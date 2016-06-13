Please select your home edition
Grand Pavois La Rochelle – The show for real fans

by Veronique Largeau today at 3:05 pm
Grand Pavois La Rochelle Grand Pavois Organisation
The Grand Pavois La Rochelle boat show will be held on Wednesday 27 September to Monday 2 October 2017 from 10 am to 7 pm.

Every year, about 800 international brands are represented at the show and 85,000 visitors are expected at the 100,000 m2 exhibition space. 750 boats on show, including 300 in-water. The complete water sports sector offering, product previews and new products presented by exhibitors, thematic spaces and the presence of many famous sailors make the Grand Pavois La Rochelle an essential show for water sports enthusiasts.

The Sultanate of Oman, 2017 guest of honour
A genuine bridge between India and Africa, Oman brings together in one place varied and beautiful landscapes which combine steep mountains, the radiant blue of the Indian Ocean, wadis with emerald green waters, golden sand beaches and glowing red deserts. Its 3,165 km of coastline place the 'sultanate of the sea' between the East and the West. The country's rich historic past is visible at its UNESCCO World Heritage sites, and is underpinned by legendary episodes, the heroes of which are none other than the Queen of Sheba, Sinbad the Sailor and Marco Polo. On the strength of 5,000 years of history and sharing, tradition and modernity, the Omani have preserved a deep sense of hospitality. Discover the Sultanate of Oman, the best kept secret in the Orient!

Grand Pavois La Rochelle © Grand Pavois Organisation
Grand Pavois La Rochelle © Grand Pavois Organisation



Preview of new products
More than 150 new boats are presented at the show every year, such as the Amel 50 from the Amel Yachts boatyard, the RM 1370 from Fora Marine, the WT1 and WT2 from Brunswick Marine in Emea, the iFly 15 Ultimate from Catamaran Europe Central, the MY44 and New 47 from Fountaine Pajot, the skellig five from Plasmor, and the Aventura 10 from Aventura Catamaran, etc. With a total of more than 250 new products (boats, equipment, engines, etc.), the Grand Pavois La Rochelle positions itself as the reference autumn show.

Every year, a large number of brands take advantage of the event to present their new products to the general public as well as to their French and European distributors, along with the associated sales offers. It should be noted that, as every year, Voile Magazine will be carrying out tests in order to elect the best Yacht of the year and the election of the European Yacht of the Year will be held. A sign of the importance of the Atlantic event as much for the brands as for the press, which knows that all the 'future stars' will be there!

Thematic spaces for all passions!
The show presents several specific areas: in-water boats, boats on land, equipment halls, services, inflatable and rigid inflatable boats, etc., as well as three thematic villages, which, over the years, have become genuine references:

La Plage (Water Sports and Light Sailing Village): 'the reference for water sports'

Since 2000, the Grand Pavois has also presented all other types of water sports: light sailing, kayaks, board sports, windsurf, kite-surf, wakeboard, stand up paddle, etc. in its area called 'La Plage'. This area is laid out in the show's actual building, as well as on the Minimes beach, which has one or more basins. More than 1,500 tests, first-time experiences and demonstrations are carried out, all in a sporting and festive atmosphere. The Grand Pavois La Rochelle is definitely one of the only shows in the world to have its feet in the sand!

Grand Pavois La Rochelle © Grand Pavois Organisation
Grand Pavois La Rochelle © Grand Pavois Organisation



The Fishing Space and Grand Pavois Fishing: 'Acclaimed by fishermen'

This area, created in 2008, has become a discussion and discovery platform for enthusiasts and exhibitors, with its demonstration basin, marina, fishing village, retail spaces managed by the Pro Pêche 17 stores network, fishing boat gallery, live Internet broadcasts, not to mention the professional staff of leading fishing brands present for the occasion. One of the highlights of the show: the fishing tournament with no-kill bait bringing together professionals and amateurs on various brand boats. Finally, the presence of the Seasons chain from the Canalsat group, a famous media partner!

The Heritage and Tradition Space 'For the pleasure of enthusiasts'

Every year, the Heritage and Tradition Space attracts the Grand Pavois La Rochelle's visitors and it is not by chance! The boats exhibited all have a story and represent a sailing heritage that is restored, preserved and exhibited for the pleasure of all. This year, in-water, it will be possible to admire many heritage units: classic yachts, adventure vessels, working and service boats. Many protected boats from the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region will be present thanks to the support of the Regional Department of Culture (DRAC) of Nouvelle-Aquitaine which wants the Grand Pavois La Rochelle to be the key event for the maritime heritage of the region. It should be noted that, today, Nouvelle-Aquitaine is the leading region in France in terms of the listed maritime heritage! Among the units present, it will be possible to admire the 'Damien' project, the expedition vessel belonging to Gérard Janichon and Jérôme Poncet, the restoration project for which was launched at the Grand Pavois La Rochelle in 2012. The Friends of La Rochelle Maritime Museum are working hard to ensure that this famous boat completes its first tacks next year to mark the anniversary of its construction!

Grand Pavois La Rochelle © Grand Pavois Organisation
Grand Pavois La Rochelle © Grand Pavois Organisation



A Multihull space for fans 'The Atlantic event for Multihulls! '

Developed in 2015 when it hosted more than 30 units and many new products, the Multihull Space will again be present this year with a specific marina devoted to racing/cruising catamarans and trimarans. The multihull sector has grown greatly in the sailing world and the Grand Pavois La Rochelle wants to confirm its position as the major Multihull event on the Atlantic seaboard.

Adventures... 'Next stop the Arctic and the Golden Globe Race'

Sharing experience, giving advice, listening to adventure stories, and more. The Grand Pavois La Rochelle brings together sailors and boats with fascinating stories. This year, visitors will be able to discover three exceptional figures involved in original expeditions in the Arctic based around one common theme; global warming and its effects. Anne Quéméré will be there presenting the new version of her solar boat. She will have just returned from her 3,500 km single-handed energy independent trip in the Arctic, between Tuktoyaktuk and Baffin Island, aboard a minimalist prototype powered solely by solar energy.

The show for real fans will also welcome Yvan Bourgnon who too will just have returned from his adventures among the ice, the 'Bimedia Challenge', with his 6-metre racing catamaran without any living quarters. 8,000 km from the Pacific to the Atlantic via northern Canada, from Nome in Alaska to Ingsugtosok in Greenland, a world first! Finally, Sébastien Roubinet, will set sail in 2018 aboard a yacht/ice sailboat that will cross the glacial Arctic Ocean from Alaska to Spitzberg via the North Pole. This mission will also be scientific with measurements taken to assess the state of the ice shelf, which is shrinking rapidly every year.

Two boats from the 2018 Golden Globe Race will also be present: one belonging to Jean-Luc Van den Heede and the other to Lionel Regnier. In 1968, nine sailors set sail from Plymouth for the Golden Globe Race, the first non-stop single-handed race in the world won by Sir Robin Knox-Johnston. 50 years on, another edition will be organised and will depart on 16 June 2018. Insight: 'Joshua', who was in Bernard Moitessier's hands for the first Golden Globe, will be exhibited alongside these two boats... A wonderful symbolic encounter!

Grand Pavois La Rochelle © Grand Pavois Organisation
Grand Pavois La Rochelle © Grand Pavois Organisation

