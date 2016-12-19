Great event for a great cause

by Megan Rees today at 12:03 pmCombine NZ’s top comedian, Te Radar as MC with two world class yachtsmen, Blair Tuke and Mark Orams talking about the “kiwi” approach to success, and you’ve got a great evening you won’t want to miss.Live and silent auction on the night.WHEN: 5:30 – 8:30pm Wednesday 22nd MarchWHERE: Giltrap Audi, 150 Great North Road, Grey LynnTICKETS: $60 (plus booking fee) Includes a great selection of food and your first beer on us. Live and silent auction on the night.Melanoma kills more New Zealanders every year than either drownings, fire or road fatalities. Early detection is KEY to reducing the risks. All proceeds from Beers, Blokes & the Sun will assist Melanoma New Zealand in preventing avoidable deaths from melanoma.Mark Orams - A professional sailor who has raced around the world, he has been involved in two America’s Cups, Whitbread Round The World Challenge and has won multiple world and New Zealand titles and thus, has been involved in the top level of sport as an athlete, a coach and as a sports team leader. Author of motivational biography Blake: Leader — leadership lessons from a great New Zealander. He was the inaugural executive director of the Sir Peter Blake Trust from 2004 to 2007 and has spoken widely on Blake’s leadership style. Professor Orams remains active as a competitive sailor and coach and as an enthusiastic surfer, stand-up-paddle boarder and scuba diver. He is sought after public speaker, a proud New Zealander and a strong advocate for marine conservation, the importance of nature-based outdoor recreation and healthy, active lifestyles.





Blair Tuke (MNZ ambassador) - New Zealand sailor who won the gold medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics,and the silver medal at the 2012 Summer Olympics in the 49er class alongside Peter Burling. Tuke with Burling was co-captain of the New Zealand team at the 2016 Olympics. At the 2012 London Olympics, Burling and Tuke were the youngest team. Their silver medal was New Zealand's 100th Olympic medal. Tuke and Burling are the first sailors to win 4 consecutive 49er class World Championships (2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016). They won all 28 of the major regattas in the 49er between the London Olympics (2012) and the Rio Olympics (2016). In November 2015 the International Sailing Federation announced that Tuke and Burling were the ISAF Rolex World Male Sailors of the year. Burling and Tuke were named as Members of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to sailing in the New Years Honours 2017. Tuke is a member of Emirates Team New Zealand campaigning for the 35th America's Cup.



Mail chimp invite: http://eepurl.com/cAanVT



The event Facebook URL: click here



Eventbrite for ticket sales: click here



Group bookings: fundraising@melanoma.org.nz

