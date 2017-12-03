Gosford J24 Regatta – Preview
by Paula Dock, J/24 Australia today at 2:08 pm
The J24 Associaton of NSW welcome our new sponsor, Underground Coffee, as sponsors of the Gosford J4 Regatta 2017.
Gosford J24 Regatta J24 Australia http://j24australia.com.au/
We hope you can make it to Gosford on the long weekend to join us for a fun weekend of racing on the beautiful Brisbane Waters. For queries on any aspect of the regatta or if you are short of crew, call Paula on 0404 539176
Gosford J24 Regatta 2017 Notice of Race
Gosford J24 Regatta 2017 Entry Form
In order to assist Gosford Sailing Club to process your entry, please remember to only send your entry form in once you have the mandatory attachments to send with it:
1. Inventory of Required and Optional Equipment.
2. Copy of a Current Audited Category 7 Equipment Compliance Certificate.
3. Certificate of currency for yacht insurance including a third party cover of $10 million
