Gosford J24 Regatta - A weekend of fun racing on Brisbane Waters

by Paula Dock, J/24 Australia today at 8:19 am
Gosford J24 Regatta J24 Australia http://j24australia.com.au/
With just two weeks to go, get your entries in for the Gosford J24 Regatta and come and join us for a weekend of fun racing on Brisbane Waters, Happy hours Saturday night and hopefully take a trophy home!

The J24 Association of NSW welcome our new sponsor, Underground Coffee Roasters, as sponsors of the Gosford J24 Regatta 2017. For queries on any aspect of the regatta or if you are short of crew, call Paula on 0404 539176

- Gosford J24 Regatta 2017 Notice of Race - Click Here

- Gosford J24 Regatta 2017 Entry Form - Click Here

In order to assist Gosford Sailing Club to process your entry, please remember to only send your entry form in once you have the mandatory attachments to send with it:

• 1. Inventory of Required and Optional Equipment.
• 2. Copy of a Current Audited Category 7 Equipment Compliance Certificate.
• 3. Certificate of currency for yacht insurance including a third party cover of $10 million

Underground Coffee Roasters

Tim Briggs recently bought a micro roasting business, complete with and all the software-based roasting profiles that had been developed over many years.

Tim thought the product was fantastic, but knew the blend could be improved with a little tweaking.

Underground Coffee Roasters (UCR) has been sourcing their beans through suppliers who have a direct relationship with growers (Direct Trade). It’s a system that provides farmers with the best outcome and UCR with the best possible product.

Each varietal of bean is roasted to its full potential as UCR applies individual profiles depending on size, density, moisture content and weight. These individual beans are painstakingly blended to create beautiful and complex roasts. Each roast style whether for espresso of filter coffee must fall into our strict parameters of moisture loss, roast development percentages, temperature and colour both external and internal.

Of course, freshness is the key to great flavour. Coffee beans will often only have a ‘best before date’; UCR roasts to order to ensure ultimate freshness and stamps a ‘roast date’ instead.

Specialty beans bring the blends to life and you won’t find UCR doing the old industry trick of substituting cheap beans into a blend. No chance.
“The coffee industry is very exciting, as it hasn’t been completely taken over by multinationals and consumers have such an emotional connection with their drink. In Australia the competition is extreme and it’s led to our nation having arguably the best final product in the world.”

To find out more, or order coffee, visit www.undergroundcoffee.com.au.

Underground Coffee Roasters Mobile coffee truck © J24 Australia http://j24australia.com.au/
Underground Coffee Roasters Mobile coffee truck © J24 Australia http://j24australia.com.au/



Underground Coffee Roasters also have a fantastic Mobile coffee truck for hire:

- Hire ‘Henri’, our fully restored Citroen H Van to bring an Underground vibe to your next Sydney or Blue Mountains event.
- Henri is not your average mobile coffee van. Equipped with a customised La Marzocco Linear coffee machine, he not only looks the business, he makes an espresso worth fighting for.

For more information contact at tim@undergroundcoffee.com.au or call 0410 586 724.

Related Articles

Youth sailors get on board with the Swan River Etchells
Royal Freshwater Bay Yacht Club in Western Australia hosted a great day out for the Etchells Class. Royal Freshwater Bay Yacht Club in Western Australia hosted a great day out for the Etchells Class. Thirty young sailors from the RFBYC Sailing Institute were invited to participate in a regatta with the Swan River Etchells Fleet last weekend.
Posted on 15 Sep J/24 World Championship - Preview
The Port Credit YC of Mississauga, Canada, will be hosting the 2017 driveHG.ca J/24 World Championship. The Port Credit YC of Mississauga, Canada, will be hosting the 2017 driveHG.ca J/24 World Championship. The J/24 is an international One-Design keelboat class and the most popular racing keelboat in the world with over 5,480 boats built and being sailed in 165 fleets and 110 countries.
Posted on 13 Sep GC32 Orezza Corsica Cup – Preview
Mistral winds and flat water in the protected Bay of Calvi are set to provide potentially record breaking conditions Two French teams are competing, Sebastien Rogues’s Team Engie and Erik Maris’ Zoulou, which includes Corsican sailor Nicolas Heintz.
Posted on 12 Sep Australians ready for Etchells World Championship 2017
Martin Hill and his crew of Andrew Palfrey, David Chapman and Sasha Ryan are part of an Australian assault Martin Hill and his crew of Andrew Palfrey, David Chapman and Sasha Ryan are one of ten Australian crews that form the Australian assault on the 2017 Etchells World Championship to be held in San Francisco from 22 to 30 September and hosted by the San Francisco Yacht Club. With registration and weigh-in beforehand, the first two races will take place on 26 September.
Posted on 12 Sep Ginger overcomes MC38 Winter Series challengers
As the winner of three of the four stages of the Winter Series, Ginger also takes the pointscore crown. There were plenty of shining moments for the Matt Allen-helmed Maserati. The crew was aggressive in the pre-start and once on the field tactician Joe Turner made some nifty calls which helped put Maserati into second overall by six points, and six points ahead of Chris Way’s Easy Tiger in third.
Posted on 10 Sep MC38 Winter Regatta – Day 1 – Ginger consolidates pointscore
Some of Allen’s Ichi Ban crew joined their skipper, including longtime teammate Gordon Maguire on mainsheet. Leslie Green’s Ginger is firm favourite to take out the four-part pointscore, finishing ahead on points and the North Sails boat of the day thanks to Saturday’s three wins. They lost the final race of the day to Neville Crichton’s Maserati, steered by TP52 owner Matt Allen, and scraped into second place by two seconds over Chris Hancock’s Vino.
Posted on 9 Sep Audi J/70 World Championship – Preview
The fleet will be split randomly into four flights and the goal is to have a double-round robin consisting of six races The regatta format has been updated twice because of the record number of entries. The YCCS PRO for the event will be Mark Foster from Corpus Christi YC in Texas- one of the survivors of the recent catastrophe caused by Hurricane Harvey in the Gulf of Mexico.
Posted on 7 Sep Sailing Institute Match Racing Regatta wraps up training
Thirty three sailors from the RFBYC Sailing Institute Winter Squads made up six teams to compete in the BW8 keelboats Jet Racing, helmed by Aaron de Longville (15) were unbeaten on day one with three wins. They were followed by Marcello Torre (15) and Nick Syme (20), both with two. At 20, Nick is one of the older sailors in the Match Racing Squad and he was out to help some of the younger ones.
Posted on 5 Sep J Class Association and North Sails announce 2018 Kohler Cup
Following the success of the first ever championship, the J Class Association and North Sails announce the 2018 schedule The 2018 Cup will be comprised of a total of four events as opposed to just three in 2017. The other notable difference is for the upcoming year events will be weighted equally, with boats that take part in all four events able to discard their worst result.
Posted on 29 Aug Tasmanian sailors to the fore in SB20 World Championship
Only one race was sailed because of light winds, with RYCT director Michael Cooper, at the helm of Export Roo Finishing a close fourth in the Yellow fleet was Difficult Woman, whose skipper Rob Gough recently won the world masters championship in the foiler Moth singlehanded dinghy class.
Posted on 29 Aug
