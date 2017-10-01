Please select your home edition
Gosford J24 Regatta and NSW State Championships – Preview

by Paula Dock, J/24 Australia today at 12:32 pm
NSW State Championships J24 Australia http://j24australia.com.au/
Gosford J24 Regatta – 30 September and 1 October 2017

Run by Gosford Sailing Club with racing on Brisbane Waters, this is always a fun weekend. Book early and stay with your crew in Gosford or Terrigal and make a weekend of it, with Monday October 2nd being a public holiday, and perfect for you to take your boat home without having to rush off after prize giving on the Sunday!

NSW State Championships – 4 and 5 November 2017

Two days of racing on Sydney Harbour, run by Royal Prince Edward Yacht Club in Point Piper to determine this year’s State Champion. In 2016 nine boats from Sydney and two from Melbourne made the trip to Cronulla, so hopefully this year we will get nine from Cronulla making the trip to Sydney, and hopefully more from interstate for good competitive racing.

The Notice of Race will be issued in the next week or two but for any early inquiries regarding any aspect of racing in J24 regattas please call Paula on 0404 539176.
