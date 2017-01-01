Gosford J24 Regatta - A weekend of fun racing on Brisbane Waters

by Paula Dock, J/24 Australia today at 8:19 amThe J24 Association of NSW welcome our new sponsor, Underground Coffee Roasters, as sponsors of the Gosford J24 Regatta 2017. For queries on any aspect of the regatta or if you are short of crew, call Paula on 0404 539176- Gosford J24 Regatta 2017 Notice of Race - Click Here - Gosford J24 Regatta 2017 Entry Form - Click Here In order to assist Gosford Sailing Club to process your entry, please remember to only send your entry form in once you have the mandatory attachments to send with it:• 1. Inventory of Required and Optional Equipment.• 2. Copy of a Current Audited Category 7 Equipment Compliance Certificate.• 3. Certificate of currency for yacht insurance including a third party cover of $10 millionrecently bought a micro roasting business, complete with and all the software-based roasting profiles that had been developed over many years.Tim thought the product was fantastic, but knew the blend could be improved with a little tweaking.Underground Coffee Roasters (UCR) has been sourcing their beans through suppliers who have a direct relationship with growers (Direct Trade). It’s a system that provides farmers with the best outcome and UCR with the best possible product.Each varietal of bean is roasted to its full potential as UCR applies individual profiles depending on size, density, moisture content and weight. These individual beans are painstakingly blended to create beautiful and complex roasts. Each roast style whether for espresso of filter coffee must fall into our strict parameters of moisture loss, roast development percentages, temperature and colour both external and internal.Of course, freshness is the key to great flavour. Coffee beans will often only have a ‘best before date’; UCR roasts to order to ensure ultimate freshness and stamps a ‘roast date’ instead.Specialty beans bring the blends to life and you won’t find UCR doing the old industry trick of substituting cheap beans into a blend. No chance.“The coffee industry is very exciting, as it hasn’t been completely taken over by multinationals and consumers have such an emotional connection with their drink. In Australia the competition is extreme and it’s led to our nation having arguably the best final product in the world.”To find out more, or order coffee, visit www.undergroundcoffee.com.au





Underground Coffee Roasters also have a fantastic Mobile coffee truck for hire:



- Hire ‘Henri’, our fully restored Citroen H Van to bring an Underground vibe to your next Sydney or Blue Mountains event.

- Henri is not your average mobile coffee van. Equipped with a customised La Marzocco Linear coffee machine, he not only looks the business, he makes an espresso worth fighting for.



For more information contact at tim@undergroundcoffee.com.au or call 0410 586 724.

