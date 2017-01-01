Please select your home edition
Hamlin-Zinn draw first blood in 2017 SAP 505 World Championship

by Bill Wagner today at 1:14 am
2017 SAP 505 World Championship - Day 1 Bill Wagner
There was a collective groan from the sailors when principal race officer Sandy Grosvenor announced from the deck of Severn Sailing Association that she was sending the fleet out on Day 1 of the SAP 5O5 World Championship.

Some of the competitors felt the forecast looked shaky, but Grosvenor thought there was a window to get in some racing. Grosvenor is a respected World Sailing race officer and it turns out she was right.

“I was delighted when we got out there and found the wind we did,” Grosvenor said.

2017 SAP 505 World Championship - Day 1 © Bill Wagner
2017 SAP 505 World Championship - Day 1 © Bill Wagner



A northeast wind was blowing about 10-11 knots when the mark boat dropped anchor. That enabled Grosvenor to set the TL3 course that is standard for the International 5O5 class. It features a reaching leg thrown in after the first downwind leg and creates a triangle.

Californians Howie Hamlin and Andy Zinn drew first blood at the 2017 SAP 5O5 World Championship – snatching the lead just after rounding the leeward mark and holding it the rest of the way to win Race 1, which was seven legs and approximately five miles with a downwind finish.

“We got a good start in the middle of the line, which is where we wanted to be,” said Hamlin, a Long Beach resident. “Andy set us up in a good spot and we knew right away that we looked good.”

2017 SAP 505 World Championship - Day 1 © Bill Wagner
2017 SAP 505 World Championship - Day 1 © Bill Wagner



Mike Holt and Carl Smit, the 2015 world champs, were first around the initial windward mark and held the lead on the run. However, Holt-Smit and Hamlin-Zinn split gates and that would ultimately prove decisive.

“We gybed just before they did and went for the left gate. They went around the right one and it looked like they had more traffic,” said Zinn, who has teamed with Hamlin to capture three North American Championships.

Holt confirmed that version of events and said a little hitch he and Smit had to take on the second upwind leg allowed Hamlin and Zinn to pass.

“I felt like we had a good start and good speed on the beat. We wanted to work our way left then take what opportunities we could to come back right, which is what we did,” said Holt, world champion in 2014 and 2015 with different crew. “It was a surprisingly steady breeze, no shifts to speak of. So there were no real opportunities to find a passing lane or take them on. All in all, we were quite happy to come in second.”

2017 SAP 505 World Championship - Day 1 © Bill Wagner
2017 SAP 505 World Championship - Day 1 © Bill Wagner



When it was over, most of the usual suspects were in the Top 10 with Chesapeake Bay locals Tyler Moore and Rob Woelfel taking third, just ahead of the British tandem of Ian Pinnell and Dave Shelton. Defending world champions Mike Martin and Adam Lowry finished eighth.

Grosvenor said the pressure steadily dropped during the race and was barely above the class cutoff of five knots when she went into sequence for Race 2. She got the fleet started, but very quickly abandoned, due in part to a strong ebb current that was sweeping boats down the bay.

2017 SAP 505 World Championship - Day 1 © Bill Wagner
2017 SAP 505 World Championship - Day 1 © Bill Wagner



Doug Hagan is an Annapolis native who competed in the Club 420 World Championship out of Severn Sailing Association way back in 1984. Hagan, who now lives in Maui, has returned to his hometown for the 2017 SAP World Championship and got off to a good start by placing sixth in Race 1.

2017 SAP 505 World Championship - Day 1 © Bill Wagner
2017 SAP 505 World Championship - Day 1 © Bill Wagner



“We wanted to start with as few boats as possible and noticed there was a gap in the line near the pin end. So we were able to get off and get away clean,” said Hagan, who has Shane Illidge aboard as crew. “We had good speed and Shane pushed me hard to keep the boat rolling. It was kind of typical Chesapeake Bay sailing and definitely a nice finish for us.”

Please click here to check out the SAP Race Analytics.

2017 SAP 505 World Championship - Day 1 © Bill Wagner
2017 SAP 505 World Championship - Day 1 © Bill Wagner



SAP 2017 International 5O5 World Championship - Preliminary Cumulative Results




Bow   Sail Number Yacht Name Yacht Design Skipper/Crew Race
1		 Total
World Championship Racing

One Design Division


International 5O5


1. 35   USA 9160 Frozen Banana 505 Howard Hamlin / Andy Zinn 1 1.0


2. 6   USA 9072 IO Integration 505 Mike Holt / Carl Smit 2 2.0


3. 16   USA 9173 Team Rooster 505 Tyler Moore / Rob Woelfel 3 3.0


4. 36   GBR 9190 P and B Race Team 505 Ian Pinnell / Dave Shelton 4 4.0


5. 49   USA 8995 blue boat 505 Kevin Taugher / Reeve Dunn 5 5.0


6. 23   USA 9102 SUP 505 Douglas Hagan / Shane Illidge 6 6.0


7. 74   USA 9106 Mike's Boat 505 Mike Martin / Adam Lowry 8 8.0


8. 51   USA 9091 Its Big Its White 505 Edward Conrads / Brian Haines 9 9.0


9. 34   GBR 9088 Gill Race Team 505 Andy Smith / Roger Gilbert 10 10.0


10. 83   USA 8681 Park Miller LLC 505 Stuart Park / Ryan Cox 11/SCP 11.0


11. 37   FRA 9175 505 505 Philippe Boite / Florian Corbel 11 11.0


12. 58   USA 8913 USA8913 505 Dan Herlihy / Austin Powers 12 12.0


13. 47   USA 8831 Big Red Dog 505 Kerry Poe / Paul VonGrey 13 13.0


14. 43   GER 9169 compensation-partner.de 505 Tim Boeger / Finn Boeger 14 14.0


15. 27   GER 8929 8929 505 Kai Bertallot / Jan Reifferscheidt 15 15.0


16. 56   AUS 9191 Swear jar 505 Malcolm Higgins / Marcus Cooper 16 16.0


17. 25   USA 9003 Toxic Asset 505 Jesse Falsone / Chris Behm 17 17.0


18. 54   USA 8715 Pressure Drop 505 Ethan Bixby / Parry Barclay 18 18.0


19. 41   GER 9043 Bikini Atoll 505 Angela Stenger / Skipper: Nikola Birkner 19 19.0


20. 4   USA 8830 NESS 505 Drew Buttner / Mark Zagol 21 21.0


21. 12   USA 9007 License to Kill 505 Matthew Barry / Thomas Barrows 22 22.0


22. 5   GBR 9180 Ovington Boats 505 Nathan Batchelor / Norman Byrd 23 23.0


23. 78   USA 909 IBIYCYHI 505 A.J. Conrads / Richard Mundell 24/SCP 24.0


24. 33   AUS 9167 Soaked 505 Nigel Lott / Bob Franks 24 24.0


25. 28   AUS 9028 Earle Grey 505 Earle Alexander / Ian Gregg 25 25.0


26. 21   USA 9041 Bench Mark 505 Henry Amthor / Dustin Romey 26 26.0


27. 89   USA 8851 USA 8851 505 Ted Huebner / Mike Komar 27 27.0


28. 17   AUS 9110 OCCY 2 505 Mark Stowell / Adam Brenz-Verca 28 28.0


29. 84   USA 8970 Bessy 505 Christopher Segerblom / Eric Anderson 29 29.0


30. 45   GBR 9178 bottle of red bottle of white 505 chris lewns / Jarrod Simpson 30 30.0


31. 1   USA 904 904 505 Benton Amthor / Doug Amthor 31 31.0


32. 32   USA 9095 Highway 95 Revisited 505 Macy Nelson / Russell Miller 32 32.0


33. 26   IRL 8987 Lookadatla 505 Peter Scannell / John Dunlea 33 33.0


34. 30   POL 9132 White Wood Sailing Team 505 Przemek Zagorski / Michal Olko 34 34.0


35. 18   USA 8841 Swagman 505 Michael Coe / Ali Meller 35 35.0


36. 46   USA 8194 8194 505 Clark Hayes / Clayton James 36 36.0


37. 40   USA 8439 Yes Dear! 505 Anne Fitzpatrick / Christian Pittack 37 37.0


38. 14   USA 9116 The Great Pumpkin 505 Katherine Long / Dan Ginther 38 38.0


39. 29   AUS 9134 Boaty McBoatface 505 Curtis Hartmann / Michael Quirk 39 39.0


40. 66   FIN 8768 Giiamari 505 Petri Ebeling / Antti Salonen 40 40.0


41. 73   GBR 9179 The Mechanic 505 Tudor Owen / Thomas Bruton 41 41.0


42. 69   USA 8883 Jane's Addiction 505 Kelsey Averill / Michael Renda 42 42.0


43. 75   USA 9183 No Retreat 505 Dylan Breton / Matthew Breton 43 43.0


44. 53   USA 9005 USA 9005 505 Gordon Russell / Martin Goult 44 44.0


45. 31   FRA 9086 FRA 9086 505 Neidhart Elisabeth / David De Monteil 45 45.0


46. 19   GER 9146 Magic Marine 505 Jens Findel / Johannes Tellen 46 46.0


47. 55   DEN 9079 Little Bluenose 505 Jesper Bülow / Søren Asboe Jørgensen 47 47.0


48. 22   USA 7359 Hatoup 505 Catherine Guiader / Christopher Brady 48 48.0


49. 76   USA 9172 Tamaki 505 Paul Scoffin / Brendan Heussler 49 49.0


50. 7   FRA 9150 KE ATAO IV 505 Herve de Kergariou / Guillaume de Kergariou 50 50.0


51. 85   USA 8937 8937 505 Tim Murphy / Matt Merchant 51 51.0


52. 62   USA 7606 Battleship 505 Brendan Connell / Steve Lovshin 52 52.0


53. 50   USA 8616 Miami Vice 505 mike powell / Lee Laney 53 53.0


54. 60   AUS 9115 SailingBits.com 505 Dean Souter / Brad Clarke 54 54.0


55. 10   USA 8631 FB Incognito 505 Tom Crawford / Pierre Jeangirard 55 55.0


56. 65   GBR 9126 Serendipity 505 Stuart Turnbull / Andy Forman 56 56.0


57. 42   CAN 8600 Mystery 505 Marie Gendron / David Brown 58 58.0


58. 11   BER 9176 Yabsta 505 Gary Taylor / Brett Wright 59 59.0


59. 87   CAN 7200 More Desperate Measures 505 Jeff Boyd / Rachael Boyd 60 60.0


60. 44   USA 8814 Sojourner 505 Lin Robson / Matthew Gardiner 61/SCP 61.0


61. 59   USA 8930 Blondage 505 Duane Delfosse / Sol Marini 62 62.0


62. 2   AUS 9071 Red Baron 505 Richard Hyde / Lindsay Hyde 63 63.0


63. 24   USA 8766 The Shocker 505 Ian Conners / Jimmie Cockerill 65/SCP 65.0


64. 8   AUS 8877 LEE Sails 505 Amy Lee / Justin Mulkearns 65 65.0


65. 91   USA 8081 Poly Styrene 505 Michael Parramore / Marco Giraldi 66 66.0


66. 71   USA 8850 Dr. Crash 505 Doug Watson / Gabriel Watson 68/SCP 68.0


67. 63   USA 910 Schneller 505 Kaila Pfrang / Anna Patterson 68 68.0


68. 67 North Sails  AUS 9018 Eighteen 505 Brett Bowden / Arielle Darrow 69 69.0


69. 38   USA 8838 Team Trouble 505 Sterling Spruill / Steve Taylor 70 70.0


70. 82   USA 8952 FIG JAM 505 Jake Spracher / Jay Smith 71/SCP 71.0


71. 81   USA 8819 Noch Schneller 505 Christopher Pfrang / Eric Schwab 71 71.0


72. 9   GBR 9131 Ultravires 505 Jim McGillivray / Ian Wilson 72 72.0


73. 64 UK Sailmakers  GBR 9125 Rock Beat 505 Roger Deane / Nigel Deane 73 73.0


74. 39   GBR 8435 505 505 Patrick Mcgale / langdon junge 74 74.0


75. 79   CAN 9138 505 505 Marek Balinski / Barney Harris 75 75.0


76. 20   JPN 6999 Applesap 505 Shiro Noguchi / Takao Fijita 76 76.0


77. 77   CAN 8368 Send it! 505 Paul Place / Nicolas Tosi 77 77.0


78. 86   CAN 8755 Kryptonite 505 Brian Trainor / Mike Poulos 78 78.0


79. 90   CAN 8260 Red Rocket 505 Shona Moss Lovshin / Devlin Lovshin 79 79.0


80. 88   USA 7197 Matilda 505 David Neal 80 80.0


81. 48   AUS 8968 Devils Haircut 505 matt Hansen / Crazy John McLean 81 81.0


82. 57   GER 8988 Larissa 505 Georg Mittermayer / Dirk Barteldt 82 82.0


83. 80   USA 7148 Covfefe 505 Eric Konieczynski / Kyra Tallon 83 83.0


84. 72   USA 8822 Wicked Pissa 505 David Burchfiel / Bob Williams 84 84.0


85. 3   AUS 8738 A Salt Weapon 505 John Macarthur-King / Sarah Macarthur-King 85 85.0


86. 68   USA 8244 Hodor 505 Paul Andron / Chris Drury 86 86.0


87. 13   USA 8919 Safety Word 505 Bryan Richardson / Ashley Love 89/DNF 89.0
 
