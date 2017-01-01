Haltern am See RS Aero Challenge in Dortmund, Germany

by Marcus Walther today at 4:07 pmIn extremely good conditions, partly sunny, partly cloudy, at winds of around 10 knots, four of the overall six triangular route races were completed on the first day. Marcus Walther, sailing for DCSL Frankfurt, won the day. Julia Barthel from SeglerclubDümmer and Thorsten Krug from SeglerclubMünster fought for second and third place.After a very long afternoon on the water, everyone enjoyed the dinner put together by the organising club. As usual, the conversation was mostly about sailing.Sunday was sunny and calm at first but two races could finally be held at wind speeds of 4-8 knots. However, the wind kept turning, so anything was possible! Marcus Walther started the first race in pole position, and he successfully, ahead of JulianeBarthel and Thorsten Krug. The last race was governed by falling winds that also kept turning. Due to a thunderstorm, the wind suddenly freshened. Marcus Walther made good use of the new conditions and won this race, too, ahead of JulianeBarthel and Andreas Hötter from Segel-Club Haltern am See, who was 41/2 rounds in the lead.





Overall, JulianeBarthel came second ahead of Thorsten Krug. Special guest UweBarthel, the president of the German Finn Association, finished fourth.



The first RS Aero World Championship is just two months away now and takes place in Carnac, France, from 23-28 July. The German Team already has five RS Aeros registered and as this is their third weekend racing and training in succession they are preparing well!





Rank Sail Name Club Club Name Class R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 Nett 1 1723 Marcus Walther DSCL Dreieich Segelclub Langen RS Aero 7 -1 1 1 1 1 1 5 2 1903 Juliane Barthel SCD Segler-Club Dümmer RS Aero 7 2 -3 3 2 2 2 11 3 2317 Thorsten Krug SCM Segel-Club Münster RS Aero 7 4 2 2 5 3 -6 16 4 1369 Uwe Barthel SCD Segler-Club Dümmer RS Aero 7 -8 4 4 8 4 4 24 5 2315 Andreas Hölter SCH Segel-Club Haltern am See RS Aero 7 -9 8 6 3 5 3 25 6 1840 Thomas Beneker WYCB Weser Yacht Club Bremen RS Aero 7 7 6 7 -9 9 5 34 7 1909 Jörn Domres SVH Seglerverein Harlebucht RS Aero 7 6 9 (DNF) 6 6 8 35 8 2037 Stephan Möller SCSI Segel-Club Sorpesee Iserloh RS Aero 7 3 7 -10 10 10 7 37 9 2316 Steffen Harta SLRV Sail-Lollipop Regatta Verein RS Aero 7 5 10 5 (DSQ) 7 10 37 10 1524 Holger Techen DSCL Dreieich Segelclub Langen RS Aero 7 11 -12 9 4 8 9 41 11 0 Anja/Niklas Grotheer/Dahl SCH Segel-Club Haltern am See RS Aero 7 12 5 12 7 (DNC) DNC 50 12 1961 Sven Biedermann SCCR Segel-Club-Crefeld RS Aero 7 10 11 8 (DNS) 11 12 52 13 2036 Christian Lemmer SCFW Fischlaken Essen-Werden RS Aero 7 -13 13 11 11 12 11 58

