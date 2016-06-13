Please select your home edition
H.H NOOD Regatta - Local sailors make waves on Tampa Bay during Day 2

by Evily Giannopoulos today at 3:27 am
Day 2 - Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta 2017 Paul Todd/Outside Images © www.outsideimages.com
With sailors from across the country and beyond in town for the annual Helly Hansen National Offshore One Design (NOOD) Regatta this weekend, stand-out local skippers were a highlight of Saturday's competition.

Michael Zonnenberg, of the Lightning division, is currently one of only two local skippers leading a class. He attributed today's first- and second-place finishes to his team's ability to get ahead early and sail conservatively from there. With a five-point lead over Lightning class legend Ched Proctor, a tight race is expected on Sunday as the two face off for the prize.

In addition to the 13 fleets competing this weekend, Saturday featured an event favored by local sailors who weren't able to race all weekend but didn’t want to miss the action: the North Sails Rally. Crews on boats of any size had the opportunity to participate in a single, day-long race for special prizes from sponsor North Sails.

North Sails’ Chuck Allen, who joined the rally himself on an Irwin 54 “Patience” with local skipper David Kilycoyne, said it was a good day despite challenging wind conditions.

Day 2 - Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta 2017 © Paul Todd/Outside Images www.outsideimages.com
Day 2 - Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta 2017 © Paul Todd/Outside Images www.outsideimages.com



“Everyone had a ball, and the guys (on “Patience”) said they learned a lot,” said Allen, an experienced sailor himself. 'David doesn't usually race his boat, but he is going to Havana next week in the St. Petersburg Yacht Club's race to Cuba, so today was a warm up.”

The rally is part of North Sails Saturday, a headlining event at all five series stops that focuses on highlighting local boats. At the evening after party, Allen honored local skipper Grant Dumas with the North Sails “Boat of the Day” award for exceptional performance on his Tripp 38 “Warrior.”

Grant Dumas - North Sails Boat of the Day Winner. © Paul Todd/Outside Images www.outsideimages.com
Grant Dumas - North Sails Boat of the Day Winner. © Paul Todd/Outside Images www.outsideimages.com



It was another one-race day for the A Class Catamarans, the largest fleet in this year's regatta. Known as A Cats, these speedy one-person multihulls are part of a passionate community of sailors that typically only participate at the St. Petersburg event on the Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta circuit. Two types of A Cats are competing: traditional “floaters” and fashionable foilers, which feature winglike hydrofoils that lift hulls out of the water to decrease wet area and increase speed.

Matthew Keenan, a New Jersey native who recently reentered the sport on his foiling A Cat “Tug Life,” currently leads the fleet with two second-place wins.

After two days of shifty conditions and choppy water, which make it difficult to keep the boat up on the foils, Keenan said most of the decision-making happens in the moment when rounding a mark, when “you have to decide what gear to go in, whether you want to go full foiling or go low and slow and take your time getting down there.”

Day 2 - Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta 2017 © Paul Todd/Outside Images www.outsideimages.com
Day 2 - Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta 2017 © Paul Todd/Outside Images www.outsideimages.com



For the final day of racing on Sunday, Keenan said his goal is to keep doing what has worked for him so far. “I’ve been pretty consistent, so I'm just going to get out there and see what comes.”

Read more on the A Cats in Sailing World: Inside the A Cats Fleet.

For more information, visit website.

Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta St Petersburg - Preliminary Cumulative Results






Bow Sail Number Yacht Name Yacht Design Owner/Skipper Race
1		 Race
2		 Race
3		 Race
4		 Total
Division A Racing

One Design Division


Sonar


1.
  USA 674 Valiant Sonar Rick Doerr 1 1 2 1 5.0


2.
  IRL 844 Shamrock Sonar John Twomey 2 2 1 2 7.0


3.
North Sails  USA 774 Pingrrrrr Sonar Susan Davidson 3 5 6 3 17.0


4.
  8 If Sonar Eugene Hinkel 4 4 3 7/DNC 18.0


5.
  USA 807 Sonar Sonar Barbara Galinska 5 3 4 7/DNC 19.0


6.
  USA 682 Warrior Puff Sonar Laura Root 6 6 5 4 21.0
 


J 24


1.
  USA 2535 Shock Wave J 24 Seth Rosenthal 2 1 2 2 7.0


2.
  USA 2574 Sight Seeing J 24 Jim Lindsay 1 5 1 1 8.0


3.
  CAN 3880 Woodjchuck J 24 Nathan Bresett 4 3 3 3 13.0


4.
  154 Ragged Edge J 24 Jeremiah Meck 5 2 4 4 15.0


5.
  1730 Crossed Paths J 24 Andrew Grzybowski 3 4 5 5 17.0
 


Lightning


1.
  USA 15210 Carousel Lightning Michael Zonnenberg
2 1 2 5.0


2.
  USA 15202 Veggie Sub Lightning Ched Proctor
1 3 6 10.0


3.
  USA 14748 Gen5 Lightning Steve Hayden
5 2 3 10.0


4.
  USA 14777 I'd Rather Be Lucky Lightning Laura Jeffers
3 6 7 16.0


5.
  USA 15265 9 Lightning Thomas Allen
4 8 4 16.0


6.
  USA 14866 Somethind Good Lightning Bill Mauk
7 5 5 17.0


7.
  USA 7170 Baby makes three Lightning Dave Dickerson
9 10 1 20.0


8.
  COL 15481 Magnifico Lightning Gustavo Tamayo
11 4 9 24.0


9.
  USA 11346 FOB Lightning Kip Hamblet
6 7 12 25.0


10.
  USA 15308 15308 Lightning William Killebrew
8 9 8 25.0


11.
  USA 14688
Lightning William T Jones Jr
12 11 11 34.0


12.
  USA 15130 Vann Bros Lightning Chris Vann
10 15/DNS 10 35.0


13.
  USA 15054 Blue Highways Lightning Jonathan Lange
13 15/DNC 15/DNC 43.0


14.
  USA 15546 Must Be Present Lightning Philip Lange
15/DNC 15/DNC 15/DNC 45.0
 
 
Division B Racing

One Design Division


A Cats Classic


1.
  USA 192 ShackAttack A-Cat DNA Ken Marshack 2 1

3.0


2.
  Usa 300 Barracuda A Cat Craig Yandow 1 2

3.0


3.
  USA 294 294 A Class Stevens Richard 3 6

9.0


4.
  USA 342 Fabbys Xmas Gift A Cat Dustin Romey 8 3

11.0


5.
  USA 264 ACS A Class Pete Merrifield 7 4

11.0


6. 27   USA 356 Hot Tub on Fire A Cats Classic Mark C Miller 4 9

13.0


7. 19   USA 148 USA 148 A2 Chris Bolton 6 7

13.0


8.
  CAN 55 Usain Boat A Cat Andrew Woods 9 5

14.0


9.
  USA 108 Made In America A Cat A3 Bob Orr 10 8

18.0


10.
  USA 178 Marsha A Cat Laura Muma 11 10

21.0


11.
  USA 308
A Cat Warren Mitchell 12 11

23.0


12.
  USA 34 Fat Boy A Cat David Ingram 5 19/DNC

24.0


13. 25   USA 122 Mojito A Cat John Schiefer 19/DNS 19/DNC

38.0


14.
  USA 154 schuerer A Class Gordon Isco 19/DNS 19/DNC

38.0


15.
  USA 310 Cowbell A Class Woody Cope 19/DNC 19/DNC

38.0


16.
  USA 8 DNA A Cat Alex Shafer 19/DNC 19/DNC

38.0


17.
  USA 341 DNA A Cat Nigel Pitt 19/DNC 19/DNC

38.0


18.
  USA 231 Furious A Cat Rush Bird 19/DNC 19/DNC

38.0
 


A Cats Foiling


1.
  USA 113 Tug Life A-Class Foiling Matthew Keenan 1 2

3.0


2.
  USA 320 el Presidente A Cat Bailey White 5 1

6.0


3.
  USA 399 Flight Path East DNA Andy Kolb 3 3

6.0


4.
  USA 007 Zhik USA A Cat Mike Krantz 2 10

12.0


5.
  USA 135 Lunatic Fringe A Cat Tracy Oliver 8 4

12.0


6.
  USA 73 Acat A Cat OH Rodgers 7 6

13.0


7.
  USA 99 Bokeelia Flyer A Cat Ben Hall 6 9

15.0


8.
  USA 358 Flying Dutchman A-Cat Tony Vandenoever 10 11

21.0


9.
  CAN 66 Exploder A Cat Todd Woods 15 7

22.0


10.
  USA 293 Full Circle A-Class Foiling Ronald Roth 11 12

23.0


11. 2   NZL 268 Kiwi Magic A Cat Andrew Burdett 9 15

24.0


12.
  USA 731 In God We Trust A-Cat Joseph Bello 4 21/DNC

25.0


13.
  CAN 44 Woodscraft A Cat Larry Woods 21/DNC 5

26.0


14.
  USA 347 18 Karat A Cat Emmanuel Cerf 14 13

27.0


15.
  USA 6 A Cat A Cat Bill Vining 13 14

27.0


16.
  USA 11 Paris Hilton A Cat Ian MacDiarmid 21/DNS 8

29.0


17. 18   USA 290 - A Cat Mark Skeels (M) 12 21/DNC

33.0


18.
  CAN 1023 EXploder A-cat Dean Mayke 21/DNC 16

37.0


19.
  USA 143 Real Estate Ink Solutions.com Hallspars Barracuda Acat Mark Herendeen 21/DNC 21/DNC

42.0


20.
  USA 37 A Cat A Cat Michael Christensen 21/DNC 21/RET

42.0
 


A Cats


1.
  USA *113 Tug Life
Matthew Keenan 2 2

4.0


2.
  USA *300 Barracude
Craig Yandow 1 8

9.0


3.
  USA *192 ShackAttack
Ken Marshack 3 6

9.0


4.
  USA *399 Flight Path East
Andy Kolb 9 3

12.0


5.
  USA *320 el Presidente
Bailey White 16 1

17.0


6.
  USA *007 Zhik Usa
Mike Krantz 4 13

17.0


7.
  USA *342 Fabbys Xmas Gift
Dustin Romey 11 10

21.0


8.
  USA *294 294
Steven Richards 5 17

22.0


9.
  USA *135 Lunatic Fringe
Tracy Oliver 19 4

23.0


10.
  USA *264 ACS
Pete Merrifield 10 14

24.0


11.
  USA *73 Acat
OH Rodgers 18 7

25.0


12.
  USA *148 USA 148
Chris Bolton 8 18

26.0


13.
  USA *356 Hot Tub on Fire
Mark C Miller 6 21

27.0


14.
  CAN *55 Usain Boat
Andrew Woods 12 15

27.0


15.
  USA *99 Bokeelia Flyer
Ben Hall 17 12

29.0


16.
  USA *108 Made In America
Bob Orr 13 19

32.0


17.
  CAN *66 Exploder
Todd Woods 27 9

36.0


18.
  USA *358 Flying Dutchman
Tony Vandenoever 21 16

37.0


19.
  USA *178 Marsha
Laura Muma 14 25

39.0


20.
  USA *293 Full Circle
Ronald Roth 22 20

42.0


21.
  CAN *44 Woodscraft
Larry Woods 39/DNC 5

44.0


22.
  NZL *268 Kiwi Magic
Andrew Burdett 20 24

44.0


23.
  USA *34 Fat Boy
David Ingram 7 39/DNC

46.0


24.
  USA *347 18 Karat
Emmanuel Cerf 26 22

48.0


25.
  USA *6 A Cat
Bill Vining 25 23

48.0


26.
  USA *11 Mojito
Ian MacDiarmid 39/DNS 11

50.0


27.
  USA *308 -
Warren Mitchell 24 27

51.0


28.
  USA *731 In God We Trust
Joseph Bello 15 39/DNC

54.0


29.
  USA *290 -
Mark Skeels 23 39/DNC

62.0


30.
  CAN *1023 EXploder
Dean Mayke 39/DNC 26

65.0


31.
  USA *231 Furious
Rush Bird 39/DNC 39/DNC

78.0


32.
  USA *143 Real Estate Ink Solutions.com
Mark Herendeen 39/DNC 39/DNC

78.0


33.
  USA *37 A Cat
Michael Christensen 39/DNC 39/RET

78.0


34.
  USA *310 Cowbell
Woody Cope 39/DNC 39/DNC

78.0


35.
  USA *8 DNA
Alex Shafer 39/DNC 39/DNC

78.0


36.
  USA *341 DNA
Nigel Pitt 39/DNC 39/DNC

78.0


37.
  USA *154 schuerer
Gordon Isco 39/DNS 39/DNC

78.0


38.
  USA *122 Mojito
John Schiefer 39/DNS 39/DNC

78.0
 
 
Division C Racing

One Design Division


J 70


1. 31   USA 381 Tea Dance Snake J 70 Peter Bowe 1 7 1 4 13.0


2. 16   USA 96 Savasana J 70 Brian Keane 3 2 2 6 13.0


3. 8   CAY 580 Powerplay Racing J 70 Peter Cunningham 11 4 14 3 32.0


4. 24   USA 248 Scamp J 70 Will Welles 24 6 4 1 35.0


5. 39   USA 389 Hooligan: Flat Stanley Racing J 70 Trey Sheehan 2 15 16 2 35.0


6. 13   USA 494 Rosebud J 70 Pamela Rose 15 3 3 14 35.0


7. 88   USA 88 USA 88 J 70 Madelyn Ploch 10 9 10 7 36.0


8. 11   USA 179 AFRICA J 70 Darby Smith 13 8 9 8 38.0


9. 17   USA 187 Catapult J 70 Joel Ronning 4 1 18 16 39.0


10. 34   USA 34 Perseverance J 70 Bennet Greenwald 18 16 7 5 46.0


11. 23   USA 230 Rip Rullah J 70 Robert Willis 15/SCP 11 6 20 52.0


12. 33   USA 343 Truckin' J 70 Alex Meleney 14 14 15 9 52.0


13. 10   USA 322 The Royale With Cheese J 70 Adam Korbin 8 23 12 13 56.0


14. 19   USA 819 NINE J 70 Oivind Lorentzen 9 20 8 21 58.0


15. 18   USA 899 Wind Czar J 70 Richard Lehmann 12 18 13 15 58.0


16. 5   USA 53 Jeunesse Racing (Corinthian) J 70 George & Donna Antarr 21 10 21 12 64.0


17. 9   USA 87 Helly Hansen Junior Crew J 70 Blaire McCarthy 23 5 19 18 65.0


18. 2   USA 602 Building A J 70 Josh Goldman 16 12 11 26 65.0


19. 7   USA 501 Button Fly (Corinthian) J 70 Andrew and Melissa Fisher 6 19 23 19 67.0


20. 12   USA 695 Polar J 70 Doug Clark 7 21 17 23 68.0


21. 67   USA 167 USA 167 J 70 James Prendergast 31 13 5 22 71.0


22. 6   CAN 360 REX J 70 Scott Weakley 17 17 27 11 72.0


23. 36   USA 36 Taipan / SB J 70 Lloyd Karzen 20 22 26 10 78.0


24. 29   419 SPYC J 70 Brian Linde 19 25 22 17 83.0


25. 22 Ullman Sails 