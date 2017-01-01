Please select your home edition
Edition
Pantaenius - Fixed Value

Halesowen sailor caps huge year with RYA Regional Youth Champion Award

by RYA today at 6:13 am
29er Boys - Crispin Beaumont / Tom Darling - 2016 Aon Youth Sailing World Championships Pedro Martinez / Sailing Energy / World Sailing
Halesowen's World Champion sailor Crispin Beaumont has capped a phenomenal year by being named a 2017 RYA Regional Youth Champion.

The Bartley Sailing Club talent has been recognised by the sport’s national governing body as one of 10 of the UK’s most promising young sailors and windsurfers following an 18 months in which he and partner, Tom Darling, collected a hat-trick of World and European medals in the 29er Youth class.

The pair clinched a nail-biting gold medal in the final race at the prestigious 2016 Youth Sailing World Championships in Auckland, New Zealand in December, an event which has been won in the past by British Olympic gold medallist heroes Ben Ainslie, Sarah Ayton and Giles Scott.

Earlier in the year Beaumont and Darling had became the first British boat in eight years to medal at the 29er class Worlds, winning bronze in Medemblik, the Netherlands in July, while the previous summer they had claimed the Europeans silver that paved the way for the stellar 2016 that followed.

Having turned 19 in January, Beaumont, who is studying at the University of Southampton, is now looking forward to starting his senior sailing campaign with Darling in the 470 Olympic class. But he will never forget their triumphant 2016.

Beaumont said: “After coming second at the Europeans we knew we were one of the stronger teams going into the season. However winning the Youth Sailing World Championships was unimaginable at that point as we still felt we had too many weaknesses.

“The Youth Worlds was our last event in the 29er, and for all the hard work and effort we put in to come together to win gold in the last race was pretty crazy. It didn’t really sink in until we got on the plane to go home and we were able to really reflect on what we had achieved. The nail biting finish wasn't that desirable for me but it was exciting for those at home!

“I’m looking forward to the future now. Tom and I don’t really have any results-based goals for this season, we just want to learn how to sail the 470 well. Sailing has allowed me to go around the world and meet so many people. It has also taught me how to work in a team and be analytical, which are great assets to take into the future. I just really love sailing to be honest.”

The annual RYA Youth Champions were revealed at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show at Alexandra Palace on Sunday 5 March, in recognition of the outstanding achievements and performance of young people across the range of boating activities the RYA represents. As well as Beaumont being named the Midlands Youth Champion, Darling also picked up the accolade for the Southern region.

To find more information about the RYA Youth Champion Awards click here.
Lancer Lasts LongerDubarry 2016 660x82 1Abell Point Marina Splash 660x82

Related Articles

Paving the Way for Paralympic Sailing
The second Paralympic Development Program wrapped up in Hong Kong this week 'Some day I will retire, but I will have a fleet of sailors behind me who will carry on the work!' Philippines sailor Cherrie Pinpin is a determined woman! As one of nine sailors and five coaches to have just completed World Sailing's first ever Asian Paralympic Development Program (PDP) clinic, Pinpin is even more resolute about spreading the word on sailing both at home and across Asia.
Posted on 15 Mar Finn Class to test new format at Trofeo Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR
This is in response to discussions that the winner should be decided on the final race, or even first across the line. The format that will be used in Palma is one of several on the table and will allow the class and World Sailing to better understand the consequences and processes of introducing such a system.
Posted on 13 Mar GILL Optimist Victorian Championships – Day 3
Day three was set to be a light one for final day, but the breeze slowly built to test sailors in a rage of conditions Day three was set to be a light one for the final day of racing, but the breeze slowly built to test the sailors in a rage of conditions from five knots in the first race, building to a great breeze of up to 15 knots by the third race, with the sun shining, making for some of the best conditions that Corio Bay has to offer.
Posted on 13 Mar 2017 Gill Optimist Victorian Championships - Day 2
Competitors greeted with a stiff 20 knot North Easterly as sun came up on Day 2 of Gill Optimist Victorian Championship Competitors were greeted with a stiff 20 knot North Easterly as the sun came up on day two of the 2017 Gill Optimist Victorian Championships, but with the forecast of a dying breeze, then rebuilding from the South west, that was exactly what happened.
Posted on 13 Mar Queen of Harbour and Alice Burton Memorial Trophy - Overall report
Nicole Johnson became the 2017 Queen of Sydney Harbour when she crewed on Smeg to win the annual Queen of the Harbour Nicole Johnson became the 2017 Queen of Sydney Harbour when she crewed on Smeg to win the annual Queen of the Harbour, sponsored by Hunt, which was sailed in 17-knots North East wind today.
Posted on 12 Mar GILL Optimist Victorian Championships – Day 1
Sailors were held ashore until the breeze built, firstly for Green fleet, and then for the Open and Intermediate fleet Day one was a great day for the Optimist Sailors and Royal Geelong Yacht Club. Sailors were held ashore until the breeze built, firstly for the Green fleet to get underway, and then enough for the Open and Intermediate fleet shortly after.
Posted on 11 Mar Entry open for RS Aero World Championship in Carnac
Within the first two days of entry opening, 25 entries from five counties and two continents had jumped onto entry list. Within the first two days of entry opening for the Carnac Worlds, twenty five entries from five counties and two continents had jumped onto entry list. This has since increased to seven countries and three continents. The RS Aero is proving a big hit across America and seven keen owners have already signed up.
Posted on 9 Mar RS Sailing – Sustainability Programme
We’d like to think we’ve developed some great boats for people like us and for the next generation of sailors The core team at RS Sailing are life-long sailors who love being on the water. We’d like to think we’ve developed some great boats for people like us and for the next generation of sailors, so we want to do our part to focus on protecting the environment we all enjoy sailing in.
Posted on 9 Mar Sailability and Special Olympics join Sail Port Stephens fray
Sail Port Stephens is welcoming Sailability and Special Olympics sailors for the first time Sail Port Stephens is welcoming Sailability and Special Olympics sailors for the first time, contesting the Port Stephens Cup Regatta at Grahamstown Dam, near Newcastle, this weekend (11-12 March).
Posted on 8 Mar Radio Controlled sailing - Ian Vickers wins Australian IOM Nationals
The Australian IOM (International One Metre) class nationals, were held at Kogarah Bay, Botany Bay, NSW Australia The Australian IOM (International One Metre) class nationals, were held at Kogarah Bay, Botany Bay, NSW Australia on February 9-12 and attracting a fleet of 52 sailors and boats. Former 470 sailor, Ian Vickers won with a net 50 points after 19 races, with three discard races. He was a whopping 38 points clear of second place Rob Bennett (AUS).
Posted on 7 Mar
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy