Auckland On the Water Boat Show

Gosford J24 Regatta overall

by Paula Dock / J24 Australia
The J24 Association of NSW wishes to thank Underground CoffeeRoasters for sponsoring the Gosford J24 Regatta 2017 and for the great prizes of Underground coffee beans and some very nice bottles of The Artisan Shiraz from the Barossa Valley, specially labelled for the regatta.

Thanks also go to Gosford Sailing Club for hosting a great regatta as they always do and a windy Saturday saw four races completed followed by two races in light conditions on Sunday.

Thanks go to the nine entrants that made the effort to come to Gosford for the weekend, and congratulations to Kaotic for the magnificent consistency of 1,2,1,1,2,1 to win the regatta with crew of Shane (helm), Arthur (owner), Brett, Harry and Matt.

We hope to see everyone at the Doyle MacDiarmid Sails NSW J24 State Championships at RPEYC in Sydney Harbour on 4 and 5 November!

