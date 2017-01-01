Please select your home edition
Edition
Naiad/Oracle Supplier

Great North Asymmetric Challenge at Bassenthwaite Sailing Club

by Ben Robertson today at 11:00 am
Great North Asymmetric Challenge at Bassenthwaite Sailing Club © William Carruthers
Eight RS400’s turned up at Bassenthwaite Sailing Club for the 2017 Great Northern Asymmetric Challenge and the second traveller of the Northern Tour. The sun was out as everyone arrived in what has to be a solid rival for the most beautiful scenery on any of the tour events. With a building wind and sun forecast all weekend the outlook was good.

The racing started in a light breeze with regular shifts from the shoreline. This produced some interesting racing through the day as the breeze built. The local boys, Mark and Joe, showed the fleet a clean pair of heels in race one as the fleet was trying to figure out the shifts, with plenty of people ending up on the wrong side. As the day continued the racing was close, Chris Pickled and Matt Sharman managed a clean sheet for the following three races with the rest of the fleet chasing hard, leaving them overnight leaders. Mark and Joe followed up with Ben Robertson and Jenny Douglas sitting in third.

The race officer did an excellent job of getting the races restarted throughout the day despite regular swings in the wind.

Day two started in a similar manner to day one with light and unstable winds but that filled in steadily as racing approached, up until the fleet launched to plane out to the start line. Big swings and getting the shifts right were once again the name of the game.

Once again the race officer managed to fire away four races. Chris and Matt gave the rest of the fleet a masterclass in how to play the shifts throughout the day and led the way to a solid win in each race, despite David Moore and Ben Murrell giving them a run for their money in the final race. Mark and Joe once again put in a solid performance to secure second overall.

Some close racing was had by everyone in gorgeous scenery in the sun, shifts aside, and the race officer did a fantastic job of getting eight races away. Congratulation to Chris and Matt for putting in a great performance to win the event.

 Overall Results (RS400 positions in larger fleet):

Pos

Sail No

Helm

Crew

Club

PY

R1

R2

R3

R4

R5

R6

R7

R8

Pts

1st

703

Chris Pickles

Matt Sharman

Delph SC

942

3

1

1

1

3

1

1

2

7

2nd

1082

Mark Somerville

Joe Roberts

Bassenthwaite SC

942

1

2

2

4

7

2

2

6.5

13

3rd

1161

Ben Robertson

Jenny Douglas

N/A

942

12

18

8

3

5

4

4

9

33

4th

1401

Bill Kenyon

Steve Blackburn

Budworth SC

942

15.5

13

5

6

6

10

7

3

37

5th

1003

David Moore

Ben Murrell

Blyth/YDSC

942

11

15

7

9

10

6

11

4

47

6th

669

Jacob Ainsworth

Kayleigh Roberts

South Shields SC

942

9

16

6

5

DNC

DNC

DNC

DNC

84

7th

1155

Nick Holt

Derek Hill

Tynemouth

942

DNC

DNC

DNC

DNC

12

15

10

10

95

8th

810

Richard Fahey

 

 

942

19

19

21

22

22

17

18

18

112
Zhik AkzoNobelb 660x82Abell Point Marina Splash 660x82X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 2

Related Articles

Heiner's consistency pays dividends in Sailing World Cup Hyères
Heiner has been one of the most reliable performers with a string of top five finishes to lead in the Finn. Out of the 534 racers from 52 nations, racing across the ten Olympic events, Foiling Formula Kiteboarding and 2.4 Norlin OD, Heiner has been one of the most reliable performers with a string of top five finishes to lead in the Finn.
Posted on 27 Apr World Cup Series Hyeres – Dylan and Stuart hold their nerve on Day 3
Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell held on to their 49er World Cup lead in Hyeres, France, on Thursday Wind conditions built later than anticipated on this third day of competition, and knowing that Friday’s forecast looks set to bring big breeze and potentially a day confined to shore, sailors and race management alike were eager to eke out the best conditions and complete the day’s schedule.
Posted on 27 Apr Points close as Heiner takes lead on Day 3 of World Cup Series Hyeres
Nicholas Heiner from the Netherlands has risen to the top of the Finn rankings after the third day France’s Fabian Pic also moved up, to second, while Great Britain’s Ben Cornish didn’t have the best day, and dropped to third. Race wins went to Brazil’s Jorge Zarif and Norway’s Anders Pedersen.
Posted on 27 Apr World Masters Games - Bilger's success in the wind
As a wind predictor, Jon Bilger thinks he’s got an advantage when it comes to the World Masters Games As a wind predictor, Jon Bilger thinks he’s got an advantage when it comes to the World Masters Games but the only issue is his predictions are available for all of his rivals. He still hasn’t been tempted to put out any rogue information, though.
Posted on 27 Apr Sailing World Cup Hyeres - Day 2 - Australian 470 team on track
Mat Belcher and Will Ryan were in fine spirits as they came off the water after outperforming the 470 Men’s fleet Rio 2016 Silver medallists Mat Belcher and Will Ryan were in fine spirits as they came off the water after outperforming the 470 Men’s fleet with a third and first in the two races
Posted on 27 Apr Zhik 29er Worlds 2018 - making it easier
RHKYC announces L’hotel Island South as the Official Hotel Partner for the Zhik Hong Kong 29er World Championships 2018. Race Chairman of the Zhik Hong Kong 29er World Championships 2018, Peter Backe commenting on the announcement said, “Having an official hotel will make things so much easier for the competitors. Participants will have all their information and travel needs covered for the event. With transportation included to the race venue daily, and news that the committee will post a second notice board
Posted on 27 Apr Masters Games - Volvo and Olympic father and son race two-hander
Report from Day 3 of the World Masters Games being sailed at Torbay Sailing Club in the Weta and Laser classes Former Flying Dutchman crew Murray Rae was keen to tackle the 2017 World Masters Games at Torbay, Auckland, with his Rome Olympics teammate. But when Ron Watson wasn’t available he was able to call on a veteran of seven America’s Cups and five round the world yacht races. The alternative also happened to be his son.
Posted on 26 Apr Sailing World Cup Hyères –Day 2– Zegers and van Veen show how its done
Afrodite Zegers and Anneloes van Veen were unstoppable on day two, winning both Women's 470 races in convincing style Out of the 534 competitors from 52 nations racing across ten Olympic events, Open Kiteboarding and 2.4 Norlin OD, the Dutch team were the standout performers.
Posted on 26 Apr Australian sailors in action on Day 1 at World Cup Hyeres
Classic Hyeres conditions for the first day of the third World Cup event in the 2017 series Classic Hyeres conditions for the first day of the third World Cup event in the 2017 series, with the Australian Sailing Team in action in four classes as they start the long haul towards the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Posted on 26 Apr Cornish and Pic open the scoring in World Cup Series Hyeres
Ramshaw took the left track downwind and passed Cornish, who later admitted he had not seen the Oscar flag flying. Race one got started in a pleasant 9-11 knots with Oscar flag flying for free pumping. After a route up the middle right, Cornish squeezed round the top mark in the lead from Italy’s Filippo Baldassari and Henry Wetherall of Great Britain.
Posted on 25 Apr
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy