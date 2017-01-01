Harken D-Zero National Championships - Tough day at the office

2017 Harken D-Zero National Championships - Day 1 VR Sport Media Ltd 2017 Harken D-Zero National Championships - Day 1 VR Sport Media Ltd

by Neil Washington today at 5:40 amBreeze did ease off a bit by the downwind leg. Interesting to see the angles the sea experts were using with George Cousins going right and Ian Morgan going left. Once Morgan's pace on the left became apparent the other front runners soon crossed over to join him. Wind had gone so far left the bottom reach (trapezoid course) was a fetch to the finish.





There followed a significant postponement on the water waiting to see if the gradient, or sea breeze, was going to dominate. After several starting attempts Race Two finally got underway with an ESE breeze of five knots which soon eased to a full blown drifter of a race. Many big names caught out of place by the tricky conditions!













Overnight standings after Day One:



1. Greg Bartlett

2. Kian Andrews

3. Paul Scullion



Provisional Results:





Series Place Sail No Helm Club Tally Series Points Race1 Race2 1 193 Greg Bartlett Starcross YC 23 6 5 1 2 156 Kian Andrews Penzance & Mounts Bay SC 32 8 6 2 3 178 Paul Scullion Restronguet SC 29 8 2 6 4 172 George Cousins Restronguet SC 19 8 3 5 5 1 Ian Morgan Netley SC 28 11 1 10 6 141 David Bartlett Starcross YC 34 11 8 3 7 11 Steve Bolland Bristol Corinthian SC 27 11 7 4 8 3 John Aston Grafham Water SC 7 19 4 15 9 71 Neil Washington Grafham Water SC 9 23 10 13 10 42 Jon Cowper Hunts SC 22 23 12 11 11 211 Mandy Sweet Grafham Water SC 16 24 17 7 12 230 Adrian Coates Carsington SC 15 25 16 9 13 150 Jon Bassett Largs SC 8 26 14 12 14 208 James Edmond Queen Mary SC 25 27 9 18 15 217 Tom Southwell Netley SC 30 32 11 21 16 57 Martin Latimer Largs SC 10 35 15 20 17 170 Seb Prowse Queen Mary SC 18 36 28 8 18 195 Rob Lennox Barnt Green SC 13 36 13 23 19 114 Darren Williams Restronguet SC 31 36 22 14 20 174 Graham Cooper South Cerney SC 17 36 20 16 21 123 Jim Scott Carsington SC 20 40 23 17 22 143 Mike Pridham Isle of Man SCC 5 40 21 19 23 111 Chris Jeffries South Cerney SC 12 42 18 24 24 232 Gavin Vaughan Carsington SC 11 48 26 22 25 191 Nigel Austin Cransley SC 3 50 19 31 26 218 Paul Murphy Grafham Water SC 21 50 24 26 27 158 Gary Tompkins Hunts SC 26 52 27 25 28 181 Gordon Stewart North Herts and East Beds SC 6 52 25 27 29 188 Paul Jefferies Hunts SC 1 57 29 28 30 66 David Valentine Emsworth Slipper SC 14 60 31 29 31 54 Ed Deacon Hunts SC 24 60 30 30 32 8 Joe Constable Grafham Water SC 4 70 35 35 32 124 Simon Hindley Restronguet SC 33 70 35 35 32 233 Chris Wright Carsington SC 2 70 35 35

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/154687