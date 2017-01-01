Haltern am See RS Aero Challenge in Dortmund, Germany
by Marcus Walther today at 4:07 pm
The second German RS Aero Regatta of 2017 was held in Haltern am See near Dortmund on 13/14 May. Thirteen RS Aeros entered with the organising club Segel club Prinzensteg.
Juliane Barthel - Haltern am See RS Aero Challenge © Marcus Cremer
In extremely good conditions, partly sunny, partly cloudy, at winds of around 10 knots, four of the overall six triangular route races were completed on the first day. Marcus Walther, sailing for DCSL Frankfurt, won the day. Julia Barthel from SeglerclubDümmer and Thorsten Krug from SeglerclubMünster fought for second and third place.
After a very long afternoon on the water, everyone enjoyed the dinner put together by the organising club. As usual, the conversation was mostly about sailing.
Sunday was sunny and calm at first but two races could finally be held at wind speeds of 4-8 knots. However, the wind kept turning, so anything was possible! Marcus Walther started the first race in pole position, and he successfully, ahead of JulianeBarthel and Thorsten Krug. The last race was governed by falling winds that also kept turning. Due to a thunderstorm, the wind suddenly freshened. Marcus Walther made good use of the new conditions and won this race, too, ahead of JulianeBarthel and Andreas Hötter from Segel-Club Haltern am See, who was 41/2 rounds in the lead.
Overall, JulianeBarthel came second ahead of Thorsten Krug. Special guest UweBarthel, the president of the German Finn Association, finished fourth.
The first RS Aero World Championship is just two months away now and takes place in Carnac, France, from 23-28 July. The German Team already has five RS Aeros registered and as this is their third weekend racing and training in succession they are preparing well!
|Rank
|Sail
|Name
|Club
|Club Name
|Class
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|Nett
|1
|1723
|Marcus Walther
|DSCL
|Dreieich Segelclub Langen
|RS Aero 7
|-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|2
|1903
|Juliane Barthel
|SCD
|Segler-Club Dümmer
|RS Aero 7
|2
|-3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|11
|3
|2317
|Thorsten Krug
|SCM
|Segel-Club Münster
|RS Aero 7
|4
|2
|2
|5
|3
|-6
|16
|4
|1369
|Uwe Barthel
|SCD
|Segler-Club Dümmer
|RS Aero 7
|-8
|4
|4
|8
|4
|4
|24
|5
|2315
|Andreas Hölter
|SCH
|Segel-Club Haltern am See
|RS Aero 7
|-9
|8
|6
|3
|5
|3
|25
|6
|1840
|Thomas Beneker
|WYCB
|Weser Yacht Club Bremen
|RS Aero 7
|7
|6
|7
|-9
|9
|5
|34
|7
|1909
|Jörn Domres
|SVH
|Seglerverein Harlebucht
|RS Aero 7
|6
|9
|(DNF)
|6
|6
|8
|35
|8
|2037
|Stephan Möller
|SCSI
|Segel-Club Sorpesee Iserloh
|RS Aero 7
|3
|7
|-10
|10
|10
|7
|37
|9
|2316
|Steffen Harta
|SLRV
|Sail-Lollipop Regatta Verein
|RS Aero 7
|5
|10
|5
|(DSQ)
|7
|10
|37
|10
|1524
|Holger Techen
|DSCL
|Dreieich Segelclub Langen
|RS Aero 7
|11
|-12
|9
|4
|8
|9
|41
|11
|0
|Anja/Niklas Grotheer/Dahl
|SCH
|Segel-Club Haltern am See
|RS Aero 7
|12
|5
|12
|7
|(DNC)
|DNC
|50
|12
|1961
|Sven Biedermann
|SCCR
|Segel-Club-Crefeld
|RS Aero 7
|10
|11
|8
|(DNS)
|11
|12
|52
|13
|2036
|Christian Lemmer
|SCFW
|Fischlaken Essen-Werden
|RS Aero 7
|-13
|13
|11
|11
|12
|11
|58
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/153883