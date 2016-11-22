Hall Spars has opened a new service facility in Portsmouth, RI

Strategically located in the heart of US east coast sailing, the Hall Spars service base in Rhode Island is perfectly positioned to meet the needs of existing Hall Spars clients worldwide - whose mast design records are safely held on file – as well as new customers looking for a one-stop service facility.The Hall Spars service center opened its doors for business on May 1st and is already 100 per cent operational and will support not only the Hall US customer base but also clients from the other company entities, Hall BV in Holland and Hall New Zealand. Customer service excellence and thorough technical support is paramount for the newly created team.Leading the new facility is David Moffet, a well-known Project Manager with over 16 years of experience at Hall Spars who brings with him a wealth of knowledge and a familiar face to customers. "We have set up a network locally that includes mast builders, spar engineers, riggers and project managers who all have intimate knowledge of the Hall products and the design/build process. This allows us to provide detailed proposals for modifying and updating existing rigs and to carry out this work within a reasonable budget and timeline", said Moffet.Together with David, Nick Turcotte brings with him 10 years of experience as a Design Engineer and Project Manager with ECsix carbon rigging and Future Fibres. Both have a wealth of knowledge covering everything from grand prix racers and super yachts to the many one designs and cruisers who trust the Hall Spars masts."Our service offering delivers on our mission to support Hall customers in the US and we are committed to delivering the best possible service to all of them, old and new," said Sam Watson, CEO of NTG's mast businesses.