H.H National Offshore One Design Regatta begins on San Diego Bay

by Evily Giannopoulos today at 4:43 am
The annual Helly Hansen National Offshore One Design (NOOD) Regatta got underway in San Diego on Friday morning as five classes of sailboats took to the racecourses on San Diego Bay. Eight additional classes are scheduled to join the regatta Saturday and Sunday.

After three races, team “Breakaway” leads the Viper 640 class with two first-place and one second-place finishes. Skipper Eric Chadwick, of Pasadena, Calif., attributed his team’s early success to good, strategic calls by crew members Steve Bloemeke and Kevin Thomas.

“The second race was our best,” said Chadwick. “We got out in clean air and worked the left side all race long. But the third race was the most interesting, because we were doing well upwind but then lost a lot of ground downwind. We rounded the bottom mark in fourth place, and then we saw more pressure on the right, punched it out and ended up in first at the second time around the top mark and held it the rest of the way.”

Leading the popular J/70 fleet is Jeff Janov’s “Minor Threat” hailing from Malibu, Calif. When Janov was unexpectedly called away on business Friday morning, it was up to his 14-year-old son Grant to drive the boat — his first time ever driving a J/70 — along with little brother Jordan, 11, and crew members Doug Mclean, Erik Shampain and Dave Ullman.

“I couldn’t really see anything, so I focused on where the boat was pointing and what we were doing speed-wise,” said Grant Janov. “Our tactician, Dave Ullman, did a great job of telling us where to go.”

The Janov brothers weren’t the only teens to hold their own in the J/70 class. The Helly Hansen Junior Crew, made up of five local teens who were specially selected to test their skills against the pros, ended day one ranked 12 of 18.

The Ultimate 20 and International 14 fleets also completed three races each on Friday, while the Formula 18 class held informal practice races in preparation for the weekend.

A total of 130 teams in 13 classes will compete during the Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta in San Diego, which continues Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, visit website.

Results - Day One

Ultimate 20 (One Design - 7 Boats)

1. 222, Ultimate 20, Travis Gregory, Farmington, UT, USA, 1 -1 -1 ; 3
2. Junta, Ultimate 20, Mark Allen, Holladay, UT, USA, 2 -3 -2 ; 7
3. Juiced!, Ultimate 20, James Ulatowski, Denver, CO, USA, 4 -4 -3 ; 11

J 70 (One Design - 19 Boats)

1. Minor Threat, J 70, Jeff Janov, Malibu, CA, USA, 2 -1 -3 ; 6
2. 3 Big Dogs, J 70, Pat Toole, Santa Barbara, CA, USA, 1 -5 -1 ; 7
3. Huckleberry, J 70, Jim Murrell, Torrance, CA, USA, 5 -3 -2 ; 10

I 14 (One Design - 12 Boats)

1. Astragulus, I 14, Brad Ruetenik, Encinitas, CA, USA, 4 -1 -1 ; 6
2. Morningstar, I 14, Terry Gleeson, San Diego, CA, USA, 1 -7 -2 ; 10
3. USA 1189, I 14, Kris Bundy, Bellingham, WA, USA, 5 -2 -3 ; 10

Viper 640 (One Design - 9 Boats)

1. Breakaway, Viper 640, Eric Chadwick, Pasadena, CA, USA, 2 -1 -1 ; 4
2. Cobra, Viper 640, Timothy Carter, Harbor City, CA, USA, 1 -3 -2 ; 6
3. Moistened Bint, Viper 640, John Leyland, North Vancouver, BC, CAN, 4 -2 -4 ; 10

Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta San Diego - Preliminary Cumulative Results






Bow Sail Number Yacht Name Yacht Design Owner/Skipper Race
1		 Race
2		 Race
3		 Total
San Diego NOOD Regatta - South Bay Course Racing

One Design Division


Ultimate 20


1.
  USA 222 222 Ultimate 20 Travis Gregory 1 1 1 3.0


2.
  USA 26 Junta Ultimate 20 Mark Allen 2 3 2 7.0


3.
  USA 19 Juiced! Ultimate 20 James Ulatowski 4 4 3 11.0


4.
  USA 52 Gambler Ultimate 20 Jim Rosaschi 3 2 8/DNF 13.0


5.
  USA 144 Ricochet Ultimate 20 Mary Hesler 5 5 4 14.0
 


J 70


1.
  USA 490 Minor Threat J 70 Jeff Janov 2 1 3 6.0


2.
  USA 58 3 Big Dogs (Corinthian) J 70 Pat Toole 1 5 1 7.0


3.
  USA 249 Huckleberry J 70 Jim Murrell 5 3 2 10.0


4.
  MEX 383 Vagazo J 70 Fabian Gomez-Ibarra 3 2 9 14.0


5.
  USA 32 USA 32 J 70 Bruce Cooper 8 4 7 19.0


6.
  USA 540 USA 540 J 70 David Hochart 6 7 6 19.0


7.
  USA 250 nunuhunu J 70 Steve Wyman 4 6 18 28.0


8. 54   USA 59 Jaya J 70 Craig Tallman 14 12 4 30.0


9.
  USA 538 Bottle Rocket J 70 David Schumann 10 17 5 32.0


10.
  USA 34 Perseverance J 70 Bennet Greenwald 7 15 10 32.0


11.
  USA 351 Cake J 70 Lucas Pierce 11 14 8 33.0


12.
  USA 18 Helly Hansen Jr Crew J 70 Jack Reiter / Egan 9 10 15 34.0


13.
  USA 307 Vivace (Corinthian) J 70 Beverly Burr / Liz Hjorth 18 8 12 38.0


14.
  USA 70 Sloop John B J 70 Robert Garrett 15 11 14 40.0


15.
  USA 305 Soggy Dollar J 70 Dave Vieregg 19 9 13 41.0


16.
  USA 81 Monkey House J 70 Steve Hendricks 13 13 16 42.0


17.
  USA 391 Cachondo (Corinthian) J 70 Neil Senturia 16 16 11 43.0


18.
  USA 699 Fly J 70 Tony Collins 12 18 17 47.0


19.
North Sails  USA 643 Avanti J 70 Sean Breen 17 19 19 55.0
 


I 14


1.
  USA 1161 Astragulus I 14 Brad Ruetenik 4 1 1 6.0


2.
  USA 1187 Morningstar I 14 Terry Gleeson 1 7 2 10.0


3.
  USA 1189 USA 1189 I 14 Kris Bundy 5 2 3 10.0


4. 1   USA 1177 Sweet Jane I 14 John Gilmour 2 3 6 11.0


5.
  USA 1193 Mind Your Step I 14 Cameron Puckey 3 9 4 16.0


6.
  USA 1159 USA 1159 I 14 Steve Goodson 7 5 5 17.0


7.
  USA 1192 Bondage Baby I 14 Kristian Henderson 9 4 7 20.0


8.
  USA 1162 Eris I 14 Chris Rutz 6 6 13/DNF 25.0


9.
  USA 1195 Forty Too I 14 John Clark 10 8 8 26.0


10.
  USA 1185 Patches I 14 Matt Pistay 8 10 13/DNF 31.0


11.
  GBR 1543 GBR 1543 I 14 Peter Stanton 11 11 9 31.0
 


Viper 640


1.
  USA 192 Breakaway Viper 640 Eric Chadwick 2 1 1 4.0


2.
  USA 223 Cobra Viper 640 Timothy Carter 1 3 2 6.0


3.
  CAN 191 Moistened Bint Viper 640 John Leyland 4 2 4 10.0


4.
  AUS 229 Ranga.Ranga Viper 640 Peter Graves 3 4 5 12.0


5.
  USA 26 26 Viper 640 James Baurley 5 6 3 14.0


6.
  USA 243 Donkey Punch Viper 640 Dom Simonetti 10/OCS 5 6 21.0


7.
  USA 64 Clown School Viper 640 Todd Downey 10/OCS 7 10/DNF 27.0


8.
  USA 46 Heroin Viper 640 Greg Jackson 10/DNF 10/DNF 10/DNF 30.0
 
 
