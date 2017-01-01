Please select your home edition
HYS One Ton Cup – Preview

by Louay Habib today at 6:04 pm
HYS One Ton Cup Louay Habib / FAST40+
From Thursday 21st September, the FAST40+ Class will compete for the prestigious HYS One Ton Cup.

Created by the Cercle de la Voile de Paris (CVP – Paris Yacht Club) in 1899, the One Ton Cup is steeped in history and reputation in the world of yacht racing. Winners of the Cup include many legends in the sport of sailing; Syd Fischer, Harold Cudmore, Henrik Soderlund, King Harald V of Norway, Paul Cayard, Francesco de Angelis, and Russell Coutts.

The 2017 edition of the One Ton Cup is hosted by the Royal Yacht Squadron, Cowes, and presented by Hamble Yacht Services and supported by Grapefruit Graphics, Premier Composite Technologies, TT Rigging, Diverse Yachts and North Sails. FAST40+ Class supporter Henri Lloyd will be awarding a special prize to the winner.

12 FAST40+ teams are entered, nine races are scheduled, with a variety of courses including; windward-leeward, and a weighted round the cans race.

HYS One Ton Cup © Louay Habib / FAST40+
HYS One Ton Cup © Louay Habib / FAST40+
HYS One Ton Cup © Louay Habib / FAST40+
