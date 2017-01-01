Harken D-Zero National Championships – Double bullet For Cousins
by Neil Washington today at 3:48 pm
There was a postponement of near two hours to allow the wind to fill in and for the Brixham trawlers to thunder across the bay in their race.
Day 2 – Harken D-Zero National Championships VR Sport Media Ltd
Once racing got underway the Restronguet fleet showed their class with Paul Scullion and George Cousins taking three of the four race wins.
After day two, George Cousins heads the fleet with Paul Scullion in second and overnight leader Greg Bartlett dropping to third.
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/154733