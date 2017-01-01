Please select your home edition
Harken D-Zero National Championships – Double bullet For Cousins

by Neil Washington today at 3:48 pm
Day 2 – Harken D-Zero National Championships VR Sport Media Ltd
There was a postponement of near two hours to allow the wind to fill in and for the Brixham trawlers to thunder across the bay in their race.

Once racing got underway the Restronguet fleet showed their class with Paul Scullion and George Cousins taking three of the four race wins.

After day two, George Cousins heads the fleet with Paul Scullion in second and overnight leader Greg Bartlett dropping to third.

