Hamble Yacht Services open for business - New dock and 80 tonne hoist

Hamble Yacht Services (HYS) is celebrating the opening of their new purpose built dock and 80 tonne travel hoist. Louay Habib Hamble Yacht Services (HYS) is celebrating the opening of their new purpose built dock and 80 tonne travel hoist. Louay Habib

by Louay Habib today at 7:04 amHYS is a hive of activity, as racing and pleasure boat owners prepare their yachts for the season ahead. One of the first yachts to use the new purpose built dock and 80 tonne travel hoist was Oyster 82 OofleDust, which required a survey before being sold to its new owner, and founder of Oyster Yachts, Sir Richard Matthews.





Oyster brokerage arranged the sale of OofleDust, and to finalise the deal, the Oyster 82 was hauled out at HYS for an inspection and minor works. Richard owned an earlier 82, Zig Zag, and in purchasing OofleDust, becomes the owner of the last Oyster 82 to be built, Hull No.17.



“We loved Zig Zag, our first Oyster 82, and with the new acquisition we are looking forward to some more hands on sailing, and rejoining our friends in the wider Oyster community.” commented Sir Richard Matthews.









Oyster Group Chief Executive, David Tydeman, visited HYS to see the yard's transformation for himself and was impressed by the facilities and ethos of the community. “With two Oyster 118s in build at Oyster Head Office in Southampton, as well as many other Oyster new builds and refits, we will be busy for the next three years.” commented David Tydeman. “It is encouraging to see that HYS is in good hands and having seen the improvements, I would have no hesitation in recommending HYS to Oyster owners.”









“HYS has a new lease of life, with a real community spirit.” commented HYS Director, Bertie Bicket. “We are now an open yard, where yacht owners can benefit from the services provided by highly skilled on-site personnel or by providing their own team. Tenants at HYS offer professional maritime services, however, we have reserved yard space and buildings for short term rental and we have plans to further increase the capacity at HYS.”



For more information about Hamble Yacht Services click here.





If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/152900