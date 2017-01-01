Halesowen sailor caps huge year with RYA Regional Youth Champion Award
by RYA today at 6:13 am
Halesowen's World Champion sailor Crispin Beaumont has capped a phenomenal year by being named a 2017 RYA Regional Youth Champion.
29er Boys - Crispin Beaumont / Tom Darling - 2016 Aon Youth Sailing World Championships Pedro Martinez / Sailing Energy / World Sailing
The Bartley Sailing Club talent has been recognised by the sport’s national governing body as one of 10 of the UK’s most promising young sailors and windsurfers following an 18 months in which he and partner, Tom Darling, collected a hat-trick of World and European medals in the 29er Youth class.
The pair clinched a nail-biting gold medal in the final race at the prestigious 2016 Youth Sailing World Championships in Auckland, New Zealand in December, an event which has been won in the past by British Olympic gold medallist heroes Ben Ainslie, Sarah Ayton and Giles Scott.
Earlier in the year Beaumont and Darling had became the first British boat in eight years to medal at the 29er class Worlds, winning bronze in Medemblik, the Netherlands in July, while the previous summer they had claimed the Europeans silver that paved the way for the stellar 2016 that followed.
Having turned 19 in January, Beaumont, who is studying at the University of Southampton, is now looking forward to starting his senior sailing campaign with Darling in the 470 Olympic class. But he will never forget their triumphant 2016.
Beaumont said: “After coming second at the Europeans we knew we were one of the stronger teams going into the season. However winning the Youth Sailing World Championships was unimaginable at that point as we still felt we had too many weaknesses.
“The Youth Worlds was our last event in the 29er, and for all the hard work and effort we put in to come together to win gold in the last race was pretty crazy. It didn’t really sink in until we got on the plane to go home and we were able to really reflect on what we had achieved. The nail biting finish wasn't that desirable for me but it was exciting for those at home!
“I’m looking forward to the future now. Tom and I don’t really have any results-based goals for this season, we just want to learn how to sail the 470 well. Sailing has allowed me to go around the world and meet so many people. It has also taught me how to work in a team and be analytical, which are great assets to take into the future. I just really love sailing to be honest.”
The annual RYA Youth Champions were revealed at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show at Alexandra Palace on Sunday 5 March, in recognition of the outstanding achievements and performance of young people across the range of boating activities the RYA represents. As well as Beaumont being named the Midlands Youth Champion, Darling also picked up the accolade for the Southern region.
