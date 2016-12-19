Harcourts P Class - Blake McGlashan wins Double at Plimmerton
by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World.com NZ today at 8:24 am
Blake McGlashan of Murray's Bay SC has taken the most prestigious double in New Zealand sailing - winning the coveted Tanner and Tauranga Cups at Plimmerton Boating Club, Wellington.
Blake McGlashan (MBSC) - won the Tanner and Tauranga Cup Double - Image: P Class Nation . ..
Earlier this week, McGlashan won the Tanner Cup for Inter-Port competition - winning three of the six races sailed in the Harcourts Paremata sponsored regatta.
He backed up a few days later with four wins from nine races in the Tauranga Cup for individual competition.
Second overall was Elliott Bacon (Wellington), with Oliver Cowley (Marlborough) in third overall. Earlier Cowley had placed second in the Tauranga Cup with Bacon fifth in that regatta.
A tiebreaker had to be applied to split second and third boats in the Tauranga Cup with Cowley and Bacon finishing equal on net points. Bacon took second place overall - having won two races to Cowley's single race win in the series.
