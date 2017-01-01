Please select your home edition
Green Frog Genovate RS Aero UK Northern Championship at UYC Regatta

by Jackie Craven, aka Goldilocks today at 4:04 pm
Julie Archer of Ullswater YC - Green Frog Genovate RS Aero UK Northern Championship © Tim Olin
The Green Frog Genovate RS Aero Northern Championship 2017 was held over three days of the Easter weekend in the beautiful Lake District at Ullswater Yacht Club with a bonus training day on the Good Friday. Bernard Clark (Ripon SC) took eight keen sailors from as far afield as Scotland and Southern England through boat handling skills and getting the start 'just right' - all to help over the competitive weekend ahead.

Saturday- Day one
A challenging day for 12 entries saw a minimum of 20 mph winds building in strength with very shifty 40 mph squalls flying across the lake making very difficult conditions for the start of this Easter regatta.

Dropping to an RS Aero 5 rig I got to the start line but as the committee boat kept getting blown off its anchor and delaying the start, I lost confidence and hot footed back to the safety of the clubhouse. Braver (some may say more foolish!) sailors faced the elements and swimming was inevitable,despite rig changes, as several capsizes was the order of the day for most. Only five sailors braved it for the third race that day as conditions became increasingly ‘exciting’!

Ben Rolfe (Burghfield SC) took three bullets and set the bar for the rest of us. Apres sail, a cheering clubhouse supper and a warming tipple encouraged tales of daring dos monstrous gusts and much bravado. I thought I was at a fisherman convention!

Ullswater Northens winners - Green Frog Genovate RS Aero UK Northern Championship © RS Aero Class
Ullswater Northens winners - Green Frog Genovate RS Aero UK Northern Championship © RS Aero Class



Sunday - Day two
The wind had blown itself away. The struggling two knot breeze dropped to a calm within moments of the start and Goldilocks (my new nickname!) retired in disgust. The wind played games with the race officer all morning - switching 180 degrees and back again until eventually playing ball and offered a more seemly 5-6 knot breeze allowing the four planned races to be completed.

Ben had it in the bag with three further first places but Chris Jenkins (Bowmoor SC) stole a first and it was anyone's guess who would take second place between him and Ed Storey (Yorkshire Dales SC).

Easter Monday - Day three, dawned sunny showing the full magnificence of the Lake District and the beautiful countryside. The newborn lambs were calling and the green hills incited poetry. The wind however forgot to come!
The race committee were undaunted and started race eight with no wind and we struggled to cross the start line. The course was eventually shortened giving Chris Jenkins another first, and with consensus of all competitors the Championship was concluded.

Overall results- Ben Rolfe first, Chris Jenkins second, Ed Storey third.
First Lady - Julie Archer (Ullswater YC). Goldilocks wouldn't play unless conditions were perfect!

Trophy - Green Frog Genovate RS Aero UK Northern Championship © RS Aero Class
Trophy - Green Frog Genovate RS Aero UK Northern Championship © RS Aero Class

