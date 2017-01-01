Please select your home edition
Edition
Pantaenius AUS Smooth 728x90

Haltern am See RS Aero Challenge in Dortmund, Germany

by Marcus Walther today at 4:07 pm
Juliane Barthel - Haltern am See RS Aero Challenge © Marcus Cremer
The second German RS Aero Regatta of 2017 was held in Haltern am See near Dortmund on 13/14 May. Thirteen RS Aeros entered with the organising club Segel club Prinzensteg.

In extremely good conditions, partly sunny, partly cloudy, at winds of around 10 knots, four of the overall six triangular route races were completed on the first day. Marcus Walther, sailing for DCSL Frankfurt, won the day. Julia Barthel from SeglerclubDümmer and Thorsten Krug from SeglerclubMünster fought for second and third place.

After a very long afternoon on the water, everyone enjoyed the dinner put together by the organising club. As usual, the conversation was mostly about sailing.

Sunday was sunny and calm at first but two races could finally be held at wind speeds of 4-8 knots. However, the wind kept turning, so anything was possible! Marcus Walther started the first race in pole position, and he successfully, ahead of JulianeBarthel and Thorsten Krug. The last race was governed by falling winds that also kept turning. Due to a thunderstorm, the wind suddenly freshened. Marcus Walther made good use of the new conditions and won this race, too, ahead of JulianeBarthel and Andreas Hötter from Segel-Club Haltern am See, who was 41/2 rounds in the lead.

Marcus Walther - Haltern am See RS Aero Challenge © Marcus Cremer
Marcus Walther - Haltern am See RS Aero Challenge © Marcus Cremer



Overall, JulianeBarthel came second ahead of Thorsten Krug. Special guest UweBarthel, the president of the German Finn Association, finished fourth.

The first RS Aero World Championship is just two months away now and takes place in Carnac, France, from 23-28 July. The German Team already has five RS Aeros registered and as this is their third weekend racing and training in succession they are preparing well!

Rank Sail Name Club Club Name Class R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 Nett
1 1723 Marcus Walther DSCL Dreieich Segelclub Langen RS Aero 7 -1 1 1 1 1 1 5
2 1903 Juliane Barthel SCD Segler-Club Dümmer RS Aero 7 2 -3 3 2 2 2 11
3 2317 Thorsten Krug SCM Segel-Club Münster RS Aero 7 4 2 2 5 3 -6 16
4 1369 Uwe Barthel SCD Segler-Club Dümmer RS Aero 7 -8 4 4 8 4 4 24
5 2315 Andreas Hölter SCH Segel-Club Haltern am See RS Aero 7 -9 8 6 3 5 3 25
6 1840 Thomas Beneker WYCB Weser Yacht Club Bremen RS Aero 7 7 6 7 -9 9 5 34
7 1909 Jörn Domres SVH Seglerverein Harlebucht RS Aero 7 6 9 (DNF) 6 6 8 35
8 2037 Stephan Möller SCSI Segel-Club Sorpesee Iserloh RS Aero 7 3 7 -10 10 10 7 37
9 2316 Steffen Harta SLRV Sail-Lollipop Regatta Verein RS Aero 7 5 10 5 (DSQ) 7 10 37
10 1524 Holger Techen DSCL Dreieich Segelclub Langen RS Aero 7 11 -12 9 4 8 9 41
11 0 Anja/Niklas Grotheer/Dahl SCH Segel-Club Haltern am See RS Aero 7 12 5 12 7 (DNC) DNC 50
12 1961 Sven Biedermann SCCR Segel-Club-Crefeld RS Aero 7 10 11 8 (DNS) 11 12 52
13 2036 Christian Lemmer SCFW Fischlaken Essen-Werden RS Aero 7 -13 13 11 11 12 11 58
Mondo Travel - Americas Cup Tour - 5385Sail Exchange 660x82 1Barz Optics - Kids range

Related Articles

French National Championship - Better late than never...
Very welcoming atmosphere at Quiberon Breizhskiff event as every year at ASN Quiberon sailing club! Very welcoming atmosphere at Quiberon Breizhskiff event as every year at ASN Quiberon sailing club! A fantastic event located in the same bay as the very well-known YC Carnac, host of 2018 RS800 European Championships in May 2018.
Posted on 17 May Tricky conditions during RS500 Eurocup Series at Medemblik
The conditions were unstable what made the racing very attractive and challenging. And the best won. The event welcomed 37 teams from eight countries. Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Switzerland, Italy, Great Britain, Russia and Austria all had send their best RS Sailing teams to Medemblik to compete in two strong fleets.
Posted on 16 May Luke and Emma retain the RS800 European Championship crowns
We were welcomed with rain for rigging, followed by a briefing from the race officer to assure us the rain had stopped The Brits had a strong contingent of 13 boats, but in order to avoid a “Brits on Tour” feeling that would eventually turn into a stag do, many brought their wives and girlfriends as cover!
Posted on 16 May Olympic medal glamour at the Kiel Week
Approximately 4000 active sailors from more than 60 nations are expected to be sailing in 50 different categories As the beginning of the sailing activities at the Kiel Week, there will again be the Welcome Race on the inner fjord in Kiel. On Saturday at 9:30am, the first group of the yachts with an ORC rating will be sailing across the start line in front of the Kiel Yacht Club.
Posted on 15 May RS:X European & Youth European Champs & European Open Trophy - Day 6
Marseille definitely saved its best for last and provided a fitting finale to a week of some fantastic racing. Marseille definitely saved its best for last and provided a fitting finale to a week of some fantastic racing. For the 265 sailors in the RS:X European and Youth European Championships, the day started slowly as the sea breeze woke up and started to fill in. A short delay ashore, perfect to make nervous sailors almost taught with tension, before being sent out to race and fight for the titles
Posted on 15 May A few rays – no water, no way?
Sunscreen that won’t wash off with spray or capsize … if only! Sunscreen that won’t wash off with spray or capsize … if only! Let’s go back a bit. Water is repelled by the skin. Thankfully so, or we would be in trouble when it rains, or when we swim or take a bath.
Posted on 15 May 2017 Wildwind season update - new boats and new accommodation
Our season opened last Saturday sixth. It was a perfect Vassiliki day with the cross-shore wind filling in at about 2pm. Our 2017 season opened last Saturday 6th May. It was a perfect Vassiliki day with the cross-shore wind filling in at about 2pm and giving our first clients of the season perfect conditions to launch our brand new ice-blue Lasers and our refurbished fleet of cats and dinghies of all shapes and sizes.
Posted on 14 May European Championship titles to Zegers/Van Veen and Fock/Dackhammar
Light wind meant no medal race was possible in either of the 470 Women or 470 Men fleets today Light wind meant no medal race was possible in either of the 470 Women or 470 Men fleets today, and the overall standings give both Afrodite Zegers/Anneloes van Veen (NED) and Carl-Fredrik Fock/Marcus Dackhammar (SWE) their first ever European Championship titles.
Posted on 14 May GBR sailors claim podium hat-trick at Finn European Championship
Ed Wright secured silver with bronze going to Ben Cornish, while young talent Henry Wetherell took the under 23 crown Ed Wright secured silver with bronze going to Ben Cornish, while young talent Henry Wetherell took the under 23 European crown as well as sixth place overall at his first Europeans in the men’s Olympic heavyweight class.
Posted on 13 May On to the Medal Race to decide 470 Europeans podium
Patience was needed on the penultimate day of racing here at the 470 Europeans in Monaco Patience was needed on the penultimate day of racing here at the 470 Europeans in Monaco, as the wind kept away, with zero knots recorded at one point on the race course.
Posted on 13 May
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy