Please select your home edition
Edition
Pantaenius AUS Smooth 728x90

Hamble Winter Series – Day 5 report

by Louay Habib today at 11:53 am
2017 Hamble Winter Series – Day 5 © Hamo Thornycroft / www.yacht-photos.co.uk
Competitors for Day 5 of the Hamble Winter Series enjoyed a fantastic day of racing with the Hamble River Sailing Club, supported by OneSails. Winter racing doesn't get much better, there may have been a chill in the air, but the sea temperature in the Solent in November is as good as June. Bright sunshine, 15-20 knots of wind over tide, and the whole Solent to choose from, a wide variety of teams and boats revelled in the superb conditions. Principal Race Officer, Stuart Childerley and his team delivered a superb course with one long race for all classes.

2017 Hamble Winter Series – Day 5 © Hamo Thornycroft / www.yacht-photos.co.uk
2017 Hamble Winter Series – Day 5 © Hamo Thornycroft / www.yacht-photos.co.uk



In IRC One, Chaz Ivill's J112e Davanti Tyres scored their fourth bullet of the series, and was the fastest boat around the track in any class after IRC time correction. “This is the first year with the new boat, and as always it takes time to tune up and figure out the best set up.” commented Ivill. “We have been sailing the boat much flatter in a good breeze, and that has powered her up, especially upwind.” Richard Patrick's First 40 Dusty P was second in IRC One, just five seconds ahead of Sun Fast 3600 Redshift Reloaded, sailed by Nick Cherry.

2017 Hamble Winter Series – Day 5 © Hamo Thornycroft / www.yacht-photos.co.uk
2017 Hamble Winter Series – Day 5 © Hamo Thornycroft / www.yacht-photos.co.uk



In the J/88 Class, Avia Wilmot is having an outstanding debut season, scoring a fifth bullet for the series but only just. J/88 National Champion, Paul Ward's Eat, Sleep, J Repeat was just 17 seconds behind. Gavin Howe's Tigris was third.

2017 Hamble Winter Series – Day 5 © Hamo Thornycroft / www.yacht-photos.co.uk
2017 Hamble Winter Series – Day 5 © Hamo Thornycroft / www.yacht-photos.co.uk



In IRC Two, Mike Moxley's HOD 35 Malice scored their fourth win of the series, Simon Perry's J/109 Jiraffe pulled off the best start of the day to take second place, just 5 seconds ahead of Robbie & Liz Robinson's First 35 Hot Rats. In IRC Three, Jamie Muir's SJ320 Scarlet Jester scored their first win of the series, 50 seconds ahead of Chris & Vanessa Choules' Sigma 38 With Alacrity. David Greenhalgh's J/92 J'ronimo was third, by just 11 seconds after IRC time correction. In IRC Four, Jeff Dakin's Flashheart scored their second win of the series, by just 28 seconds after IRC time correction from Stuart Danby's Mustang 30 Respect. Toby Gorman's Sigma 33 Stan the Boat was third.

2017 Hamble Winter Series – Day 5 © Hamo Thornycroft / www.yacht-photos.co.uk
2017 Hamble Winter Series – Day 5 © Hamo Thornycroft / www.yacht-photos.co.uk



Racing at the Hamble Winter Series continues with Day Six on Sunday 12th November. For more information and full results visit event website.

2017 Hamble Winter Series – Day 5 © Hamo Thornycroft / www.yacht-photos.co.uk
2017 Hamble Winter Series – Day 5 © Hamo Thornycroft / www.yacht-photos.co.uk



Ian Brown, Sales Manager at OneSails, presents Davanti Tyres skipper Chaz Ivill with his prize. © Louay Habib / Hamble Winter Series
Ian Brown, Sales Manager at OneSails, presents Davanti Tyres skipper Chaz Ivill with his prize. © Louay Habib / Hamble Winter Series

Musto AUS 2017 660x82 4Yachtspot J88 660x82Nebo 660x82 1

Related Articles

Volvo Ocean Race - Images from the start - racing on the river
International photographer Eugenia Bakunova was on the water for the start of the second leg of the Volvo Ocean Race International photographer Eugenia Bakunova was on the water for the start of the second leg of the Volvo Ocean Race and filed these images as the seven Volvo65's charged down the river, before heading out on Leg 2 and Cape Town.
Posted today at 10:58 am Clipper Race - Race 3, Day 6 - Squalls test fleet
Dell Latitude Rugged Race is known to serve up some of most exhilarating & testing conditions of entire circumnavigation Race 3 - The Dell Latitude Rugged Race is known to serve up some of the most exhilarating and testing conditions of the entire circumnavigation and, over the last 24 hours, passing squalls have offered up dramatic and sudden changes in weather conditions which has physically and mentally tested the fleet.
Posted today at 10:44 am Bacardi Cup J/70 announcement
Bacardi USA is pleased to announce a new format in 2018 for the 91st anniversary of the world-famous Bacardi Cup Bacardi USA is pleased to announce a new format in 2018 for the 91st anniversary of the world-famous Bacardi Cup, sailed on the emerald-green waters of Biscayne Bay in Miami, Florida. Started as a regatta for Star boats in Havana, Cuba in 1927, Bacardi Cup has continued to evolve and change with times, giving it continued growth and popularity in a sport that has seen numerous regattas come and go
Posted today at 10:01 am Volvo Ocean Race - Images from the dockside ahead of the Leg 2 start
Eugenia Bakunova of mainsail.ru was dockside ahead of the start of Leg 2 International photographer Eugenia Bakunova of mainsail.ru was dockside ahead of the start of Leg 2 of the Volvo Ocean Race as the fleet made last minute preparations for the 7,000nm leg.
Posted today at 8:38 am Volvo Ocean Race - Images from ashore in Lisbon
International photographer Eugenia Bakunova of mainsail.ru was ashore in Lisbon before the start of Leg 2 International photographer Eugenia Bakunova of mainsail.ru was ashore in Lisbon before the start of Leg 2 of the Volvo Ocean Race, and filed these images.
Posted today at 8:31 am Sails need service?
North Sails Certified Service experts are here to keep your sails up to speed so you can get most out of your sailing North Sails Certified Service experts are here to keep your sails up to speed so you can get the most out of your sailing experience.
Posted today at 7:38 am Volvo Ocean Race - Images from a torrid first day of Leg 2
Volvo Ocean Race photographers were in the air and aboard the racers to capture images of the seven boat fleet Volvo Ocean Race photographers were in the air and aboard the racers to capture images of the seven boat Volvo Ocean Race fleet as they had a fast ride away from the European coast in the opening stanzas of Leg 2. Boats were reported to be hitting 30kt boatspeeds as they surfed over the top of the North Atlantic swell, and took a dunking as they ploughed through the back of big one.
Posted today at 7:28 am Sharp start to Transat Jacques Vabre
A pumped up Phil Sharp and Pablo Santurde (Imerys Clean Energy) – the Anglo-Spanish pair – were first across the line A pumped up Phil Sharp and Pablo Santurde (Imerys Clean Energy) – the Anglo-Spanish pair – were first across the line in the Class40 as the 13th edition of the Transat Jacques Vabre 2017 started at 13:35 (French time) from its home in Le Havre, in Normandy, France today (Sunday). Beautiful light but lively weather greeted the fleet of 37 boats and 74 crew.
Posted today at 6:57 am Mini-Transat La Boulangère - The funnel settles the accounts
Between the islands of Santo Antao and San Vicente, the competitors have to make their way along a channel Between the islands of Santo Antao and San Vicente, the competitors have to make their way along a channel spanning seven miles wide. The passage through the gate will give a precise idea of how everyone is ranked as well as drawing up an initial hierarchy prior to making the big leap across the Atlantic from which there is no way back.
Posted today at 6:23 am Volvo Ocean Race - Team Brunel under way to Cape Town
Team Brunel is under way to Cape Town after a promising start in Leg 2 of the Volvo Ocean Race. Team Brunel is under way to Cape Town after a promising start in Leg 2 of the Volvo Ocean Race. Skipper Bouwe Bekking steered his boat in first over the starting line. After going a bit upstream the fleet rounded a mark near the old city centre and then set a definitive course towards open sea. Team Brunel left Lisbon for the open sea in second place.
Posted today at 3:20 am
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy