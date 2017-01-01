Grand comeback of SYC Shanghai Cup – Denmark leads on Day 1

by Icarus Sports today at 11:38 amAn intense competition among 12 teams with 24 world-class sailors from 10 countries and regions was launched on the racing area from Gongping Road Ferry Pier to Yangtze River Pier on Huangpu River, with about 1.5 km length.The event started with a prestigious opening ceremony held on the main stage of the public area at the Bund. Mr. Wu Xielin, deputy secretary-general of Shanghai Municipal People’s Government announced the opening of the event. Mr. Xu Bin, director-general of the Shanghai Administration delivered a speech too. Ms. Zhang Xiaodong, president of Chinese Yachting Association, Mr. Marcus Spillane, president of World Sailing International Nacra 17 Class Association and many other distinguished guests attended the ceremony which was hosted by Mr. Zhang Lei, vice district mayor of Hongkou District.Today, the wind speed was about 12 knots on average, and the highest temperature reached 22?, which was rather ideal for the race. With a sound signal at around two o’clock in the afternoon, an intense competition for the championship among the 12 teams was on!After three races, the Danish team of Anette Viborg and Mathias Borreskov stood out from their competitors and are currently leading the ranking. Besides other globally famous sailors in this year’s event, SYCR Nacra17 sailing team, China’s first professional sailing team cultivated by private company, is representing China for the first time to participate in such a world-class race on Huangpu River. Their performance today was also great.With a slow start in the first two races, they fought their way back to reach fourth place in the third race. “Shanghai Cup” is wonderfully combining both sports and arts. The 24 sailors with their 12 colourful boats delivered a spectacular visual feast to the audience from all over the world.Sailing, as one of the three elements applied in the design of Shanghai’s emblem, for all times, symbolizes the city’s vigor and vitality. Huangpu River has witnessed every change that has taken place in this city, and to launch the time-honored event on it in such a brand-new phase of our country’s development, also showcases the great progresses Shanghai has made in the past century.





“Shanghai Cup” has made its historic comeback since 1873, in which year Shanghai Yacht Club (SYC) held the first international sailing regatta in Chinese modern history. In addition to recreating the unprecedented scene of the race a century ago, the committee also paid huge attention to the choice of racing boat. The Nacra 17 boat used in the race adopts high-end hydrofoil technology, which enables the boat to be “flying” above the surface of water. And this has drawn the attention of the audience and the spotlight of domestic and international media.



The first racing day came to an end as the last team came back to the pier. In tomorrow’s (29th October) races, the 12 teams will gather again and sail on Huangpu River to compete for the trophy of 2017 SYC Shanghai Cup and Nacra 17 Asian Championship.



2017 SYC Shanghai Cup and Nacra 17 Asian Championship is hosted by World Sailing International Nacra 17 Class Association, Chinese Yachting Association and Shanghai Sports Federation; organized by Hongkou District Sports Federation of Shanghai, Shanghai Yacht Club and Resort Co., Ltd.; co-organized by Qingpu District Sports Federation of Shanghai and Shanghai SYC Sports Management Co., Ltd. The event is initiated by the government and organized by both public and private sectors of the society and receives generous support from many renowned brands: LAOMIAO Jewelry Group, Bright Dairy, BesTV, YMCI, Guanghua Education Group, Tencent News, etc.





