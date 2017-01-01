Please select your home edition
Edition
Naiad/Oracle Supplier

Harken D-Zero National Championships - Tough day at the office

by Neil Washington today at 5:40 am
2017 Harken D-Zero National Championships - Day 1 VR Sport Media Ltd
Following the briefing, the fleet launched in the beautiful 'English Rivera' sunshine and promising WNW breeze. Race one got underway and the first beat enjoyed reasonable pressure. Wind went left at the top of the beat keeping everyone on their toes.

Breeze did ease off a bit by the downwind leg. Interesting to see the angles the sea experts were using with George Cousins going right and Ian Morgan going left. Once Morgan's pace on the left became apparent the other front runners soon crossed over to join him. Wind had gone so far left the bottom reach (trapezoid course) was a fetch to the finish.

2017 Harken D-Zero National Championships - Day 1 © VR Sport Media Ltd
2017 Harken D-Zero National Championships - Day 1 © VR Sport Media Ltd



There followed a significant postponement on the water waiting to see if the gradient, or sea breeze, was going to dominate. After several starting attempts Race Two finally got underway with an ESE breeze of five knots which soon eased to a full blown drifter of a race. Many big names caught out of place by the tricky conditions!

2017 Harken D-Zero National Championships - Day 1 © VR Sport Media Ltd
2017 Harken D-Zero National Championships - Day 1 © VR Sport Media Ltd





Overnight standings after Day One:

1. Greg Bartlett
2. Kian Andrews
3. Paul Scullion

Provisional Results:

Series Place Sail No Helm Club Tally Series Points Race1 Race2
1 193 Greg Bartlett Starcross YC 23 6 5 1
2 156 Kian Andrews Penzance & Mounts Bay SC 32 8 6 2
3 178 Paul Scullion Restronguet SC 29 8 2 6
4 172 George Cousins Restronguet SC 19 8 3 5
5 1 Ian Morgan Netley SC 28 11 1 10
6 141 David Bartlett Starcross YC 34 11 8 3
7 11 Steve Bolland Bristol Corinthian SC 27 11 7 4
8 3 John Aston Grafham Water SC 7 19 4 15
9 71 Neil Washington Grafham Water SC 9 23 10 13
10 42 Jon Cowper Hunts SC 22 23 12 11
11 211 Mandy Sweet Grafham Water SC 16 24 17 7
12 230 Adrian Coates Carsington SC 15 25 16 9
13 150 Jon Bassett Largs SC 8 26 14 12
14 208 James Edmond Queen Mary SC 25 27 9 18
15 217 Tom Southwell Netley SC 30 32 11 21
16 57 Martin Latimer Largs SC 10 35 15 20
17 170 Seb Prowse Queen Mary SC 18 36 28 8
18 195 Rob Lennox Barnt Green SC 13 36 13 23
19 114 Darren Williams Restronguet SC 31 36 22 14
20 174 Graham Cooper South Cerney SC 17 36 20 16
21 123 Jim Scott Carsington SC 20 40 23 17
22 143 Mike Pridham Isle of Man SCC 5 40 21 19
23 111 Chris Jeffries South Cerney SC 12 42 18 24
24 232 Gavin Vaughan Carsington SC 11 48 26 22
25 191 Nigel Austin Cransley SC 3 50 19 31
26 218 Paul Murphy Grafham Water SC 21 50 24 26
27 158 Gary Tompkins Hunts SC 26 52 27 25
28 181 Gordon Stewart North Herts and East Beds SC 6 52 25 27
29 188 Paul Jefferies Hunts SC 1 57 29 28
30 66 David Valentine Emsworth Slipper SC 14 60 31 29
31 54 Ed Deacon Hunts SC 24 60 30 30
32 8 Joe Constable Grafham Water SC 4 70 35 35
32 124 Simon Hindley Restronguet SC 33 70 35 35
32 233 Chris Wright Carsington SC 2 70 35 35
Giacomo Yacht SaleJeanneau Sunfast 660x82Barz Optics - San Juan Worlds Best Eyewear

Related Articles

Tasman Project strengthens Australian and NZL Olympic class sailing
Australian Sailing and Yachting New Zealand have signed a joint commitment to attend major regattas on both sides Australian Sailing and Yachting New Zealand have signed a joint commitment to attend major regattas on both sides of the Tasman for the next three years, strengthening existing events by generating international quality racing.
Posted on 16 Jun Zhik 29er Worlds 2018 - NoR and welcome video available online
The official welcome video and Notice of Race are now available online for the 2018 Hong Kong Zhik 29er Worlds. Come and experience the best sailing Hong Kong has to offer with its breezy and warm winter conditions on our world-class race tracks. The official welcome video and Notice of Race are now available online for the 2018 Hong Kong Zhik 29er Worlds.
Posted on 14 Jun Drama at the death as World Cup Series Final concludes
After a beautiful windy week of racing in Santander, the final day saw a light north westerly breeze under grey skies Four new World Cup Series Champions were crowned earlier on in the day but the best of the action was in the last race of the week, the Finn, where the medals were decided on the final run.
Posted on 11 Jun World Cup Series Final - Six World Cup Champions crowned in Santander
Six new World Cup Series champions have been crowned after a day of Medal Races were played out in Santander, Spain. Six new World Cup Series champions have been crowned after a day of Medal Races were played out in Santander, Spain.
Posted on 11 Jun Vladimir wins Finn World Masters after dramatic Medal Race turnaround
Vladimir Krutskikh turned tables on fleet to win medal race & title as Finn World Masters drew to a close in Barbados. After trailing the leaders all week, the 2015 Finn World Masters champion, Vladimir Krutskikh, from Russia, turned the tables on the fleet to win the medal race and the title as the 2017 Finn World Masters drew to a close in Barbados. Laurent Hay, from France, had his chances, but ended up second, but also took the Grand Masters title as well
Posted on 10 Jun British sailors in action at Sailing World Cup Final - Santander
British sailors have consolidated their positions at the top of the charts going into the final weekend of racing In true Friday fashion, British sailors have consolidated their positions at the top of the charts going into the final weekend of racing, as 13 boats book their berths for Saturday’s (10 June) first medal race day at the World Cup Series Final after four days of intense competition in Santander.
Posted on 10 Jun Medal Race places confirmed in six fleets at the World Cup Final
Friday's action at World Cup Series Final in Santander, Spain saw the Medal Race places decided in six of the 11 events. Friday's action at Sailing's 2017 World Cup Series Final in Santander, Spain saw the Medal Race places decided in six of the 11 events.
Posted on 10 Jun World Sailing respond to IOC programme announcement for Tokyo 2020
World Sailing received the news today that the IOC has confirmed the proposed 10 sailing events for Tokyo 2020 World Sailing will now commence an internal review of quotas for the 2020 Olympic Sailing Competition and will consult with the IOC on the 2020 event programme.
Posted on 9 Jun Perfect score for Rafa Trujillo & Laurent Hay at Finn World Masters
The defending Finn World Masters champion, Rafa Trujillo, from Spain, added two more bullets on the penultimate day The defending Finn World Masters champion, Rafa Trujillo, from Spain, added two more bullets on the penultimate day of the Finn World Masters in Barbados and moves into a four point lead at the top. Laurent Hay, from France, also won both his races to move up from fifth to second, while Vladimir Krutskikh, from Russia, moves up one place to third.
Posted on 9 Jun World Cup Series Final reaches mid-point
Sailing's 2017 World Cup Series Final reached its mid-point on Thursday, as sailors continue to fight for position Sailing's 2017 World Cup Series Final reached its mid-point on Thursday, as sailors continue to fight for position across the ten Olympic and Open Kiteboarding events in Santander, Spain.
Posted on 9 Jun
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy