H.H Nationals - Newman and Wharton to battle in blockbuster finish

Racing has come right down to the wire for the final day of the Helly Hansen Melges 24 Nationals. Ally Graham Racing has come right down to the wire for the final day of the Helly Hansen Melges 24 Nationals. Ally Graham

by Harry Fisher on 3 FebThe third day of racing yesterday was a challenging one with another delayed start due to a lack of wind, however the scheduled three races were still sailed.Newman and his team lead the regatta by one point after eight races with Wharton right on his hammer, while third-placed Kraken, skippered by David Young, has moved into third place after a dominant day yesterday winning two heats and claiming a third.After good starts to the regatta, reigning national champion Chris Links on Roger That and Heath Walters on Amigos slipped back to fourth and fifth respectively, which puts the title all but out of reach.Going into the final day it looks like Newman and Wharton will be match racing each other for the title, while third spot is wide open with four boats all within striking distance, as Dave Alexander on Kowabunga (sixth place) could also shake things up with good results today.The final two races are scheduled for 12 noon today followed by the presentation evening at the Blairgowrie Yacht Squadron.

Results:



Series: Helly Hansen Melges 24 Nationals - Group: Melges 24



Pos Class Sail No Skipper Crew Club Cat Race 1

1 Feb 17 Race 2

1 Feb 17 Race 3

2 Feb 17 Race 4

2 Feb 17 Race 5

2 Feb 17 Race 6

3 Feb 17 Race 7

3 Feb 17 Race 8

3 Feb 17 Race 9

4 Feb 17 Total Nett 1 Melges 24 AUS807 Andy Wharton





2 1 3 (7) 2 3 2 (4) 2 26 15 2 Melges 24 AUS553 Jon Newman





(8) 2 5 2 1 2 1 3 (6) 30 16 3 Melges 24 AUS7 John Bacon





1 4 4 1 5 5 (10 DNF) (6) 3 39 23 4 Melges 24 AUS758 Dave Alexanda





4 (8) 2 (6) 3 6 6 2 1 38 24 5 Melges 24 AUS655 David Young





5 5 7 (8) 4 1 3 1 (8) 42 26 6 Melges 24 AUS816 Heath Walters





3 3 1 4 (7) 4 5 (7) 7 41 27 7 Melges 24 AUS133 Ken Abbott





6 6 6 3 (9) 7 4 (9) 4 54 36 8 Melges 24 AUS514 Doug Watson





7 7 (8) (9) 8 8 7 8 5 67 50 9 Melges 24 AUS709 Garrath James





(9) 9 9 5 6 (10 BFD) 8 5 9 70 51

