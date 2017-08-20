Please select your home edition
Harken sailing team – A year of success

by Lisa Ratcliff today at 5:26 am
Steve Brewin 2017 A-class worlds Gordon Upton
A bunch of talented sailors with a winning attitude make up the Harken Australia sailing team.

There is no team logo, fancy matching uniform or dedicated Manager, just a handshake agreement between the global equipment supplier and individual athletes either at the top of their game or well on the way.

Harken Australia managing director Grant Pellew says this year has been a blinder in terms of the team’s successes, yielding a couple of world titles and other top ranking results and trophies. At Australian Sailing’s annual award night of nights at the Hyatt Regency in November, Harken team members Tash Bryant, a Year 12 student, and Annie Wilmot took home the coveted Female Sailor of the Year trophy.

Annie Wilmot (left) and Tash Bryant at the Australian Sailing awards © Andrea Francolini http://www.afrancolini.com/
On the water the pair has pulled together an impressive list of results in the last 12 months including Australian, New Zealand and German open and youth women’s champions in the 29er, Interdominian 29er champions overall and 29er youth sailing world champions.

The Sydney northern beaches teenagers’ ultimate aim is country selection for Tokyo 2020 in the women’s 49er FX skiff class.

Senior Harken sailing team member and sailmaker Steve Brewin is one of the few who can give Glenn Ashby, the A-Class catamaran master and tactician for America’s Cup Defender Emirates Team New Zealand, a run for his money, Pellew reckons. During the most recent Australian and European seasons Brewin won three A-Class state titles – in NSW, Victoria and Queensland - and was crowned both national and world A-Class champion.

“I’ve been fully sponsored by Harken for the last three years and the relationship goes back to 2011,” Brewin said. “Because Grant is involved in the A-Class he’s very open when it comes to innovation and looking at new systems we can develop together. I’ve knocked back other sponsors and I continue to use Harken gear because it’s the best. Sailing is an expensive sport and Harken fit me out with what I need, when I need it.”

WMRT-Mirsky Rcing Team China Cup 2017 © Ian Ronan
West Australian sailor Lachy Gilmour is one half of the Gilmour and Donaldson 49er skiff duo aiming for Tokyo 2020 selection and also tactician for the Royal Freshwater Bay Yacht Club’s Mirsky Racing Team. Mirsky, Gilmour and their teammates wrapped up the WRMT China Cup final last month with an outright win from a highly fancied field campaigning Marstrom 32 catamarans.

WMRT17China Cup winning Mirsky Racing Team Lachy Gilmour far right © Ian Ronan
On having Harken’s Olympic campaign support Gilmour said: “I think the biggest thing from our side is not just having the product to call on when we have breakages, but having the Harken support base and knowing that they are genuinely interested in our campaign and results.

“In a boat like the 49er, having the right hardware is super critical for smooth operation and performance. I’d like to thank Harken for their support so far! It has been a big helping hand in our Olympic campaign and we can only hope that our relationship strengthens as time progresses.”

Lachy Gilmour & Ryan Donaldson © Pedro Martinez / Sailing Energy
Pellew is proud of Harken Australia’s investment in a mixed boat class, age and gender sailing team. “The team members we sponsor and support have pushed the bar high in 2017 and Harken has helped them along the way. We believe youth sailing is one of the most important sectors of our sport and we enjoy supporting athletes like Lachy, Annie and Tash, not only for the promise they show but because they have the right attitude,” he said.

Youth Sailing World Championship 2016 winners Tash Bryant & Annie Wilmot © Pedro Martinez / Sailing Energy
One of the longest sponsorships in the Australian sailing is Harken’s 26 year naming rights support of the Harken International Youth Match Racing Championship. The international line-up of 12 teams for the 2017 edition to be raced on Pittwater November 22-26 is one of the strongest ever. See www.intyouthmatchracingchampionship.com.au

Recently Harken established a free fan club for youth sailors, to develop content, mostly video, that teaches youth sailors important concepts that they may not be learning at their club such as rigging, tuning, maintenance, repair and other race preparation concepts specifically linked to the physical boat. Go to www.harkenblockheads.com

