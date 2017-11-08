Please select your home edition
Edition
Sail World NZ Lone Wolf

Harken Int'l Youth Match Racing - Welcome to the Twelves Nations

by Alice Tarnawski on 24 Nov
2017 Harken International Youth Match Racing Championship © Tom Vincent
Day 1 of the Harken International Youth Match Racing Championships has kicked off with blue skies and a building nor-easterly wind, perfect conditions for the 25th anniversary of the prestigious event. Head race officer Ted Anderson powered through today’s racing, getting 10 flights (40 races) completed and making the most of the fantastic conditions.

The high caliber of this year’s competitors has led to tight racing with skippers currently in close contention for the lead. New Zealand skipper James Wilson from the RNZYS is currently sitting in first place with 7 wins and 1 loss. He is closely followed by Japanese skipper Leonard Takahashi on 6 wins, 1 loss and the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia’s skipper Finn Tapper on 5 wins, 1 loss.

Last evening, at the official opening ceremony, Australian Sailing Coach of the Year Thomas Spithill got an insight into each team’s strategies and goals for the week ahead. Pacific Racing Team skipper Leonard Takahashi from Japan mentioned that he and his team are keen to take the title home, backed by hours of on the water not only in the RNZYS fleet of Elliott 7’s but fleet racing his 49er internationally. Highest ranked skipper Jelmer Van Beek of Team Dutch Wave compared his experience on the European Match Racing Circuit to his expectations for the Harken, noting that ‘everyone is in it to win it’. Today, teams certainly proved Van Beek’s expectations true, hungry for the Rockin’ Robin and accompanying prize money.

With the forecast for tomorrow looking similar to today’s building nor easterly there is hope to complete the round robin and move onto the quarter finals by the weekend.

For more information and full results visit website.
C-TechSail World NZ Lone WolfNaiad/Oracle Supplier

Related Articles

Harken Int'l Youth Match Racing Regatta - Top eight decided on Day 2
After another day of perfect match racing conditions, the round robin has been completed After another day of perfect match racing conditions, the round robin has been completed and our top eight quarter finalists for the 25th Harken International Youth Match Racing Regatta have been determined. Race Officer Ted Anderson has made the most of the building north easterly breeze to complete the round robin and start the quarter finals ahead of the weekend.
Posted on 24 Nov Busan Cup Women’s International Match Race - Tough fight for podium
Another crazy weather day at the 2017 Busan Cup Women’s International Match Race, the penultimate event Another crazy weather day at the 2017 Busan Cup Women’s International Match Race, the penultimate event of the 2017 Women’s International Match Racing Series. The cold winds whipped around in all different directions as the finals were played out in the waters off Dongbaek Island.
Posted on 18 Nov Busan Cup Women’s International Match Race – Light air dominates Day 4
Trine Palludan and Danish Team Kattnakken teammates continued their winning ways by defeating the young Australian team With a forecast predicting light winds early before shutting off later, the race committee got an early start with the goal of completing the quarter-finals and semi-finals. Alas, the wind gods got the better of the mortals and racing ended before the whole semi-final program was completed today.
Posted on 17 Nov Busan Cup Women's Match Race –Day 3 – Three teams through to the semis
The morning saw the completion of the round robin stage and the fight for the top of the leaderboard. Trine Palludan and her Danish Team Kattnakken continued their domination finishing the round robin undefeated and earning the right to choose their quarter-final opponent.
Posted on 16 Nov Busan Cup Women's Match Race–Day 2– Increased breeze brings excitement
Macgregor ended the round robin with eight wins and three losses – her only loss coming in her match with Groeneveld. The teams leading the standings after day one are still on top as Team Kattnakken with skipper Trine Palludan remains undefeated with a perfect 8-0 score while Caroline Sylvan and her New Sweden Match Racing Team suffered one loss to end the day tied for second with French skipper Pauline Courtois and her Match in Pink by Normandy Elite Team.
Posted on 15 Nov Busan Cup Women's International Match Race – Sunny and shifty Day 1
Racing started on time in northwesterly which fluctuated throughout the day challenging the sailors with puffy condition When the second group of six teams took to the water in the afternoon the winds decreased slightly to four or five knots and for a time became even more shifty before gradually increasing to over 12 knots.
Posted on 14 Nov Crisp Autumn Sailing at Busan Cup Women's International Match Race
Sailors were greeted by sunny conditions and warm hospitality which took the chill off the overnight cool temperatures The sailors were greeted by sunny conditions and warm hospitality which took the chill off the overnight cool temperatures as they practiced in the shadows of the Diamond Bridge near Dongbaek Island for the 10th edition of the Busan Cup Women's International Match Race.
Posted on 13 Nov Solo Round the World - François Gabart is near the Equator
François Gabart set off last Saturday to attempt the single-handed round the world record, held by Thomas Coville François Gabart set off last Saturday to attempt the single-handed round the world record, held by Thomas Coville (49 days, 3 hours, 4 minutes and 28 seconds), and is due to cross the Equator on Friday morning, after about 6 days at sea, which was his goal when he set sail from Ouessant (Ushant). After this, the situation is also looking favourable, with a low-pressure area off Argentina
Posted on 10 Nov Spindrift racing finishes third in Match Racing World Championship
A competitive week for France-based Spindrift racing saw the team make a promising start, finishing third in their group Sunday morning’s conditions saw considerably stronger conditions with 8-10 knots of breeze and, after a solid start and good tactical manoeuvres, Yann Guichard and his team won the second match against USOne Sailing, qualifying for the semi-finals.
Posted on 30 Oct Torvar topples Robertson to win Match Racing World Championship
The skipper from Western Australia tore up the script, defied the odds, sailed out of his skin to beat the form sailor Mirsky’s precision sailing came as a surprise to a lot of teams, bearing in mind they haven’t done nearly as many regattas on the circuit since the arrival of the M32 catamaran. Robertson went into this event as the clear favourite and it looked like he would go all the way after dispatching fellow New Zealander Chris Steele 3-0 in the Semi Finals.
Posted on 29 Oct
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy