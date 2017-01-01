Please select your home edition
Edition
Cooper Teamwear 728x90 1

Harwich hosts young people in recovery from cancer in Round Britain

by Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust today at 3:01 pm
The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust Round Britain 2017 leg six crew Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust
Young people in recovery from cancer will be welcomed into Harwich on Friday 14th July, marking the end of leg eight of the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust's Round Britain 2017 voyage.

The crew will consist of six young people who have been through treatment for cancer, four of whom joined the yacht, Moonspray, in Hull last Sunday (9th July) for the sail down the coast to Harwich. They are just some of the 100 young people across 17 crews who will be involved in the 2,400 mile journey around the British Isles.

The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust aims to build confidence through positive shared experiences. For every young person they currently support, there are nine they cannot, yet. This can only be changed with a shift in awareness, both within hospital and medical support networks, and a step change in public profile. The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust hope that Round Britain 2017 and its social media campaign #tell9people will be a key catalyst for this change.

While the Round Britain 2017 crew are in the area, some of the young people still undergoing treatment for cancer from Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, will come down to visit the boat and crew on Saturday to find out information about some of the support and activities available after treatment.

Tom Roberts, On Board Reporter and part of the full-time crew for the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust Round Britain 2017, said: 'Not only is it great to be able to share what we're doing with young people who could also benefit from a trip with the Trust, but it is also very special for some of the young people sailing with us as for some, this is the first time they have interacted with the place they were treated at and to be back with exciting stories as supposed to treatment is just brilliant.' Tom has been involved with the Trust since 2000 when he did his first trip as a young person following his own treatment for cancer and said he was thrilled to be a part of this amazing voyage of celebration, recovery and achievement.

Thanks to Round Britain 2017 partners, Trinity House, and supporter Harwich Haven Authority, Moonspray will be berthing at Ha'Penny Pier for two nights before moving to the Royal Harwich Yacht Club where the crew will host a public open boat and 'Tea by the Sea' on the afternoon of Saturday 15th July. With beautiful views looking out over the River Orwell, there will be the chance to listen in to talks, support the Trust and meet some of the crew while enjoying a lovely afternoon tea alongside the RYA Junior On Board day which is running simultaneously to the event from 3pm.

The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust is a national charity that takes young people, aged between eight and 24 from across the UK, on sailing and other water-based adventures to help them rebuild their confidence after cancer treatment.
Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82Wildwind 2016 660x82BIA 2017 Sydney 660x82 Sailing

Related Articles

Hull hosts Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust after she begins Round Britain
Last week, Hull, the City of Culture 2017 played host to the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust's Round Britain 2017 Over the next two and a half months, the 17 crews of up to five different young people a week, will complete a 2,400 mile voyage, finishing back where they started at the charity's northern base in Largs, Scotland.
Posted today at 3:17 pm Les Sables-Horta-Les Sables Race – Top 10 goals for Oman Sail Class 40
Gavignet and Omani offshore yachtsman Fahad AlHasni are still in touch with the leaders in the two-handed 2500-mile race After being as high as second place, at the end of the first leg the Oman Sail team finished sixth, 10 hours behind the leading boat but only five adrift of the third place Class 40 yacht. The second leg from the Azores back to France starts on Friday (July 14), with the times from both legs combined to produce the overall race result.
Posted today at 1:35 pm Panerai British Classic Week – Rain fails to dampen spirits on Day 3
Richard Matthews started his big boat sailing career in a Kim Holman designed Stella and he is relishing his return The stronger breeze suited Simon Payne’s Laurent Giles sloop Damian B perfectly and she showed the rest of Class 4 a clean pair of heels in both races.
Posted today at 10:55 am Get better wave forecasts from PredictWind and ECMWF
Predictwind is well-known for accurate wind forecasts but now leads the way with accurate wave forecasts PredictWind is well known for its world leading accurate wind forecasts, but did you know Predictwind also leads the way with accurate wave forecasts?
Posted today at 9:08 am Transpac - Lauren Easley's view of Comanche's record breaking finish
Photographer Lauren Easley was on the water for the first monohull the supermaxi Comanche to finish the 2017 Transpac. Photographer Lauren Easley was in the air and on the dock for the first monohull the supermaxi Comanche to finish the 2017 Transpac Comanche, skippered by Ken Read to took line honours and set a new race record for the 2200nm course from Los Angeles to Honululu.
Posted today at 7:28 am Transpac - Image gallery from Lauren Easley of Mighty Merloe finishing
Photographer Lauren Easley was on the water for the first multihull Mighty Merloe to finish the 2017 Transpac. Photographer Lauren Easley was on the water for the first multihull, Mighty Merloe to finish the 2017 Transpac. The ORMA60 Mighty Merloe headed off two other larger 70ft multihulls to take line honours and set a new race record for the 2200nm course from Los Angeles to Honululu.
Posted today at 7:17 am America's Cup - Sleet and snow doesn't deter Christchurch crowds
Despite the South Island of New Zealand being hit with the worst storm of the winter, crowds turned out in Christchurch Despite the South Island of New Zealand being hit with the worst storm of the winter, crowds turned out in Christchurch to welcome the America's Cup during the hour long parade. A feature of the parade has been allowing the fans to get close to, touch the Cup and have selfies taken with the Cup and members of Emirates Team New Zealand.
Posted today at 6:02 am J/80 World Championship - Day 2 - Snakes and Ladders
Reigning J/80 World Champion, Rayco Tabares (ESP), stamped his authority on the 2017 J/80 World Championship Reigning J/80 World Champion, Rayco Tabares (ESP), stamped his authority on the 2017 J/80 World Championship, with two bullets and a second to open up a commanding lead for the regatta, but it was a game of snakes and ladders for the rest of the fleet.
Posted today at 3:26 am Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek - not too late to join in
Four-day four-party format continues to be popular! Entries continue to be received for the 14th Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek which will take place 19 – 23 July off Phuket's east coast. The four-day four-party format has proven popular with sailors from around the globe as the fleet is expected to reach approximately 40 boats come race day, with sailors from more than 25 countries taking part.
Posted today at 12:33 am Oman Sail show they are true contenders at Tour de France à la Voile
Mix of long coastal races and quick-fire inshore stadium events at a succession of venues offers a series of challenges After the opening two acts in Dunkirk and Fecamp, the Oman Sail team – led by co-skippers Thierry Douillard and Stevie Morrison – are in sixth place overall with a total of 175 points, just five away from the third spot.
Posted on 11 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy