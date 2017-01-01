Harken D-Zero National Championships – Cousins secures the title
by Simon Butterworth today at 7:11 pm
Final Day of the 2017 D-Zero Nationals and George Cousins had his 'Race Face' on with a second and first in the last two races securing the Championship.
Final day – Harken D-Zero National Championships VR Sport Media Ltd
Paul Scullion gave his fellow Restronguet Sailing Club member a close duel taking second with Kian Andrews completing the podium in third.
The wind conditions were tricky throughout the regatta which the Royal Torbay Yacht Club Race Committee battled hard to give the best courses they could muster. But once again, the English Rivera gave the competitors plenty of sunshine and even warmer hospitality.
