Harwich hosts young people in recovery from cancer in Round Britain

The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust Round Britain 2017 leg six crew Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust Round Britain 2017 leg six crew Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust

by Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust today at 3:01 pmThe crew will consist of six young people who have been through treatment for cancer, four of whom joined the yacht, Moonspray, in Hull last Sunday (9th July) for the sail down the coast to Harwich. They are just some of the 100 young people across 17 crews who will be involved in the 2,400 mile journey around the British Isles.The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust aims to build confidence through positive shared experiences. For every young person they currently support, there are nine they cannot, yet. This can only be changed with a shift in awareness, both within hospital and medical support networks, and a step change in public profile. The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust hope that Round Britain 2017 and its social media campaign #tell9people will be a key catalyst for this change.While the Round Britain 2017 crew are in the area, some of the young people still undergoing treatment for cancer from Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, will come down to visit the boat and crew on Saturday to find out information about some of the support and activities available after treatment.Tom Roberts, On Board Reporter and part of the full-time crew for the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust Round Britain 2017, said: 'Not only is it great to be able to share what we're doing with young people who could also benefit from a trip with the Trust, but it is also very special for some of the young people sailing with us as for some, this is the first time they have interacted with the place they were treated at and to be back with exciting stories as supposed to treatment is just brilliant.' Tom has been involved with the Trust since 2000 when he did his first trip as a young person following his own treatment for cancer and said he was thrilled to be a part of this amazing voyage of celebration, recovery and achievement.Thanks to Round Britain 2017 partners, Trinity House, and supporter Harwich Haven Authority, Moonspray will be berthing at Ha'Penny Pier for two nights before moving to the Royal Harwich Yacht Club where the crew will host a public open boat and 'Tea by the Sea' on the afternoon of Saturday 15th July. With beautiful views looking out over the River Orwell, there will be the chance to listen in to talks, support the Trust and meet some of the crew while enjoying a lovely afternoon tea alongside the RYA Junior On Board day which is running simultaneously to the event from 3pm.The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust is a national charity that takes young people, aged between eight and 24 from across the UK, on sailing and other water-based adventures to help them rebuild their confidence after cancer treatment.