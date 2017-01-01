Great North Asymmetric Challenge at Bassenthwaite Sailing Club

Great North Asymmetric Challenge at Bassenthwaite Sailing Club © William Carruthers Great North Asymmetric Challenge at Bassenthwaite Sailing Club © William Carruthers

Pos Sail No Helm Crew Club PY R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 Pts 1st 703 Chris Pickles Matt Sharman Delph SC 942 3 1 1 1 3 1 1 2 7 2nd 1082 Mark Somerville Joe Roberts Bassenthwaite SC 942 1 2 2 4 7 2 2 6.5 13 3rd 1161 Ben Robertson Jenny Douglas N/A 942 12 18 8 3 5 4 4 9 33 4th 1401 Bill Kenyon Steve Blackburn Budworth SC 942 15.5 13 5 6 6 10 7 3 37 5th 1003 David Moore Ben Murrell Blyth/YDSC 942 11 15 7 9 10 6 11 4 47 6th 669 Jacob Ainsworth Kayleigh Roberts South Shields SC 942 9 16 6 5 DNC DNC DNC DNC 84 7th 1155 Nick Holt Derek Hill Tynemouth 942 DNC DNC DNC DNC 12 15 10 10 95 8th 810 Richard Fahey 942 19 19 21 22 22 17 18 18 112

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/153340

by Ben Robertson today at 11:00 amThe racing started in a light breeze with regular shifts from the shoreline. This produced some interesting racing through the day as the breeze built. The local boys, Mark and Joe, showed the fleet a clean pair of heels in race one as the fleet was trying to figure out the shifts, with plenty of people ending up on the wrong side. As the day continued the racing was close, Chris Pickled and Matt Sharman managed a clean sheet for the following three races with the rest of the fleet chasing hard, leaving them overnight leaders. Mark and Joe followed up with Ben Robertson and Jenny Douglas sitting in third.The race officer did an excellent job of getting the races restarted throughout the day despite regular swings in the wind.Day two started in a similar manner to day one with light and unstable winds but that filled in steadily as racing approached, up until the fleet launched to plane out to the start line. Big swings and getting the shifts right were once again the name of the game.Once again the race officer managed to fire away four races. Chris and Matt gave the rest of the fleet a masterclass in how to play the shifts throughout the day and led the way to a solid win in each race, despite David Moore and Ben Murrell giving them a run for their money in the final race. Mark and Joe once again put in a solid performance to secure second overall.Some close racing was had by everyone in gorgeous scenery in the sun, shifts aside, and the race officer did a fantastic job of getting eight races away. Congratulation to Chris and Matt for putting in a great performance to win the event.