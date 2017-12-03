Gosford J24 Regatta – Preview

by Paula Dock, J/24 Australia today at 2:08 pmWe hope you can make it to Gosford on the long weekend to join us for a fun weekend of racing on the beautiful Brisbane Waters. For queries on any aspect of the regatta or if you are short of crew, call Paula on 0404 539176In order to assist Gosford Sailing Club to process your entry, please remember to only send your entry form in once you have the mandatory attachments to send with it:1. Inventory of Required and Optional Equipment.2. Copy of a Current Audited Category 7 Equipment Compliance Certificate.3. Certificate of currency for yacht insurance including a third party cover of $10 million