Please select your home edition
Edition
Cooper Teamwear 728x90 2

Great start by CQS in the Rolex Fastnet Race

by John Roberson today at 6:38 am
2017 Rolex Fastnet Race - Start in Cowes August 6 2017 © Rick Tomlinson http://www.rick-tomlinson.com
With sailing legend Chris Dickson of New Zealand at the helm, CQS made a great start to the Rolex Fastnet Race at 12:40 BST today off Cowes on the Isle of Wight. The boat was powered up and going fast when the gun fired at the Royal Yacht Squadron to start the class for the biggest boats in the race.

CQS is one of 32 boats in Class Zero, the last start of the day, so the team on the boat had to thread their way through the 336 smaller and slower boats that had started before them, and by late afternoon only had two boats in their class ahead of them.

Speaking from on board the boat when they were an hour west of Portland Bill, crew member Michael Rummel said, “we have 20 to 22 knots of breeze, and we’re making between 11 and 12 knots hard on the wind, the conditions are a bit stronger than we had hoped for, but the wind is due to drop around midnight.”

Portland Bill is one of the critical promontories on the south coast of England that creates a tide gate, and getting past it in favourable conditions is a huge advantage. CQS didn’t quite get there before the tide turned against them, but tacked away from the coast to minimize the adverse current.

Ludde Ingvall, the skipper, said he was happy that they got out of the restricted waters of the Solent without any incidents, and CQS was now able to stretch her legs and settle into making up time on the boats ahead.

As sun set on the first day of the race, CQS were making their way across Lyme Bay towards the second tide gate at Start Point.
Pittwater to Paradise 2018 660x82Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82Musto AUS 2017 660x82 4

Related Articles

Brian Keane's Savasana claims J/70 Corinthian US National Championship
Brian Keane’s Savasana began Sunday in third place at the second annual J/70 Corinthian US National Championship Brian Keane’s Savasana began Sunday in third place at the second annual J/70 Corinthian US National Championship, hosted by New Bedford Yacht Club as part of the Buzzards Bay Regatta. Savasana, with crew Adam Burns, John Goller and Mark Liebel, proceeded to take two bullets and a fourth in the day’s three races to earn the Championship title with 37 points in the 11-race series.
Posted today at 5:28 am Dongfeng lead the pack as VOR fleet takes on the Rolex Fastnet Race
Dongfeng Race Team stormed down the western Solent to lead the fleet of Volvo Ocean 65s in the Rolex Fastnet Race Dongfeng Race Team stormed down the western Solent to lead the fleet of Volvo Ocean 65s in the Rolex Fastnet Race – part two of the Leg Zero qualifying series for the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18.
Posted today at 4:01 am PHRF SoCal Championship - Michael Shlens and James Devling in action
Michael Shlens’ Farr 40, Blade 2, finished in first place overall on corrected time in the Buoy Division Michael Shlens’ Farr 40, Blade 2, finished in first place overall on corrected time in the Buoy Division, and James Devling’s Rogers 46, Carbon Footprint, took first place honors overall on corrected time in the Random Leg Division in this weekend’s 2017 PHRF SoCal Championship, hosted by Long Beach Yacht Club and sponsored by Ullman Sails and PHRF of Southern California.
Posted today at 3:17 am Microburst unleashes on Tartan 10 North American Championship
M*A*S*H has had a streak of bad luck over the past month when they were dismasted in the Chicago Race to Mackinac Ron Kallen’s M*A*S*H was dismasted when winds peaked at 67.3 knots. The storm developed only minutes after the fleet completed the second race of the day.
Posted today at 2:26 am Girls on Film wins Lendy Cowes Week
Over half 12 strong FAST40+ fleet scored podium finishes in the seven race series, testament to the intense competition Stewart Whitehead's Carkeek MkIII Rebellion, only finished out of the top four in two races, to come fourth. Another statistic which shows the high level of racing in the class is that the FAST40+ Class newcomer, Jamie McWilliam and Matt Hanning's Signal 8, was 11th in the series.
Posted on 6 Aug CQS crew selected for Rolex Fastnet Race
The team on CQS will be 22 strong, and deep in ocean racing experience and talent for the 650nm dash from Cowes Leading the helming team will be New Zealand legend Chris Dickson, the winner of many world championships, and skipper of America’s Cup challenges and round the world races.
Posted on 6 Aug 36 Copa del Rey MAPFRE – First Japanese GC32 Racing Tour victory
It is the first occasion the Japanese team has won an event on the GC32 Racing Tour since joining in Malcesine last year Despite another uncertain forecast, conditions were near-perfect on the Bay of Palma with flat water and winds that at times touched 15 knots, the strongest of the four day competition. This made for adrenalin-filled foiling for the ten flying catamarans.
Posted on 6 Aug Lendy Cowes Week – Day 8 round up
The RS Elite is renowned for close racing, but Peters’ Riff Raff dominated the leader board, winning all but one race. The overall winner among the White Group dayboats is 14 year old Freddie Peters, who also won the RS Elite class, the Newcomers’ trophy and Young Skippers Trophy.
Posted on 6 Aug Harry Mighell wins inaugural International WASZP Games
Race nine started in a patchy light breeze from the South, that swung around the compass right from the start. The fleet of 53 WASZP’s packed the start line, low riding off on starboard tack. This time the shift further to true South forced the majority to take the left side of the course sailing low towards Malcesine on the East side of the Lake.
Posted on 6 Aug 2,700 Rolex Fastnet Race sailors face their personal Everest
For the competitors gathered in Cowes on the Isle of Wight, a few are out to win one of the most coveted trophies Seventeen-year-old Montel Fagan-Jordan is about to compete in his first ever Fastnet just four years after taking up the sport. For a student from Greig City Academy, an inner-city state school from Hornsey in London, sailing does not usually feature on the radar of possible sporting pursuits.
Posted on 6 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy