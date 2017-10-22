Please select your home edition
Edition
Zhik Yachting Range

Hamble Winter Series – Round 2 – Sportsboat autumn blast

by Louay Habib today at 7:14 pm
Hamble Winter Series – Round 2 © Paul Wyeth
The first day of the Hamble One Design Championships, sponsored by Grapefruit Graphics, began with wind in the low 20s, and gusts of up to 30 knots.

The HRSC race team headed out to Jonathan Jansen, and after a short AP the wind began to ease to around 16 knots, and the race team delivered a full schedule of four windward leeward races in short order. The conditions provided spectacular autumn racing for the sportsboats classes, with fast and thrilling downwind surfing conditions. By contrast the second day produced light winds of about four knots, which slowly built allowing one race for competitors. However, after the first race of the day, the wind died and sadly did not rebuild.

Hamble Winter Series – Round 2 © Paul Wyeth
Hamble Winter Series – Round 2 © Paul Wyeth



In the J/70 Class, there was a dramatic final flourish. Doug Struth's DSP gained the upper hand in the very last race to finish top J//70 for the regatta. Graham Clapp's Jeepster was second, but only on countback from Marshall King's The Janitor third. Patrick Liardet's Cosmic scored a bullet to claim fourth on countback, ahead of David McLeman's Offbeat.

In the J/80 Class, Mike Lewis' Jester reeled off three straight bullets to stamp his authority on the class. However, Louise Makin's Ryoko Meka and Nigel Skudder's Harley Quinn took a race win each and ended the regatta tied on points. Ryoko Meka was second after countback.

Hamble Winter Series – Round 2 © Paul Wyeth
Hamble Winter Series – Round 2 © Paul Wyeth



In the SB20s, Charles Whelan's Breaking Bod came flying out of the blocks with two race wins. However Mark Gillett Poor Buoy, produced a very consistent set of results to end the regatta tied on points but second on countback. David Atkinson's Sweaty Betty recovered form a poor result in the first race, to post two bullets to recover into third position.

For the second round of the Hamble Winter Series, sponsored by The Bugle Hamble, there were class wins for: Gavin Howe's Tigris in the J/88 Class, Malcolm Wootton's modified Farr 30 Pegasus DekMarx in IRC One, Mike Moxley's HOD 35 Malice in IRC Two, Annie and Andy Howe's J/97 Blackjack II in IRC Three, and Stuart Danby's Mustang 30 Respect in IRC Four.

Hamble Winter Series – Round 2 © Paul Wyeth
Hamble Winter Series – Round 2 © Paul Wyeth



Matt Harris General Manager of The Bugle, Hamble, was on hand to congratulate the winners with complimentary wine and dinner invitations to the gastro-pub located on the River Hamble. “The Bugle is only 100 metres away from the Hamble River Sailing Club, and many of the members are regular customers, so by supporting the Hamble Winter Series, we are giving a little back to our community.”

The Hamble Winter Series continues 15 October, incorporating the final round of the 2017 FAST40+ Circuit, which will have five races scheduled 14-15 October. The Hamble One Design Championships will conclude on 21 - 22 October, 2017.

Hamble Winter Series – Round 2 © Paul Wyeth
Hamble Winter Series – Round 2 © Paul Wyeth


Hamble Winter Series – Round 2 © Paul Wyeth
Hamble Winter Series – Round 2 © Paul Wyeth


Hamble Winter Series – Round 2 © Paul Wyeth
Hamble Winter Series – Round 2 © Paul Wyeth


Hamble Winter Series – Round 2 © Paul Wyeth
Hamble Winter Series – Round 2 © Paul Wyeth


General Manager of The Bugle Hamble, presents Blackjack's Andy Howe with his prize – Hamble Winter Series © Louay Habib / Hamble Winter Series
General Manager of The Bugle Hamble, presents Blackjack's Andy Howe with his prize – Hamble Winter Series © Louay Habib / Hamble Winter Series

X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 2RS Sailing 660x82 AUSSail Exchange 660x82 New Sails

Related Articles

2017 Etchells Worlds - A nail-biting finish
The overall winner of 2017 Etchells World Championship, is Steve Benjamin, representing Seawanhaka Corinthian Yacht Club The overall winner of the 2017 Etchells World Championship, hosted by the San Francisco Yacht Club, is Steve Benjamin (USA), representing the Seawanhaka Corinthian Yacht Club, with crew of Dave Hughes, Ian Liberty, and Michael Menninger. Benjamin, a past Olympic medalist, 505 World Champion, and 2015 Rolex Yachtsman of the Year, finally claimed the championship after numerous attempts.
Posted on 1 Oct J/24 Italy Handicap Children Benefit
Boomerang Yachting Charter company will make available its J/24s to accommodate 100 children and 50 volunteers. In the waters of Porto Rotondo, the Italian J/24 class and its fleet on Sardinia are hosting a benefit for handicap children, to give them the eye-opening experience of sailing on the deep blue emerald waters of the Mediterranean Sea.
Posted on 29 Sep Consistency pays off for the top of the leader board
Day two racing began much as day one, with a two-hour postponement, although today the call was made to hold the racers Day two racing began much as day one, with a two-hour postponement, although today the call was made to hold the racers on shore. When racing began at 2:20 pm the wind had filled in at 16-17 kts from a typical San Francisco Bay westerly direction of 225 degrees.
Posted on 28 Sep Great experience for 5.5 Metre crews as light winds continue on Day 2
Three races were sailed on the second day of the 39th Régates Royales Cannes Trophée Panerai on Wednesday Three races were sailed on the second day of the 39th Régates Royales Cannes Trophée Panerai on Wednesday in very light conditions on the furthest course area to the east of Cannes.
Posted on 28 Sep Etchells Worlds get two races in after a long delay on Day 1
Two races in after a long delay on day one Two races in after a long delay on day one
Posted on 27 Sep A long first day for Etchells Worlds competitors
The first day of racing for 51 Int'l Etchells teams got off to a slow start with a 2.5 hour postponement on glassy water The first day of racing for the 51 International Etchells teams got off to a slow start with a 2.5 hour postponement on glassy water. When race one finally began at about 2:30pm, the wind had built to a consistent 8 – 10 kts. By the second race, the breeze freshened slightly to 14 - 15 kts. “The race committee, led by PRO Jeff Zarwell, did a great job completing two races in a short time window
Posted on 27 Sep Etchells Worlds - Preview report from San Francisco
2017 Etchells Worlds kicks off on Tuesday, September 26, 2017 with first of five days of racing on San Francisco Bay The 2017 Etchells World Championship, hosted by The San Francisco Yacht Club, kicks off on Tuesday, September 26, 2017 with first of five days of racing on San Francisco Bay (nine races are scheduled). Fifty-one teams representing ten countries will be competing in the area known as the Berkeley Circle. This is the fourth time that Etchells World Championships are being held in San Francisco Bay.
Posted on 27 Sep Etchells Worlds get underway in San Francisco
Most of the 51 boat fleet were on the start line to check out the conditions ahead of the first two races today Before the boats started making their tactical calls to head home early the places were 947 - Magpie, 1404 - Lifted, 1429 - Viva, 1249 - Thrash, 1425 - Tquila, 1177 - Happy Dance, 1119 - Northern Havoc.
Posted on 26 Sep J24 World Championships – Day 1 images gallery by Christopher Howell
Christopher Howell provided this gallery of images from day one Christopher Howell provided this gallery of images from day one
Posted on 20 Sep Excitement mounts for The Nations Trophy
A formidable fleet of ClubSwan 50s, Swan 45s and ClubSwan 42s is ready to descend upon Mallorca and the host club Italy, with seven entries across all three classes, has the greatest spread of competing boats. Germany, by contrast, has four entries in just two classes – but two of those entries, the ClubSwan 50 Earlybird and the Swan 45 Elena Nova, come with impressive winning credentials.
Posted on 19 Sep
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy