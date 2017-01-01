Please select your home edition
Governor’s Cup teams arrive in Southern California

by Nancy Mellon today at 6:55 am
Nevin final finish Longpre last race - Governor’s Cup Mary Longpre of Longpre Photos
Twelve teams will arrive on Monday, July 17 for Balboa Yacht Club’s 51st Annual Governor’s Cup International Junior Match Racing Championship. The Racing will begin on Tuesday in the waters off the Newport and Balboa Pier in Southern California. The boats to be used are the new Gov Cup 22’s, raced initially last year during the 50th Anniversary events.

The weather is promising with temperatures in the 70’s and winds expected from eight to twelve knots. Spectators can view the racing from the beach and piers as well as from a variety of spectator boats.

Racers were chosen from a large field of applicants and include six teams who participated in the 50th Gov Cup. The third and fourth place finishers in 2016 will return. In fourth last year was Harry Price from Cruising Yacht Club of Australia, the World Sailing #8 ranked Match racer. He won the 2015 Gov Cup as well at the age of 19 and will still be eligible next year, since the racers must be under 23 years of age to compete.

For the first time, two teams will be coming from Great Britain. Teams can have three or four members depending on the total weight of the racers. Cambridge University Cruising Club has a team with four members, led by James Pinder. Matt Whitfield and his team will represent Wessex Sailing Club.

Returning to compete from Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron are George Anyon, ninth in 2016 and Leonard Takahashi, fifth in 2016. Royal Freshwater Bay Yacht Club, Perth, Western Australia is sending a team led by William Boulden. One of the teams with four members, from Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club in Australia, is the all-female team led by Clare Costanzo, who has a World Sailing Ranking of 125th.

Southern California teams to be included are three from Orange County, including two from the host club, led by Christophe Killian (third place in 2016) and David Wood, who won the 2017 U.S. Youth Match Racing Championship for the Rose Cup, held in June at the Fort Worth Boat Club in Texas. That win meant he is eligible to race in the Gov Cup. David, at 16 years of age, is the youngest skipper in the Regatta. Charlie Welch and his team will represent Newport Harbor Yacht Club. Charlie has a World Sailing Ranking of 87. Christopher Weis of Del Rey Yacht Club in Marina del Rey will return after being a semi-finalist in 2015 and finishing in sixth place last year. From Florida, Greiner Hobbs and his team from Davis Island Yacht Club will be competing for the first time.

The week’s events will include Monday night’s Welcome dinner, Round Robin racing starting on Tuesday, with every team racing every other team. After racing, on Thursday evening the racers will have the opportunity to sail on member’s larger boats in the Beer Can races in the harbor. A reception will be held on Friday evening that will include a Press Conference with the top four skippers. Semi-finals and Finals will be held on Saturday, followed by the Awards Ceremony.

For additional information event website.
