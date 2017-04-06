Please select your home edition
Edition
X-Yachts AUS X4 728 - 3

Hamble Yacht Services open for business - New dock and 80 tonne hoist

by Louay Habib today at 7:04 am
Hamble Yacht Services (HYS) is celebrating the opening of their new purpose built dock and 80 tonne travel hoist. Louay Habib
Hamble Yacht Services (HYS) is celebrating the opening of their new purpose built dock and 80 tonne travel hoist. The historic yard has been under new ownership for the past two years and the five-acre site has undergone an extensive refurbishment programme of the existing buildings and hard standing areas. This has now been complimented by the new hoist dock, with the capacity to lift yachts up to 33.5m length, 7.3m beam and 5.5m draft. The 80 tonne travel hoist, is in addition to the existing 40 tonne facility.

HYS is a hive of activity, as racing and pleasure boat owners prepare their yachts for the season ahead. One of the first yachts to use the new purpose built dock and 80 tonne travel hoist was Oyster 82 OofleDust, which required a survey before being sold to its new owner, and founder of Oyster Yachts, Sir Richard Matthews.

HYS is a hive of activity, as racing and pleasure boat owners prepare their yachts for the season ahead. © Louay Habib
HYS is a hive of activity, as racing and pleasure boat owners prepare their yachts for the season ahead. © Louay Habib



Oyster brokerage arranged the sale of OofleDust, and to finalise the deal, the Oyster 82 was hauled out at HYS for an inspection and minor works. Richard owned an earlier 82, Zig Zag, and in purchasing OofleDust, becomes the owner of the last Oyster 82 to be built, Hull No.17.

“We loved Zig Zag, our first Oyster 82, and with the new acquisition we are looking forward to some more hands on sailing, and rejoining our friends in the wider Oyster community.” commented Sir Richard Matthews.

HYS Director, Bertie Bicket & Oyster Group Chief Executive, David Tydeman. © Louay Habib
HYS Director, Bertie Bicket & Oyster Group Chief Executive, David Tydeman. © Louay Habib



Oyster Group Chief Executive, David Tydeman, visited HYS to see the yard's transformation for himself and was impressed by the facilities and ethos of the community. “With two Oyster 118s in build at Oyster Head Office in Southampton, as well as many other Oyster new builds and refits, we will be busy for the next three years.” commented David Tydeman. “It is encouraging to see that HYS is in good hands and having seen the improvements, I would have no hesitation in recommending HYS to Oyster owners.”

HYS is proving popular with Oyster Yachts. Oyster 825 Reina arrives via the 80 Tonne Hoist Dock © Louay Habib
HYS is proving popular with Oyster Yachts. Oyster 825 Reina arrives via the 80 Tonne Hoist Dock © Louay Habib



“HYS has a new lease of life, with a real community spirit.” commented HYS Director, Bertie Bicket. “We are now an open yard, where yacht owners can benefit from the services provided by highly skilled on-site personnel or by providing their own team. Tenants at HYS offer professional maritime services, however, we have reserved yard space and buildings for short term rental and we have plans to further increase the capacity at HYS.”

For more information about Hamble Yacht Services click here.

Wildwind 2016 660x82Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82Sail Exchange 660x82 New Sails

Related Articles

Big fleet racing in Store for Melges 20s in Porto Venere
The first European Melges 20 World League event is upon us this weekend with more than 30 teams registered. The first European Melges 20 World League event is upon us this weekend with more than 30 teams registered. Melges 20s representing nine different countries will attend, kicking off what will be one of the most sensational seasons of sportboat racing anywhere in the world!
Posted today at 5:47 am 50 days to go until the start of the 35th America’s Cup
5.00pm in Bermuda on April 6th 2017 will mark exactly 50 days to go until the start of the 35th America’s Cup in Bermuda 5.00pm in Bermuda on April 6th 2017 will mark exactly 50 days to go until the start of the 35th America’s Cup in Bermuda. The countdown continues to what many experts are predicting could be the greatest America’s Cup in the 166 year history of the competition for the oldest trophy international sport.
Posted today at 4:30 am Chicken Lips brings the country to Sail Port Stephens
Mark Hillis’s trailable Fareast 28 Chicken Lips hails from the NSW Riverina re Mark Hillis’s trailable Fareast 28 Chicken Lips hails from the NSW Riverina region where a lack of wide deep-water lakes means the crew has to travel from Wagga Wagga for their racing fix.
Posted today at 2:20 am Guillaume Verdier to create new One Design yacht for Volvo Ocean Race
The edition after this one, the 14th, will be contested in new One Design racing yachts designed by Guillaume Verdier Verdier has joined the Volvo Ocean Race Design Team and is currently working with the race on the crucial issue of whether the new boat will be a monohull or multihull. The final decision on the proposed designs will be announced on 18 May at an event in Gothenburg, the home of the race’s owners and title sponsors Volvo.
Posted on 6 Apr Zhik named official technical clothing partner by team AkzoNobel
Zhik has been selected by team AkzoNobel as its official technical clothing partner for the Volvo Ocean Race. The crew will race across four oceans and encounter some of the most extreme weather conditions known to man during their nine-month circumnavigation. From the freezing waters and winds of the southern latitudes, to the sweltering heat of the equatorial zones, the sailors will rely on Zhik's technology and design expertise to keep them operating at peak performance.
Posted on 6 Apr Myth. Busted!
Oink oink, and here is the proof. Just watch it fly. Oink oink, and here is the proof. Just watch it fly...
Posted on 6 Apr A prime example of determination to reach Sail Port Stephens
The lengths that some skippers go to for a few days racing at Sail Port Stephens has just been stretched The lengths that some skippers go to for a few days racing at Sail Port Stephens has just been stretched by the Victorian 52-footer Prime Example.
Posted on 6 Apr Save on GO XSE during Simrad® Just GO! Promotion
You can fit boat with an all-in-one navigation product for cruising, fishing and keep more of your money where you want You can fit your boat with an all-in-one navigation product for cruising, fishing and watersports and keep more of your money where you want it – in your wallet.
Posted on 6 Apr Kids and Jets come out to play at Sail Port Stephens
Yes indeedy - the kids were out with smiles as the families had their last day on the water with the Commodore's Cup Yes indeedy - the kids were out with smiles as the families had their last day on the water with the Commodore's Cup. Then just after the super light wind start in a four knot tide, both going the same way thankfully, Maverick radioed in and requested a fly by, not just once, but twice, right over the fleet.
Posted on 6 Apr SCOR 2017 - Entries off to a great start!
The Sunshine Coast Yacht Club is very excited with the early entries which make a promising start for SCOR 2017. After the release of the Notice of Race and Entry form into the Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta (SCOR) just last week, the Sunshine Coast Yacht Club is very excited with the early entries which make a promising start for SCOR 2017.
Posted on 5 Apr
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy