Please select your home edition
Edition
Pantaenius AUS Comprehensive 728x90

Greenings International to debut in Clipper Round The World Ocean Race

by Julia Fry / Clipper Ventures today at 1:08 pm
Greenings International to debut in Clipper Round The World Ocean Race Clipper Ventures
The team, which will be known as Greenings will be one of twelve 70ft branded racing yachts which will take to the start line on Sunday, 20 August, in Liverpool, to compete in the 40,000-nautical mile Clipper Race, the biggest round the world ocean race on the planet and the only event of its kind which trains everyday people to become ocean racers.

Clipper Race CEO and Co-Founder William Ward welcomed the news, saying: 'It’s my great pleasure to welcome Greenings as a first-time Team Partner in the Clipper 2017-18 Race.

“Throughout the past decade working with Greenings International, I’ve developed a high level of respect for its commitment to investing in people. I know from first-hand experience of running a business, and also witnessing our everyday crew achieving great feats, that people power is a vital factor in the success of any team.”

William added: “I wish the team the very best of success in supporting the strong leadership and team attributes required to take on the Clipper Race’s extreme environments.”

Founded in 1999 by Andrew Greening, a pioneer in international executive resourcing, Greenings International has enjoyed 29 years of trusted, cross-border partnerships with some of the world’s leading corporates, private equity, regulators, and governments.

Commenting on the decision to partner with the Clipper Race, Andrew Greening, Managing Partner, said: “Greenings has always pushed the boundaries, supporting individuals to exceed their own personal expectations, so we are absolutely thrilled to be debuting a team in the Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race.”

“We help leaders to better understand themselves and how to leverage the skills and strengths of their colleagues and family to achieve positive outcomes. Our ethos is ‘Value through People’ and we believe the Clipper Race demonstrates the power of people in any performance, making it the perfect vehicle for taking our business around the world.”

Over 710 people from all walks of life and representing over 40 different nationalities will either compete in one or more of the Clipper 2017-18 Race’s eight challenging legs, or the entire eleven-month long circumnavigation, with each team under the guidance of a professional Skipper. To put the level of this challenge in perspective, less people have sailed around the world than have climbed Mount Everest.

Greenings International has partnered with the Clipper Race since 2007, running The Cards and Payments Industry Regatta on The Solent. This event has seen leaders from the world of Payments, including Ai Corp, American Express, CyberSource, Elavon, EVO, FIS, Global Blue, Global Payments, Miura, Oak Capital, PrePay Solutions, Retail Decisions, UATP, Verifone, and WorldPay, all compete in the annual industry series.

In support of the team’s race participation, Cards and Payments specific events will be organised in key race destinations including Cape Town, Sydney, Seattle and New York, whilst also bringing local clients to spectate at Race Start and Finish events in Liverpool and Derry-Londonderry.

Greenings International to debut in Clipper Round The World Ocean Race © Clipper Ventures
Greenings International to debut in Clipper Round The World Ocean Race © Clipper Ventures



The partnership’s aim will be to connect executives and businesses around the Clipper Race’s global route, providing thought leadership on Executive Talent and Development in its rapidly changing and innovative sector.

The firm also plans to build a digital engagement between its crew, Greenings International employees, and clients and candidates throughout the almost year long duration of the Clipper Race.

Greenings International has offices in Atlanta, London, Luxembourg, Manchester and Montreal.

The Clipper 2017-18 Race will be the event’s eleventh edition. This endurance challenge of a lifetime will include a minimum of thirteen races, which will visit six continents, and include six ocean crossings, before returning to Liverpool’s Albert Docks in July 2018.

BIA 2017 Adelaide 660x82 SailingSail Exchange 660x82 Used SailsCooper Teamwear 660x82 1

Related Articles

Meet the Clipper 2017-18 Race crew - Rachel Penny
To take on challenge of Clipper Race is a big decision. But for Rachel Penny from Dubai it was one that was made for her To take on the challenge of the Clipper Race is a big decision. But for Rachel Penny, 45, from Dubai, it was one that was made for her.
Posted on 15 Jun Dan Hardy’s plan for Clipper Race success
Being physically fit is all in a day’s work for former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter Dan Hardy Being physically fit is all in a day’s work for former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter Dan Hardy, but he had to adapt his training for a very different challenge when he decided to take on the Clipper Race.
Posted on 14 Jun Uruguay to debut in the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race route
Announcement was made today during a press conference held at Yacht Club Punta del Este, attended by British Ambassador After setting sail from Liverpool, UK, on Sunday 20 August, the twelve Clipper 2017-18 Race teams, crewed by amateur sailors with each yacht led by a professional skipper, will race 6,400 nautical miles through the Atlantic Ocean and arrive in Punta del Este
Posted on 1 Jun Clipper 70 fleet refit complete for Clipper Round the World Yacht Race
Following nine months of intensive work, last of the twelve Castro designed Clipper 70 foot yachts has completed re-fit In preparation for the eleventh edition of the Clipper Race, and the fleets third circumnavigation across 40,000 nautical miles of the world’s oceans, a team of twenty-one have been working on refitting the yachts over the past nine months, totalling more than 35,000 man hours of work.
Posted on 31 May Biggest Round-the-World Ocean Race returns to Fremantle
The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race has today announced it will return to Fremantle, Western Australia The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race has today announced it will return to Fremantle, Western Australia, during the eleventh edition of the world’s biggest round-the-world ocean race.
Posted on 25 May World comes to Portsmouth for Clipper Yacht Race crew allocation
Safety was the core of the opening message from both Sir Robin and Clipper Race Director Mark Light. Along the way, the fleet of twelve 70-foot yachts will cross six oceans and stop in ports in six continents.
Posted on 22 May Skipper revealed for Sanya’s debut Clipper Yacht Race campaign
Wendy is one of two female Skippers in this edition and the first ever Australian to Skipper twice in the Clipper Race. During her debut campaign in the 2015-16 race, one of the highlights of her circumnavigation was winning the Clipper Race class of the 2015 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race, which forms part of the All Australian Leg 4.
Posted on 19 May Female Skipper to lead Visit Seattle in Clipper Round the World Race
Nicola ‘Nikki’ Henderson, 23, from Guilford UK, has today been named as the Skipper who will lead the Visit Seattle team Despite her young age, Nikki has already amassed an impressive sailing career having skippered in numerous inshore and offshore racing campaigns, including three ARC races across the Atlantic (twice winning the Youngest Skipper Award), two Fastnet campaigns, and has sailed more than 10,000 miles in offshore deliveries.
Posted on 18 May TIMEZERO by MaxSea extends navigation partnership with Clipper Race
TIMEZERO by MaxSea, has been named as the Official Navigation Software Supplier for Clipper Round the World Yacht Race. Returning for its second race partnership, TIMEZERO by MaxSea, has been named as the Official Navigation Software Supplier for the Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race.
Posted on 18 May Tristan Brooks to lead Unicef team in Clipper Round the World Race
Approximately 700 crew members from more than 40 nationalities are preparing to take part in the race. Approximately 700 crew members from more than 40 nationalities are preparing to take part in the biggest round-the-world ocean race.
Posted on 11 May
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy