) 23 131 93
21st 1257 Mark Dingsdale Vanessa Evans Leigh & Lowton SC 19 -25 24 20 16 20 124 99
22nd 1301 Mike Whitmore Sarah Whitmore Eastbourne Sovereign SC 27 (38.0 DSQ) 38.0 DNC 8 9 19 139 101
23rd 828 Chris Williams Martin Spencer Leigh & Lowton SC 21 17 15 -28 23 26 130 102
24th 1175 Sam Leiper Elliot Fisher Carsington SC 16 18 -30 23 19 27 133 103
25th 763 Liam Alcock Eve Wyatt South Sheilds SC -30 29 26 24 10 21 140 110
26th 1210 Mike Partridge Claire Davis HISC 24 19 -25 22 22 24 136 111
27th 1435 Matt Sheahan Ellie Sheahan QMSC 20 28 18 26 -29 25 146 117
28th 1228 Andrew Johnson Sarah Humphrey Grafham Water Sailing Club 26 16 -31 27 30 29 159 128
29th 1029 John Cunningham Nicola Cokayne Carsington SC 29 30 29 -32 21 22 163 131
30th 1184 Stuart Williams Joshua Crisp Army Sailing Association (38.0 DNF) 26 27 25 26 30 172 134
31st 1272 Andy Wilcox Hannah Wilcox Grafham Water Sailing Club 22 27 28 -31 27 31 166 135
32nd 1340 Sam Neal Alayne Seymour Grafham Water Sailing Club 28 21 22 (38.0 DNC) 38.0 DNC 38.0 DNC 185 147
33rd 872 James Cokayne Emily Cokayne Carsington SC 31 -33 33 30 31 28 186 153
34th 527 Andy Powell Ian Verso Warsash SC 33 -34 32 33 28 32 192 158
35th 676 Michael Marriott Maurice Barnes Thorpe Bay Yacht Club (38.0 DNC) 32 34 29 32 34 199 161
36th 1092 Marc Walford Alan Cooke Grafham Water Sailing Club 32 31 -35 35 33 33 199 164
37th 1382 Andrew Hunt Matthew Hunt Eastbourne Sovereign SC (38.0 DNC) 38.0 DNF 36 34 38.0 DNF 38.0 DNC 222 184
