by Paula Dock / J24 Australia today at 11:52 amThanks also go to Gosford Sailing Club for hosting a great regatta as they always do and a windy Saturday saw four races completed followed by two races in light conditions on Sunday.Thanks go to the nine entrants that made the effort to come to Gosford for the weekend, and congratulations to Kaotic for the magnificent consistency of 1,2,1,1,2,1 to win the regatta with crew of Shane (helm), Arthur (owner), Brett, Harry and Matt.We hope to see everyone at the Doyle MacDiarmid Sails NSW J24 State Championships at RPEYC in Sydney Harbour on 4 and 5 November!











