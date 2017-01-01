Harken D-Zero National Championships – Double bullet For Cousins

Day 2 – Harken D-Zero National Championships

by Neil Washington today at 3:48 pm

Once racing got underway the Restronguet fleet showed their class with Paul Scullion and George Cousins taking three of the four race wins.

After day two, George Cousins heads the fleet with Paul Scullion in second and overnight leader Greg Bartlett dropping to third.















